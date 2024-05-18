BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Things From Amazon Our Readers Are Loving Right Now

    A lotion to clear up embarrassing butt acne, super snuggly sheep, a bug bite suction tool perfect for camping season, and other popular products from BuzzFeed Shopping posts.

    Kit Stone
    by Kit Stone

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A bottle of the cult-favorite Bio-Oil combined with vitamins A and E to infuse your skin with hydration and reduce the appearance of scars and stretch marks.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The texture is nice and smooth, you don’t need to use a lot, it goes a long way. I apply it to my fully healed tattoos every once in a while and to some ugly scars that I want to heal faster over time. It's incredibly moisturizing, so you’ll want to use it only once a week or every two weeks. For me personally, it leaves a shiny sheen appearance on my skin after applying, but that goes away after some time. Not super thick, so be careful pouring some out, it comes out fast! Really easy to use and versatile!" —Julie Greenwood

    Get it from Amazon for $10.26 (available in two sizes).

    2. An anti-bacterial butt acne-clearing lotion ready to solve that embarrassing issue of buttne. No reason to feel ashamed, we've all been there. This clearing lotion is formulated with tea tree oil to help prevent breakouts and rid your tush of the acne already there. This summer is gonna get all the buns you have to give, okurrrrr. 

    a reviewer photo of their skin with many blemishes
    a photo of the same reviewer with their skin now clean
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Not posting pics because that would be odd, and also, I don’t normally write reviews, but I went on here needing people to know this stuff works! I don’t even use it like directed 'cause I’m too busy, but my butt has gone from ‘mehhh’ to ‘damnnn’ with this cream within three weeks! I’ve struggled legit all my life and I have found the miracle cream! 😘🍑" —Abigail

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99

    3. A cult-fave CeraVe Skin Renewing night cream featuring a magical blend of niacinamide, peptide complex, and hyaluronic acid to leave your skin feeling super soft and super hydrated. Don't take my word for it — just peep the THOUSANDS of happy reviews raving about it. 

    buzzfeeder holding a jar of cream that got her thru an allergic reaction
    before and after image of reviewer with skin coloration evened out
    BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Yes yes yes! I recently found CeraVe due to dermatologist reviews on TikTok and I am not disappointed! I’ve always had oily, acne-prone skin, and CeraVe has shown me it was also super sensitive. These products are so gentle but work very well. I am still going through the purge (getting rid of all the gross stuff that was under the skin) but can already tell a big difference in my skin texture." —Alicia Reid

    Get it from Amazon for $15.65

    4. A garbage disposal cleansing tablet because that odor that you can find in your kitchen is probably coming from the drain. If you're a fan of horror films, you probably have no interest in reaching your hand into the beyond in order to scrub it. This cleaning packet will do ALL the work for you. Just sit back and marvel.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Holy cow I didn't realize how easy and quick it was to clean a garbage disposal until I bought this product! Typically, in my naïve thinking, I'd just use vinegar and baking soda down the drain and call it good. Little did I know that there was an actual cleaning product available until I stumbled across it through a BuzzFeed article. So of course, I had to try it. Very simple instructions: it literally takes five minutes and some hot water and VOILÀ! You have a clean, no-longer-stinky garbage disposal. Let me say that anytime I got a whiff of an odor, all I did was drop one of those packs in the disposal and the smell was GONE! Plus, the blue foam bubbling through the sink was amusing to watch ;-). Worth every penny!" —VadersGirl

    Get four from Amazon for $3.78 (available in four pack sizes).

    5. A bag of Bottle Bright tablets made from biodegradable, chlorine-free, and environmentally safe ingredients that'll finally rid your fave bottle, mug, or tumbler of that mysterious stain on the bottom.

    Three stages of cleaning a stainless steel pot: before with residue, during with soapy water, after clean
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting Hydro Flask coffee mug — I tried everything. Bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING, and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. It grossed me out so much that I bought ANOTHER Hydro Flask to replace it. Now, eventually, they both got black inside, so I tried these little magic tablets. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY without even scrubbing. They look brand-new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either. I liked it so much that I used it on another Hydro Flask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore. AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING." —Amazon Customer

    Get 12 tablets from Amazon for $7.99.

    6. A mold remover gel because mold is super scary. Not only is it gross but it can impact your health. We don't always think about cleaning our washing machine, but if you do and it looks like something you'd find in a science fiction film, then having this removing gel handy could very well be a lifesaver.

    Before and after comparison of a washing machine&#x27;s rubber seal cleaning; the after shows a cleaned seal
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my first ever review on Amazon and it’s so well deserved. The washer in our rented apartment was so disgusting. When I found it, I almost threw up, and maintenance wouldn’t do anything about it. I picked this up as a last resort, and in less than 12 hours, it got rid of everything. No scrubbing and no fuss. So so amazing and happy I don’t have to wash my clothes in mold anymore. 😍" —Cathy

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99

    7. An ultra-slim portable charger ideal for people on the move who need their devices to stay charged up for the journey. Portable chargers that pack serious power are usually very heavy, but this ultra-slim design makes it your new travel pal.

    Hand holding a power bank above a floral patterned fabric, with a charging cable attached
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my second purchase! The first was a gift to my bf and I liked it so I bought one for myself. Slim and lightweight, it goes perfectly in a purse or pocket. I like that I can charge three things at the same time and that one of the outlets is a C-type." —CaptGellyfish

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in five colors).

    8. A Sol de Janeiro hair and body fragrance mist that'll have you smelling as good as Rihanna does on a red carpet. As you walk by, people will whiff notes of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla. 

