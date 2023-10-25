BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors.

    Wayfair’s Way Day Sale Ends Tonight But You Can Still Get These 30 Things That Have A *Ton* Of Promising Reviews

    Save big on area rugs, bedroom furniture, and more home goods.

    Kit Stone
    by Kit Stone

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Are you ready for this tea?! Wayfair is having their Way Day Sale which means you get to save up to 80% off of everything. For the rest of the day, scour their site and find deals on everything you could need and want to revamp your home.

    Peacock

    How your mind looks scrolling through all the Wayfair sales.

    Overwhelmed by the amount of items and that oh-so-delicious sale price? Don't worry, here's a list of *top* items that reviewers absolutely love to point you in the right direction.

    1. A single pendant light reviewers say was the perfect blend of elegance to bring a modern touch to their dining area.

    the single pendant light over a dining table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely love it! I was hesitant to put these up just because they looked a lot bigger than I expected in person. But once installed, I am super happy with the finished look. These gave my kitchen a nice elegant and modern touch! Would recommend!" —Dawn

    Price: $38.99+ (originally $81; available in four sizes, three finishes, and two shade colors)

    2. A Dalmatian rug that'll effortlessly add personality to your home. It can be used in formal and informal rooms depending on how you accent it.

    the Dalmatian rug
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this rug. It has such character and really brings charm into the home. It’s really gentle to the touch and is great quality. If you want something quirky and comfortable, this is your rug!" —Amanda

    Price: $104.99+ (originally $330.00; available in five sizes)

    3. A tufted ottoman in case you're looking for a classic multipurpose piece of furniture. It can be an extra seat, a coffee table, or a foot rest.

    the ottoman in beige
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is probably my favorite purchase from Wayfair! Such a beautiful, elegant piece! It was easy to assemble and quite large but not bulky- looking. You can easily style it as a coffee table with books and decor, or use it as a footrest, or both!! And I love that it has wheels, which are barely noticeable with my rug carpet. The wheels make it so easy to move and maneuver around the room!" —K Savage

    Price: $199.99 (originally $458.99; available in four colors)

    4. A shaggy comforter set reviewers say is the softest and warmest bedding they've experienced in a long time. You may never want to leave your bed.

    the ombre comforter
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is the softest, fluffiest, most wonderful thing ever. It’s very heavy and warm. I’d give it more than five stars if there were more." —Lisa

    Price: $49.99+ (originally $59.99+; available in sizes Twin–California King and 10 colors)

    5. A lift-top coffee table with a sleek design that serves as an extra space to store items and pops up as an elevated surface for eating or online shopping.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this item! We use it every day as a coffee table and desk/dining space. Also love being able to store throws and stationary in the table as well as magazines and stuff.'" —Donna

    Price: $274.99+ (originally $627.38; available in three colors)

    6. A sleek Novogratz convertible sofa to upgrade your Craigslist futon with a sofa that curves in all the right places. The best part is how it converts into an extra bed which is ideal for homie hangouts that go a little long because the fun times keep on rolling.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "We love this couch for its versatility and look. Good buy for the price." —Anjanita

    Price: $245.18 (originally $745; available in six colors)

    7. A bamboo hamper so you can ditch the pop-up hamper you've been using since your dorm days to one that is more discreet and stylish.

    bamboo laundry hamper with lining next to a shoe rack
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Sharp looking, the bamboo cover is well-made and handsome. This was set up in less than 10 minutes, easy assembly. Fits perfectly in my bathroom and holds a lot." —Eva

    Price: $30.99 (originally $49.99)

    8. A soft, double knit throw blanket, more than just a swaddle to nestle into before diving into a good book. It's also an ideal accessory to drape on your couch or oversized chair.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is a super soft throw! It is instant warmth when you get under it and it is heavier than a cheaper-made throw. My kids and I love it!" —Kerry

    Price: $68.99 (originally $89.99; available in nine colors)

    9. A set of four glass jars with airtight bamboo lids, perfect for displaying snacks, cereals, and other dry foods as part of the decor in your kitchen and to prevent them from going stale.

    the glass jars with dried beans and pasta inside
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great jars, the large one fits spaghetti perfectly!" —Wayfair Customer

    Price: $44.99 (originally $67.99) 

    10. A Novogratz plant stand with many levels so you can show off your houseplants, and your green thumb. Look at those babies thrive. 🌱

    multi-level plant stand with marble colored shelves and metal frame
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this stand, I get compliments on it often! It was quick and easy to put together, but is very sturdy." —Teresa

    Price: $39.80+ (originally $99.99; available in four colors)

    11. A wingback accent chair that's pretty much begging to sit in front of your favorite window while you listen to your favorite podcast or audiobook. 

    a reviewer photo of the accent chair in cream with a throw blanket
    a reviewer photo of the accent chair in orange with a cream lettered pillow in it
    Winnie / Wayfair, Tammie / Wayfair

