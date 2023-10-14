15 Things That'll Just Plain Make Your Life More Comfortable

1. A silk sleep mask to elevate your nap game to an essential high. Sleeping with silk on the eyes ensures a deeper sleep with fewer interruptions. Be prepared; you might miss some texts or calls while you're deep in dreamland.
2. A cozy hoodie because you're a self-proclaimed homebody. This may make you feel as comfy and free as the leaves on a tree.
3. A quilted travel tote sure to satisfy your jet-setter lifestyle. As if you aren't already planning your next escape, you'll have another reason to hit the road.
4. A eucalyptus Tencel duvet cover that'll provide you with breathable and oh-so-soft swaddles. Plus, it comes in beautiful hues like spring green and whisper pink.
5. An electric kettle that'll heat the water to your desired temperature so your tea and coffee will be the exact way you like it every time.
6. A silk pajama short set in case you want to be embraced by cool to-the-touch, super silky sleepwear that'll have you racing towards bedtime.
7. A bamboo duvet cover so you can stay cozy, read a book, and drink tea in bed on a cold day. Its soft shade will also add a relaxing vibe to your bedroom setup.
8. A set of four chambray linen napkins for a soft yet sturdy material that'll elevate your dining table and reduce your paper waste.
9. A cork yoga block that'll give you a little assistance with standing and sitting poses. If you want to take your practice to the next level and stretch muscles, this exercise tool will be a big help.
10. A white noise sound machine for the perfect noise to drown you in the comfort of your home regardless of where you are.
11. An aromatherapy balm with notes of palmarosa, lavender, and ylang-ylang designed to promote a healthy night's rest. You just might actually get your eight hours in after all.
12. A chunky knit throw blanket ideal for burrowing in the couch for your annual rewatch of When Harry Met Sally.
13. A knit midi skirt, a must-have fall wardrobe staple whose texture and stretch fabric are meant to handle the season with style and comfort.
14. A checkered throw pillow because you can never pass up the chance to add another member to your pillow crew. Whose to say when enough is enough?
15. A merino wool cardigan that'll be a cozy addition to your fall and winter wardrobe. It feels so soft and pairs perfectly with denim or wide leg pants.
Some reviews have been edited for length/clarity.