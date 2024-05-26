30 Things From Amazon Our Readers Are Loving Right Now

1. An undetectable mouse mover to decrease the stress of looking *busy* by helping you to stay ~active~ at work. You should be able to break when you need to without having your work performance questioned. This mouse mover can help!
2. An Acure Brilliantly Brightening Facial Scrub formulated with sea kelp and French green clay to help detox your skin without sacrificing hydration.
3. Peach Slices acne spot dots ready to defend your skin against acne. If you see a pimple, place a dot on it and watch as the gunk is pulled out. It'll handle your pimple without you having to squeeze and pop it yourself, which will stop you from getting a pop mark.
Peach Slices is part of Peach & Lily, which is an Asian woman-owned small business that specializes in Korean skincare products made of natural and toxin-free ingredients.
Promising review: "These work! Better than Starface for sure, especially with the affordable price. Will be buying this again." —Works so well!
Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $4.88 (also available in a pack of 60).
4. Hope's Perfect Sink Cleaner and Polish, made to clean, polish, and restore brushed stainless steel, porcelain, cast-iron, and other surfaces to their like-new appearance. Great for renters who aren't able to replace the dingy sink.
Promising review: "We bought our house two years ago. Prior to us, it had been used and abused as a rental house for about a decade. Our porcelain kitchen sink was just disgusting. My husband tried his best when we first moved in to get it to even resemble the original white, but the bottoms were just permanently stained a tan color. I gave up. Installing a new sink was added to the to-do list. I saw this product on a BuzzFeed article and bought it on a whim; it was cheap and I figured it couldn’t make the sink any worse. Holy crap! I’m absolutely blown away. I put a bit on the side with the disposal that was the most stained. I used a scrubbing brush drill bit on my power drill and went in a quick circle around the basin, 10 seconds tops. Boom. The sink was white. Not just white. The brilliant, bright original white it was supposed to be. I couldn’t believe my eyes. I went to town on both sides excessively for probably 10 minutes total and my ugly sink looks shiny and white again. No more new sink for us. I couldn’t be more impressed." —Danielle
Get it from Amazon for $9.95 (available in multiple sizes and packs).
5. A vent cleaner hose that'll attach to your vacuum to make it easy to clean out your lint trap and improve the drying power of your dryer.
6. A rectangular Lazy Susan, a simple contraption so convenient and practical you'll wonder why you didn't buy it sooner. Easily access your daily go-tos without having to move the ketchup and creamer out of the way several times a day. Just spin it.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it but I'm not mad about it. This is a good-size lazy Susan that makes it easy to see everything in it. My husband saw it and said 'Nope, I prefer the round one,' then I pulled it out and his reply was 'Okay, I do like this." If it gets a pass from my husband then I know it's a good choice." —Judith Melvin
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (also available in a double pack).
7. A clip-on light so the rousing game of UNO doesn't have to end just because the sun goes down. The best part is, that you can clip it onto the umbrella you already have.
It has three different brightness options so you can set *~the mood~* perfectly. It also requires AA batteries, so be sure to pick those up as well.
Promising review: "This light is great!!! It has three settings, to adjust the amount of brightness you need. Lowest level is great for just sitting around your patio table and having a couple of drinks with friends. Brightest setting is PERFECT for playing cards! We play cards a few times a month. We decided to try and play outside. There are two 70+-year-olds who did not complain that they couldn’t see. So, works great in my book! 😁" —Mandie Jordan
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
8. A grooming glove you can use to ease the stress of grooming time. These gloves have rubber nodules on the fingers, which offer a sort of massage for dogs, making grooming a relaxed bonding experience instead of a squirming hassle.
9. A liquid tartar remover to take the hassle out of keeping up with your pet's dental hygiene. This formula helps to treat bad breath in both cats and dogs while reducing plaque and tartar buildup and helping promote healthy gums.
10. A set of denim button pins in case no matter what size jeans you get, the waist always seems to be too big. Don't worry, you don't have to pick up a sewing needle and thread, these button pins easily attach to your jeans to give you the cinch you've been missing.
These button pins are also discreet so you'll barely even notice they're there.
Watch a reviewer test them out on TikTok.
Promising review: "You need these, you don’t know it yet, but you do. Very easy to use. They work similar to a pin that you would use on a push pin board. Easy to adjust and move if you want and does not leave any noticeable damage to the jeans. I have a curvy body where if it fits my thighs it’s too lose on the hips, a couple of inches makes all the difference between wearable and worrying my pants will slip down. Just make sure to remove before throwing in the wash." —Rileigh Elizabeth Welsh
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in six styles).
11. A teeth-whitening pen with 20 uses in each pen that'll brighten your teeth in a more efficient way than the strips. And, not that you're trying to eat it, but reviewers note that they taste a lot better too.
Promising review: "I’ve had stained teeth from drinking coffee for over 50 years. I tried brushing after my daily coffee and even used a professional solution in a tray, but nothing worked. I used the AsaVea pen twice on the first day and saw immediate results. After a week of using the pen as directed twice a day, I’m proud to smile!" —Amazon Customer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
12. A Differin Retinoid gel, an OTC serum that features the strength of a prescription formula. It digs deep into the pores to work from the inside out to prevent acne from forming. A thin layer on needed areas once a day will give you awe-struck results that 53,000 5-star reviewers have had.
Promising review: "Has completely transformed my skin. I used to get hormonal acne every single month, I still get it now but far less often and severely. Differin has really made a big difference on my quality of life. I have sensitive skin, so I only use it a couple of times a week and always over a light layer of lotion. When I first started using it, my acne did get worse for about a month, and then magically one day, my skin looked amazing. It's worth a try for sure!" —Britt
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
13. An Arm & Hammer Deodorizer Odor Busterz you can place in a variety of places to keep odors at bay. Toss one in the bottom of your garbage can, place one in the linen closet, add one to the laundry hamper, and anywhere else you want to keep things smelling good.
I have similar item in the bottom of my baby's diaper pail and it really does make a difference! Reviewers also note it's been a great addition to their laundry baskets as well.
Promising review: "We consistently take out the garbage from our diaper pail, and even though the odor is sealed into the pail, sometimes there can be a lingering odor when you change the bag. I decided to pop two of these in the pail underneath the plastic bag to see if it would help combat the smell and it’s like magic. We haven’t noticed any scents, and they last a long time. We have 3+ months of odor control! (We have a 3.5-month-old). Definitely will be throwing one of these into my husband's tennis bag!" —Maddie Vasiliev
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.98 (available in three quantities).