    Promising reviews: "So happy with my reading chairs!! Bought two for my reading corner! Absolutely LOVE THEM!" —Anonymous

    "These chairs are perfect for our library music room. Adds a splash of color and is easy to assemble. Finishing touches!" —Jalyn

    Price: $222.99+ (originally $599; available in 14 colors)

    12. An industrial-inspired bookshelf to display your books, plants, photos, and collection of tchotchkes that might've looked like clutter on a dresser, but on this, look c'est magnifique!

    the industrial book shelf in dark oak
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Sturdy and attractive. Even kinda fun! I love that it’s attached to the wall. Good feature for California earthquake risks." —Karen

    Price: $48.99+ (originally $73.99+; available in four finishes)

    13. plush velvet curtain that'll not only add a little instant fancy, but will help to regulate temperatures too, thanks to their thermal insulation. Quick tip: Hanging them high and wide will make your windows look larger.

    the curtains in a deep green
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Gorgeous color and nice weight to the material. This is a nice natural forest green and more neutral/warm than jewel tones. Exactly what I was looking for!" —Allyson

    Price: $33.99+ per panel (originally $121.99; available in 36 colors and eight sizes)

    14. A set of stone bookends for keeping your books organized. You can display your favorite book series or highlight your TBR list between these weighty and luxurious ends.

    the bookends holding books up
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Good weight and better looks! A classy addition to a mid-century modern bookcase." —Michael

    Price: $43.99 (originally $165)

    15. A Cuisinart cookware set ideal to gift new homeowners, new grads, and newlyweds to kickstart their kitchenware inventory. Or, snag one for yourself to finally throw out those old pots and pans that just can't seem to get clean.

    the silver pans and accessories in a decorated kitchen space
    Wayfair

    The 11-piece set includes a stock pot, two saucepans, two frying pans, a saute pan, a steamer basket and insert, and four lids. The 13-piece set includes everything in the 11-piece set, as well as a Dutch oven and an additional lid.

    Promising review: "I had never purchased a quality set of pots and pans before. These pans are amazing. The pourable spout, the riveted handles the weight of them is amazing. They definitely are a step up for us! But with our kitchen remodel we had to have new pans and this was an excellent choice!" —Kim the nurse.

    Price: $198.92+ (originally $615+, available in an 11- or 13-piece set)

    16. A hallway organizer with a mirror so you can get one last look at your OOTD before stepping out of the house. This organizer is the perfect catchall with room for hats, coats, shoes, and other decor to jazz up your entryway. 

    the organizer by a front door
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I loved that this unit had bins, we're using them for winter hats and mittens and I'm sure they'll be useful all year round. It's super sturdy but I'll wind up anchoring it for safety since my little ones like to climb to reach their jackets. I'm so happy with this, it's made our basement entry area much more pleasant. I put it together myself and I already want another one!" —Paola

    Price: $66.99 (originally $132.99)

    17. A KitchenAid 6 quart bowl-lift stand mixer with more than 30k 5-star reviews ready to help you cook up your next amazing recipe. It's a splurge-worthy treat that's probably been on your kitchenista wish list for many moons.

    the kitchenaid mixer in red
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is my third KitchenAid mixer. The first one I had was gifted to my granddaughter about 10 years ago. My second one burnt out, and this is the replacement that I expect to have for another 20 years. Love the red as it's a pure Crayola red." —Loraine

    Price: $449.99 (originally $549.99; available in 11 colors)

    18. A neutral woven area rug that's anything BUT boring with a grooved design that still draws plenty of attention and kind of looks like a Japanese zen garden.

    a product shot of the cream rug in a living room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Very soft! The gray color is darker than I expected, but that may be due to how it looks next to my dark floors. The high pile pattern fluffed up after a vacuum and I really like the height difference. The rolled corners relaxed within the first day and it lays perfectly flat. Also smells great!" —Dan

    Price: $120+ (originally $340+; available in three sizes and two colors) 

    19. A vegan leather ottoman ideal for anyone who's looking to add a super stylish multifunctional piece to their bedroom, entryway, or living room. It has space for blankets and pillows inside, too, and can be used as a bench *or* a coffee table. 

    the vegan leather ottoman in a teal blue opened to show books pillows and toys inside
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Wonderful ottoman! Easy to assemble. We use it in our living room as a discreet toy box so our kids can play to their hearts' content and their toys are accessible, but it makes for easy clean-up when guests visit." —Anuja

    Price: $119.99 (originally $249.99; available in five colors)

    20. A small but mighty upholstered ottoman reviewers say is bigger than it looks but not too big that you can't shove it in a corner or place it next to a bed or couch. 

    the white boucle ottoman with a blanket inside
    the pink ottoman closed to show the size and cylinder shape
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This storage ottoman was perfect for my vanity area. I needed extra storage for my hair dryer and curling irons but did not want to put them in a basket in plain sight. I love that it conceals them yet I have easy access when I need them. Bonus...the shipping was shockingly fast!!" —Mary