    Hand holding Brazilian Crush body fragrance mist bottle with tropical background
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "It smells fresh and clean. Exactly what I was looking for. I bought some expensive Dolce perfume, but this body mist is stepping on necks. TRUST ME. No need to layer this scent unless you want to." —Noel

    Get it from Amazon for $24.

    9. A Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray so as the heat turns up the frizz, your hair will not. This heat-activated anti-frizz treatment will ensure your hairdo of the day won't turn into a *hair don't* when the sun comes out to play.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I am in love, and I don’t care who knows it! This product is incredible. I have thick, coarse hair, and my hair looks great on DAY SIX, as it did on day one. I live in the south and experience a lot of humidity, baseball caps, and swimming pools." —Dana in Franklin

    Get it from Amazon for $28.

    10. An OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Air Dry Cream for the scrunch-and-go beauties who appreciate the no muss no fuss of the natural fall of their hair.  So what does one do when their hair only takes a few minutes in the morning? They go back to watch another episode of Law & Order before work, of course. 

    reviewer with soft looking waves in hair
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I put some in my hair for the first time today, and I'm impressed! I towel-dried my hair and then put about a quarter size in my palm and spread it throughout my hair, scrunched my hair, and then let it air dry. I think it did a good job at defining my waves and eliminating the serious frizz." —ninjamommy

    Get it from Amazon for $7.97.

    11. A pack of furniture pens so your furniture looks good as new for as long as possible. These repair pens clean up minor scratches and scrapes like nothing ever happened.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I didn’t think these things would work, but I was wrong. I fixed so much of my furniture, and it looks like it was never damaged. I’ll be keeping these close by for future damages!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    12. A pack of pimple patches because these on-the-go pimple fighters can work on your breakouts while you break through the rest of your busy day (or even better, while you sleep).

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These work like a charm!! They work in a few hours, and they are nice and cheap :) I have them on my subscribe and save for when I need them!" —Nini

    "I love these mighty patches they work so well and they work on your whole body, not just your face!!" —Annie Gockley

    Get it from Amazon for $10.77.

    13. A podiatrist-level toenail clipper for thick toenails that laugh at traditional clippers. They're also helpful for digging out those ingrown toenails before they become infected.

    Reviewer holding up the small plier-shaped toenail clippers with pointed edges
    www.amazon.com

    Here's why my BuzzFeed Shopping colleague Emma Lord loves this thing: "Hello, my toenails are problem children for two reasons: One is that they're kinda thick, the other is that I'm a long-distance runner, which doesn't play nice with toenails. I bought this recently and the difference it made immediately was ENORMOUS. Like I usually dread approaching my big toenails because they are so thick, but these painlessly and seamlessly lobbed the tops right off; I was also able to ~gently correct~ a toenail that was starting to get ingrown and help cut down a dead toenail that needed trimming but would have been painful to approach with a regular clipper."

    Promising review: "We bought this for our teen grandson to use for an ingrown toenail because he was not able to go to a nail salon that he trusted to fix this problem. It worked perfectly. He was so pleased with the result as it took care of his painful problem! Thank you for making a fantastic product. Every household should own one!" —T.S.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    14. A Bug Bite Thing suction tool that's ideal for camping trips, especially when you hike to a promontory to view the sunset and get derailed by a bug bite buffet. It's chemical-free and can help stop itching caused by bee stings, spider bites, and more. 

    Writer's photo of the Bug Bite Thing next to where she used it on her leg
    Before and after using the Bug Bite Thing suction
    Tasia Bass / BuzzFeed, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I live near woods and a lake, so I am CONSTANTLY being terrorized by insects. I swear, some days I am just minding my own business, grabbing my mail and then I will look down and have three or four bug bites. This helps with the itchiness and swelling! It's not going to make the bite disappear, but it will make the bites less annoying! Once, a mosquito bit me on my knuckle (seriously, the worst spot), and the suction helped to relieve some of the irritation. I've also used it on a splinter, and it's better than trying to get the splinter out with a tweezer. Definitely a great weapon in my ongoing battle with bugs." —Tasia Bass 

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three colors and multipacks). 

    15. A set of silicone "EarPlanes" designed with a twist-on structure to relieve the build-up of pressure that hurts your ears during altitude changes during takeoff and landing. Reviewers say they notice an improvement in their sinus pain. 

    reviewer pic on an airplane with the earplugs in
    Reviewer holding case with small blue spiraling earplugs
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product has changed my life. I travel fairly frequently and always have issues with ear pressure on the plane. My ears will be clogged up, and it is painful to swallow for a day or two after short-distance flights. But now, I use these and fly incident-free. You are supposed to insert them before the plane takes off and then before landing. I have found that it works best if I leave them in the entire flight from before takeoff until landing, but they work almost as well if you take them out once you reach cruising altitude." —Thomasina

    Get a pack of one from Amazon for $7.29.

    16. A jug of dog spot repair solution perfect for dog parents who have seen their canine companion damage the backyard from digging, peeing, or roaming the same spots. This solution will treat the area, allowing for the grass to grow back, erase the damage, and leave you with picture-perfect greenery just in time for summer.

    A reviewer's patchy lawn before using the product / A reviewer's lush lawn after using the product
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried bc I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day, and it filled the lawn in beautifully!" —Mariah

    "I have lacrosse players and dogs, and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this, and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said. The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year, so I put more down, and it is working like a dream!" —chchmom

    Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes).