    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Things From Amazon Our Readers Are Loving Right Now

    A mouse mover, a fun card game for the entire family, magical wine wands, and other popular products from BuzzFeed Shopping posts.

    Kit Stone
    by Kit Stone

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An undetectable mouse mover to decrease the stress of looking *busy* by helping you to stay ~active~ at work. You should be able to break when you need to without having your work performance questioned. This mouse mover can help!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This lil' guy here has made my life working from home so much easier! Micromanagement kills my soul so if you’re working from home and you have to stay GREEN, can’t beat this price with a bat. I’ve been using it for over a month and it is still working. I wanted to wait at least 30 days before leaving a review! Go get it! Go get it! Go get it! GO GET YOUR BLESSING! :)" —Jessica Wilkerson

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in eight colors).

    2. An Acure Brilliantly Brightening Facial Scrub formulated with sea kelp and French green clay to help detox your skin without sacrificing hydration.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This scrub does wonders for my skin. My makeup artist for my wedding suggested it to help prep skin before the big day. It does a great job of leaving my skin feeling soft and smooth and hasn't caused any new breakouts. One thing I will note is that the fragrance is stronger than I was expecting. This isn't a deal breaker for me, but be aware if you are sensitive to fragrance! Overall, I am impressed with this product and recommend it." —Kaylee

    Get it from Amazon for $6 (also available in rejuvenating and skin-clearing formulas).

    3. Peach Slices acne spot dots ready to defend your skin against acne. If you see a pimple, place a dot on it and watch as the gunk is pulled out. It'll handle your pimple without you having to squeeze and pop it yourself, which will stop you from getting a pop mark. 

    Reviewer wearing small round sticker healing a zit
    Small clear dots on a sticker sheet
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Peach Slices is part of Peach & Lily, which is an Asian woman-owned small business that specializes in Korean skincare products made of natural and toxin-free ingredients. 

    Promising review: "These work! Better than Starface for sure, especially with the affordable price. Will be buying this again." —Works so well!

    Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $4.88 (also available in a pack of 60).

    4. Hope's Perfect Sink Cleaner and Polish, made to clean, polish, and restore brushed stainless steel, porcelain, cast-iron, and other surfaces to their like-new appearance. Great for renters who aren't able to replace the dingy sink. 

    before/after of a porcelain sink that's been cleaned and left white and shiny
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "We bought our house two years ago. Prior to us, it had been used and abused as a rental house for about a decade. Our porcelain kitchen sink was just disgusting. My husband tried his best when we first moved in to get it to even resemble the original white, but the bottoms were just permanently stained a tan color. I gave up. Installing a new sink was added to the to-do list. I saw this product on a BuzzFeed article and bought it on a whim; it was cheap and I figured it couldn’t make the sink any worse. Holy crap! I’m absolutely blown away. I put a bit on the side with the disposal that was the most stained. I used a scrubbing brush drill bit on my power drill and went in a quick circle around the basin, 10 seconds tops. Boom. The sink was white. Not just white. The brilliant, bright original white it was supposed to be. I couldn’t believe my eyes. I went to town on both sides excessively for probably 10 minutes total and my ugly sink looks shiny and white again. No more new sink for us. I couldn’t be more impressed." —Danielle

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95 (available in multiple sizes and packs).

    5. A vent cleaner hose that'll attach to your vacuum to make it easy to clean out your lint trap and improve the drying power of your dryer.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "When my vent cleaner arrived I was so excited to use it! It sucked up so much lint that my vacuum container was filled. I was shocked to see how much lint was in my dryer. The lint wand came with a guide attachment, which is an added bonus, and makes it very easy to move around those small deep spaces. It was super easy to use. I highly recommend this item to everyone who owns a dryer. It fits on two different vacuums I own — a Shark and a Bissell. It's a lifesaver! I can't wait to use it again." —Jill Murphy

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three colors).

    6. A rectangular Lazy Susan, a simple contraption so convenient and practical you'll wonder why you didn't buy it sooner. Easily access your daily go-tos without having to move the ketchup and creamer out of the way several times a day.  Just spin it.  

    Condiments propped on a clear plastic turning tray installed in a fridge
    A model spinning the tray 360 degrees around in a fridge to show all the condiments on it
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it but I'm not mad about it. This is a good-size lazy Susan that makes it easy to see everything in it. My husband saw it and said 'Nope, I prefer the round one,' then I pulled it out and his reply was 'Okay, I do like this." If it gets a pass from my husband then I know it's a good choice." —Judith Melvin

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (also available in a double pack). 

    7. A clip-on light so the rousing game of UNO doesn't have to end just because the sun goes down. The best part is, that you can clip it onto the umbrella you already have. 

    a reviewer's image of a clip on umbrella light
    www.amazon.com

    It has three different brightness options so you can set *~the mood~* perfectly. It also requires AA batteries, so be sure to pick those up as well.