    Price: $102.99 (originally $290; available in five colors)

    21. An upholstered panel headboard for a captivating centerpiece in your bedroom that'll instantly elevate the aesthetic. 

    the upholstered headboard in blue
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Looks great in my son’s room. Adds a decorator touch to a very male room!!" —Nikki

    Price: $125.42+ (available in three colors)

    22. bold area rug that'll make the entire room feel brand new. Ideal for renters who can't choose the floor of the space they're moving into, this large rug will make any existing floor look modern and stylish.

    a review photo of the bold area rug in a living room
    Eva / Wayfair

    Promising reviews: "I LOOOOOOVE THIS CARPET!!!! The material, the colors just wow. Sooooooo worth it. I got the 7’10” and it fits perfectly in my living room. The pictures do it no justice." —Laurynn

    "LOVE this rug! It’s so perfect, colors are well represented in the picture. It’s super soft and I have gotten a lot of compliments. If you’re on the fence, buy it! You will not regret it." —Andrea

    Price: $86.99+ (originally $109.99+; available in five colors and six sizes)

    23. A large mirrored floor vase so you can create an attractive display anywhere in the home. Standing at 2-feet tall, this beautifully designed piece will brighten up your entryway and turn your home into a discotheque when the sunlight hits it juuuust right.

    the floor vase with flowers inside
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "As others have said, the pictures do not do this vase justice! It is stunning! It was packaged carefully and I was not disappointed!" —Anonymous

    Price: $85.99+ (originally $125+; available in two sizes)

    24. A cozy throw blanket that comes in a whopping 38 colors so you can be sure to snag one in your favorite color. Imagine dozing off in the middle of a Lord of the Rings marathon in the velvety snuggle of this blanket.

    the plush faux fur blanket in a vibrant coral
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "The fur throw has turned out very nice. It is nice and thick. It is for my mom who is in a wheelchair. She gets cold quickly. This has been nice to throw on her and help keep her warm. It is a nice color and is just as described." —Susan

    Price: $28.99+ (originally $43.99; available in three sizes and 37 colors)

    25. A gold bar cart ready to be adorned with your favorite snacks and bevvies and wheeled out when your friends come over to rewatch the latest rom-com (for the plot, of course). 😉

    the gold bar cart with a tray on top and bottom with wheels
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is a beautiful bar cart. It sits pretty in a corner of our dining room. It was easy to put together. Do not hesitate to buy it, you won’t regret it." —Olutope

    Price: $113.99 (originally $139.99)

    26. A bold geometric wallpaper reviewers say is a definite ~show stopper~ in case you love to go bold or go home. That spare room will be instantly remodeled with this design.

    Wayfair, CODecorator / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Hanging peel-and-stick wallpaper is no easy task, especially in a small bathroom but I couldn’t be happier with the result! Love the retro-modern feel. Definitely a show stopper!" —Mandi C

    Price: $42.99+ (originally $59+; available in three sizes)

    27. A vibrant comforter set to usher in the beach vibes of your bedroom. Even though you can't head out for a vacay, you can imagine you're on an island getaway when you nestle in these rich sky blue hues.

    the comforter set that comes with a comforter and two shams
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "It is lightweight and absolutely beautiful! One of my favorite comforters I have ever bought!" —Amy

    Price: $31.99+ (originally $57.20+; available in three sizes and three colors)

    28. A cottage-core electric fireplace that'll create a cozy vibe for you to relax and unwind with your favorite true crime novel. It can warm up to 1,000 square feet without drying out the air.

    the little electric fireplace
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Bought this for my mom to make her TV room a bit cozier. She loves it! Much nicer than expected and very easy to use. Realistic glowing logs and flames. Heats a small room nicely. Very portable and lightweight. The surface stays cool which is good for small kids. And the fan is not too loud." —Janet

    Price: $229.99 (originally $464.99; available in six colors)

    29. A set of Scandinavian-inspired canisters featuring a honeycomb pattern and raised texture that mixes both vintage and modern elements which make for a great addition to your kitchen counter.

    the three white canisters in varied sizes
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love this canister set! It looks so beautiful and it’s perfect! It is definitely airtight so it will keep anything you store fresh! I’m glad I got this! Look no more! I would highly recommend this canister set! It’s definitely worth it!" —Gifty

    Price: $39 (originally $78.99; available in two colors)

    30. An outdoor patio daybed for the person who likes to stretch out and bask in the fullness of the out-of-doors. This daybed can lay down or have the sides propped up like a couch.

    the patio daybed
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "So perfect, I couldn’t be happier! Great quality and the perfect fit. I was worried about the movement of the sides but it performs wonderfully and is so comfortable!" —Ashley

    Price: $369.99+ (originally $459.99; available in three color and cushion options)

    The time is now. Wayfair's Way Day Sale ends Oct. 26 so start filling that cart before it's too late.

    Some reviews have been edited for length/clarity. 