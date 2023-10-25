Wayfair’s Way Day Sale Ends Tonight But You Can Still Get These 30 Things That Have A *Ton* Of Promising Reviews

Are you ready for this tea?! Wayfair is having their Way Day Sale which means you get to save up to 80% off of everything. For the rest of the day, scour their site and find deals on everything you could need and want to revamp your home.
Overwhelmed by the amount of items and that oh-so-delicious sale price? Don't worry, here's a list of *top* items that reviewers absolutely love to point you in the right direction.
1. A single pendant light reviewers say was the perfect blend of elegance to bring a modern touch to their dining area.
2. A Dalmatian rug that'll effortlessly add personality to your home. It can be used in formal and informal rooms depending on how you accent it.
3. A tufted ottoman in case you're looking for a classic multipurpose piece of furniture. It can be an extra seat, a coffee table, or a foot rest.
4. A shaggy comforter set reviewers say is the softest and warmest bedding they've experienced in a long time. You may never want to leave your bed.
5. A lift-top coffee table with a sleek design that serves as an extra space to store items and pops up as an elevated surface for eating or online shopping.
6. A sleek Novogratz convertible sofa to upgrade your Craigslist futon with a sofa that curves in all the right places. The best part is how it converts into an extra bed which is ideal for homie hangouts that go a little long because the fun times keep on rolling.
7. A bamboo hamper so you can ditch the pop-up hamper you've been using since your dorm days to one that is more discreet and stylish.
8. A soft, double knit throw blanket, more than just a swaddle to nestle into before diving into a good book. It's also an ideal accessory to drape on your couch or oversized chair.
9. A set of four glass jars with airtight bamboo lids, perfect for displaying snacks, cereals, and other dry foods as part of the decor in your kitchen and to prevent them from going stale.
10. A Novogratz plant stand with many levels so you can show off your houseplants, and your green thumb. Look at those babies thrive. 🌱
11. A wingback accent chair that's pretty much begging to sit in front of your favorite window while you listen to your favorite podcast or audiobook.
Promising reviews: "So happy with my reading chairs!! Bought two for my reading corner! Absolutely LOVE THEM!" —Anonymous
"These chairs are perfect for our library music room. Adds a splash of color and is easy to assemble. Finishing touches!" —Jalyn
Price: $222.99+ (originally $599; available in 14 colors)
12. An industrial-inspired bookshelf to display your books, plants, photos, and collection of tchotchkes that might've looked like clutter on a dresser, but on this, look c'est magnifique!
13. A plush velvet curtain that'll not only add a little instant fancy, but will help to regulate temperatures too, thanks to their thermal insulation. Quick tip: Hanging them high and wide will make your windows look larger.
14. A set of stone bookends for keeping your books organized. You can display your favorite book series or highlight your TBR list between these weighty and luxurious ends.
15. A Cuisinart cookware set ideal to gift new homeowners, new grads, and newlyweds to kickstart their kitchenware inventory. Or, snag one for yourself to finally throw out those old pots and pans that just can't seem to get clean.
16. A hallway organizer with a mirror so you can get one last look at your OOTD before stepping out of the house. This organizer is the perfect catchall with room for hats, coats, shoes, and other decor to jazz up your entryway.
Promising review: "I loved that this unit had bins, we're using them for winter hats and mittens and I'm sure they'll be useful all year round. It's super sturdy but I'll wind up anchoring it for safety since my little ones like to climb to reach their jackets. I'm so happy with this, it's made our basement entry area much more pleasant. I put it together myself and I already want another one!" —Paola
Price: $66.99 (originally $132.99)
17. A KitchenAid 6 quart bowl-lift stand mixer with more than 30k 5-star reviews ready to help you cook up your next amazing recipe. It's a splurge-worthy treat that's probably been on your kitchenista wish list for many moons.
18. A neutral woven area rug that's anything BUT boring with a grooved design that still draws plenty of attention and kind of looks like a Japanese zen garden.
Promising review: "Very soft! The gray color is darker than I expected, but that may be due to how it looks next to my dark floors. The high pile pattern fluffed up after a vacuum and I really like the height difference. The rolled corners relaxed within the first day and it lays perfectly flat. Also smells great!" —Dan
Price: $120+ (originally $340+; available in three sizes and two colors)
19. A vegan leather ottoman ideal for anyone who's looking to add a super stylish multifunctional piece to their bedroom, entryway, or living room. It has space for blankets and pillows inside, too, and can be used as a bench *or* a coffee table.
Promising review: "Wonderful ottoman! Easy to assemble. We use it in our living room as a discreet toy box so our kids can play to their hearts' content and their toys are accessible, but it makes for easy clean-up when guests visit." —Anuja
Price: $119.99 (originally $249.99; available in five colors)
20. A small but mighty upholstered ottoman reviewers say is bigger than it looks but not too big that you can't shove it in a corner or place it next to a bed or couch.
Promising review: "This storage ottoman was perfect for my vanity area. I needed extra storage for my hair dryer and curling irons but did not want to put them in a basket in plain sight. I love that it conceals them yet I have easy access when I need them. Bonus...the shipping was shockingly fast!!" —Mary
Price: $102.99 (originally $290; available in five colors)
21. An upholstered panel headboard for a captivating centerpiece in your bedroom that'll instantly elevate the aesthetic.
22. A bold area rug that'll make the entire room feel brand new. Ideal for renters who can't choose the floor of the space they're moving into, this large rug will make any existing floor look modern and stylish.
Promising reviews: "I LOOOOOOVE THIS CARPET!!!! The material, the colors just wow. Sooooooo worth it. I got the 7’10” and it fits perfectly in my living room. The pictures do it no justice." —Laurynn
"LOVE this rug! It’s so perfect, colors are well represented in the picture. It’s super soft and I have gotten a lot of compliments. If you’re on the fence, buy it! You will not regret it." —Andrea
Price: $86.99+ (originally $109.99+; available in five colors and six sizes)
23. A large mirrored floor vase so you can create an attractive display anywhere in the home. Standing at 2-feet tall, this beautifully designed piece will brighten up your entryway and turn your home into a discotheque when the sunlight hits it juuuust right.
24. A cozy throw blanket that comes in a whopping 38 colors so you can be sure to snag one in your favorite color. Imagine dozing off in the middle of a Lord of the Rings marathon in the velvety snuggle of this blanket.
25. A gold bar cart ready to be adorned with your favorite snacks and bevvies and wheeled out when your friends come over to rewatch the latest rom-com (for the plot, of course). 😉
26. A bold geometric wallpaper reviewers say is a definite ~show stopper~ in case you love to go bold or go home. That spare room will be instantly remodeled with this design.
27. A vibrant comforter set to usher in the beach vibes of your bedroom. Even though you can't head out for a vacay, you can imagine you're on an island getaway when you nestle in these rich sky blue hues.
28. A cottage-core electric fireplace that'll create a cozy vibe for you to relax and unwind with your favorite true crime novel. It can warm up to 1,000 square feet without drying out the air.
29. A set of Scandinavian-inspired canisters featuring a honeycomb pattern and raised texture that mixes both vintage and modern elements which make for a great addition to your kitchen counter.
30. An outdoor patio daybed for the person who likes to stretch out and bask in the fullness of the out-of-doors. This daybed can lay down or have the sides propped up like a couch.
The time is now. Wayfair's Way Day Sale ends Oct. 26 so start filling that cart before it's too late.
Some reviews have been edited for length/clarity.