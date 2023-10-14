BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
15 Things That'll Just Plain Make Your Life More Comfortable

Cuddle weather is in full effect, and these picks from our Goodful shop will make things even cozier.

Kit Stone
by Kit Stone

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. A silk sleep mask to elevate your nap game to an essential high. Sleeping with silk on the eyes ensures a deeper sleep with fewer interruptions. Be prepared; you might miss some texts or calls while you're deep in dreamland.

the pink, beige, mint, and black eye masks
Goodful

Price: $24 (available in four colors)

2. A cozy hoodie because you're a self-proclaimed homebody. This may make you feel as comfy and free as the leaves on a tree.

Goodful

Price: $50 (originally $79; available in women's sizes S–XL)

3. A quilted travel tote sure to satisfy your jet-setter lifestyle. As if you aren't already planning your next escape, you'll have another reason to hit the road.

a model holding the tan bag
Goodful

Price: $121

4. A eucalyptus Tencel duvet cover that'll provide you with breathable and oh-so-soft swaddles. Plus, it comes in beautiful hues like spring green and whisper pink.

a model sleeping in the blue duvet
Goodful

Price: $139+ (available in sizes queen and king, and in seven colors)

5. An electric kettle that'll heat the water to your desired temperature so your tea and coffee will be the exact way you like it every time.

the kettle in a brass color
Goodful

Promising review: "It replaced a conventional electric kettle that failed. Having precise control of the water temperature has improved my coffee a lot more than expected, and the 'Hold' function has streamlined my mornings. After filling the Stagg with water last thing at night, I can turn it on and wander around doing morning chores until I remember that the water must be ready. It will still be at the right temperature when it's time for my second cup. Not my first Fellow product, and it certainly won't be my last." —Owen D.

Price: $165 (available in 11 colors)

6. A silk pajama short set in case you want to be embraced by cool to-the-touch, super silky sleepwear that'll have you racing towards bedtime.

a pajama silk set
Goodful

Price: $38 (available in women's sizes XS–XL)

7. A bamboo duvet cover so you can stay cozy, read a book, and drink tea in bed on a cold day. Its soft shade will also add a relaxing vibe to your bedroom setup.

blue bamboo duvet cover on bed
Goodful

Promising review: "Hands down, the softest fabric I've ever felt. I was unsure if it would live up to the hype, but it does 100%. High quality, stays cool, and breathable. But now it's very hard to get out of bed!!" —Montana C.

Price: $180+ (available in sizes queen and king, and in seven colors)

8. A set of four chambray linen napkins for a soft yet sturdy material that'll elevate your dining table and reduce your paper waste.

the linen napkins
Goodful

Price: $42 for a set of four

9. A cork yoga block that'll give you a little assistance with standing and sitting poses. If you want to take your practice to the next level and stretch muscles, this exercise tool will be a big help.

model using cork yoga blocks in a plank pose
Goodful

Price: $18

10. A white noise sound machine for the perfect noise to drown you in the comfort of your home regardless of where you are.

the noise machine
Goodful

Promising review: "The sound is a lot better than cheaper white noise machines.  It's more relaxing and fan-like. It is also awesome that you can adjust the volume and tone directly from your phone." —Sarah

Price: $99.99 (available in two colors)

11. An aromatherapy balm with notes of palmarosa, lavender, and ylang-ylang designed to promote a healthy night's rest. You just might actually get your eight hours in after all.

the aromatherapy balm
Goodful

Price: $25

12. A chunky knit throw blanket ideal for burrowing in the couch for your annual rewatch of When Harry Met Sally.

the chunky knit blanket in blush
Goodful

Price: $112+ (originally $518; available in two lengths and three colors)

13. A knit midi skirt, a must-have fall wardrobe staple whose texture and stretch fabric are meant to handle the season with style and comfort.

the model wearing the skirt in grey
Goodful

Price: $100 (available in women's sizes XS–L)

14. A checkered throw pillow because you can never pass up the chance to add another member to your pillow crew. Whose to say when enough is enough?

the checkered throw pillow in tan and white
Goodful

Price: $48 

15. A merino wool cardigan that'll be a cozy addition to your fall and winter wardrobe. It feels so soft and pairs perfectly with denim or wide leg pants.

model wearing white merino wool cardigan with oatmeal pants
Goodful

Price: $279 (available in women's sizes S/M, M/L, and L)