    Promising review: "This light is great!!! It has three settings, to adjust the amount of brightness you need. Lowest level is great for just sitting around your patio table and having a couple of drinks with friends. Brightest setting is PERFECT for playing cards! We play cards a few times a month. We decided to try and play outside. There are two 70+-year-olds who did not complain that they couldn’t see. So, works great in my book! 😁" —Mandie Jordan

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    8. A grooming glove you can use to ease the stress of grooming time. These gloves have rubber nodules on the fingers, which offer a sort of massage for dogs, making grooming a relaxed bonding experience instead of a squirming hassle.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Fantastic dog grooming aid! Our older rescue dog isn't too keen on the routine dog brushing stuff, but her thick coat really needs the grooming — this dog grooming glove is the right answer. Put the glove on, pet the dog, and all that loose hair comes away leaving her coat feeling so much smoother and softer without causing her to be nervous or upset over a brushing. Highly recommend, and yes I'm going to be ordering as gifts for a couple of other dog owners I know!" —DSP

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

    9. A liquid tartar remover to take the hassle out of keeping up with your pet's dental hygiene. This formula helps to treat bad breath in both cats and dogs while reducing plaque and tartar buildup and helping promote healthy gums.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My dog's molars were turning black and he had a ton of build up on his canines. In the photo (above), just imagine everywhere you see slight yellow, instead covered in black and brown gunk and hard plaque. His gums were beginning to look inflamed. And, of course, his breath could kill a horse. After one week of constant use (a cap full for every bowl of water) you could see an obvious difference in tooth color. I was blown away. (Why can’t human mouthwash do such a good job on our teeth?) After three weeks, his molars were almost completely clean. After a couple of months of use, the plaque on his canines was soft enough to brush some of it off, which was totally impossible before. Plaque covered the canine approximately 70%. Obviously that's no longer the case. Idk what solvent this is made of, but it keeps his gross mouth clean as a whistle. Now I don’t have to worry about my picky princess mutt losing his teeth because he can’t be bothered to chew anything." —BaconPancakes

    Get it from Amazon for $8.46+ (available in a variety of sizes and flavors).

    10. set of denim button pins in case no matter what size jeans you get, the waist always seems to be too big. Don't worry, you don't have to pick up a sewing needle and thread, these button pins easily attach to your jeans to give you the cinch you've been missing. 

    reviewer pic of reviewer wearing baggy blue jeans with waist gap
    The same reviewer after using button pins with a tightened waistline
    www.amazon.com

    These button pins are also discreet so you'll barely even notice they're there.

    Watch a reviewer test them out on TikTok.

    Promising review: "You need these, you don’t know it yet, but you do. Very easy to use. They work similar to a pin that you would use on a push pin board. Easy to adjust and move if you want and does not leave any noticeable damage to the jeans. I have a curvy body where if it fits my thighs it’s too lose on the hips, a couple of inches makes all the difference between wearable and worrying my pants will slip down. Just make sure to remove before throwing in the wash." —Rileigh Elizabeth Welsh

    Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in six styles).

    11. A teeth-whitening pen with 20 uses in each pen that'll brighten your teeth in a more efficient way than the strips. And, not that you're trying to eat it, but reviewers note that they taste a lot better too. 

    before and after photo showing the teeth-whitening pen dramatically whitened a reviewer's teeth
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve had stained teeth from drinking coffee for over 50 years. I tried brushing after my daily coffee and even used a professional solution in a tray, but nothing worked. I used the AsaVea pen twice on the first day and saw immediate results. After a week of using the pen as directed twice a day, I’m proud to smile!" —Amazon Customer

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99.

    12. Differin Retinoid gel, an OTC serum that features the strength of a prescription formula. It digs deep into the pores to work from the inside out to prevent acne from forming. A thin layer on needed areas once a day will give you awe-struck results that 53,000 5-star reviewers have had.

    Reviewer's results of using Differin gel after three weeks, with the before picture showing breakouts all over their face and the after photo showing their face noticeably clearer with breakouts mostly healed
    Reviewer's results showing close-up of their cheek with acne (left) and same cheek with less acne (right) after using the treatment
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Has completely transformed my skin. I used to get hormonal acne every single month, I still get it now but far less often and severely. Differin has really made a big difference on my quality of life. I have sensitive skin, so I only use it a couple of times a week and always over a light layer of lotion. When I first started using it, my acne did get worse for about a month, and then magically one day, my skin looked amazing. It's worth a try for sure!" —Britt

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

    13. An Arm & Hammer Deodorizer Odor Busterz you can place in a variety of places to keep odors at bay. Toss one in the bottom of your garbage can, place one in the linen closet,  add one to the laundry hamper, and anywhere else you want to keep things smelling good.  

    arm & hammer deodorizer ball
    www.amazon.com

    I have similar item in the bottom of my baby's diaper pail and it really does make a difference! Reviewers also note it's been a great addition to their laundry baskets as well.

    Promising review: "We consistently take out the garbage from our diaper pail, and even though the odor is sealed into the pail, sometimes there can be a lingering odor when you change the bag. I decided to pop two of these in the pail underneath the plastic bag to see if it would help combat the smell and it’s like magic. We haven’t noticed any scents, and they last a long time. We have 3+ months of odor control! (We have a 3.5-month-old). Definitely will be throwing one of these into my husband's tennis bag!" —Maddie Vasiliev

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.98 (available in three quantities).