1. A bottle of the cult-favorite Bio-Oil combined with vitamins A and E to infuse your skin with hydration and reduce the appearance of scars and stretch marks.
2. An anti-bacterial butt acne-clearing lotion ready to solve that embarrassing issue of buttne. No reason to feel ashamed, we've all been there. This clearing lotion is formulated with tea tree oil to help prevent breakouts and rid your tush of the acne already there. This summer is gonna get all the buns you have to give, okurrrrr.
Promising review: "Not posting pics because that would be odd, and also, I don’t normally write reviews, but I went on here needing people to know this stuff works! I don’t even use it like directed 'cause I’m too busy, but my butt has gone from ‘mehhh’ to ‘damnnn’ with this cream within three weeks! I’ve struggled legit all my life and I have found the miracle cream! 😘🍑" —Abigail
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
3. A cult-fave CeraVe Skin Renewing night cream featuring a magical blend of niacinamide, peptide complex, and hyaluronic acid to leave your skin feeling super soft and super hydrated. Don't take my word for it — just peep the THOUSANDS of happy reviews raving about it.
Promising review: "Yes yes yes! I recently found CeraVe due to dermatologist reviews on TikTok and I am not disappointed! I’ve always had oily, acne-prone skin, and CeraVe has shown me it was also super sensitive. These products are so gentle but work very well. I am still going through the purge (getting rid of all the gross stuff that was under the skin) but can already tell a big difference in my skin texture." —Alicia Reid
Get it from Amazon for $15.65.
4. A garbage disposal cleansing tablet because that odor that you can find in your kitchen is probably coming from the drain. If you're a fan of horror films, you probably have no interest in reaching your hand into the beyond in order to scrub it. This cleaning packet will do ALL the work for you. Just sit back and marvel.
5. A bag of Bottle Bright tablets made from biodegradable, chlorine-free, and environmentally safe ingredients that'll finally rid your fave bottle, mug, or tumbler of that mysterious stain on the bottom.
6. A mold remover gel because mold is super scary. Not only is it gross but it can impact your health. We don't always think about cleaning our washing machine, but if you do and it looks like something you'd find in a science fiction film, then having this removing gel handy could very well be a lifesaver.
7. An ultra-slim portable charger ideal for people on the move who need their devices to stay charged up for the journey. Portable chargers that pack serious power are usually very heavy, but this ultra-slim design makes it your new travel pal.
8. A Sol de Janeiro hair and body fragrance mist that'll have you smelling as good as Rihanna does on a red carpet. As you walk by, people will whiff notes of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla.
9. A Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray so as the heat turns up the frizz, your hair will not. This heat-activated anti-frizz treatment will ensure your hairdo of the day won't turn into a *hair don't* when the sun comes out to play.
10. An OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Air Dry Cream for the scrunch-and-go beauties who appreciate the no muss no fuss of the natural fall of their hair. So what does one do when their hair only takes a few minutes in the morning? They go back to watch another episode of Law & Order before work, of course.
Promising review: "I put some in my hair for the first time today, and I'm impressed! I towel-dried my hair and then put about a quarter size in my palm and spread it throughout my hair, scrunched my hair, and then let it air dry. I think it did a good job at defining my waves and eliminating the serious frizz." —ninjamommy
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
11. A pack of furniture pens so your furniture looks good as new for as long as possible. These repair pens clean up minor scratches and scrapes like nothing ever happened.
12. A pack of pimple patches because these on-the-go pimple fighters can work on your breakouts while you break through the rest of your busy day (or even better, while you sleep).
13. A podiatrist-level toenail clipper for thick toenails that laugh at traditional clippers. They're also helpful for digging out those ingrown toenails before they become infected.
Here's why my BuzzFeed Shopping colleague Emma Lord loves this thing: "Hello, my toenails are problem children for two reasons: One is that they're kinda thick, the other is that I'm a long-distance runner, which doesn't play nice with toenails. I bought this recently and the difference it made immediately was ENORMOUS. Like I usually dread approaching my big toenails because they are so thick, but these painlessly and seamlessly lobbed the tops right off; I was also able to ~gently correct~ a toenail that was starting to get ingrown and help cut down a dead toenail that needed trimming but would have been painful to approach with a regular clipper."
Promising review: "We bought this for our teen grandson to use for an ingrown toenail because he was not able to go to a nail salon that he trusted to fix this problem. It worked perfectly. He was so pleased with the result as it took care of his painful problem! Thank you for making a fantastic product. Every household should own one!" —T.S.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
14. A Bug Bite Thing suction tool that's ideal for camping trips, especially when you hike to a promontory to view the sunset and get derailed by a bug bite buffet. It's chemical-free and can help stop itching caused by bee stings, spider bites, and more.
Promising review: "I live near woods and a lake, so I am CONSTANTLY being terrorized by insects. I swear, some days I am just minding my own business, grabbing my mail and then I will look down and have three or four bug bites. This helps with the itchiness and swelling! It's not going to make the bite disappear, but it will make the bites less annoying! Once, a mosquito bit me on my knuckle (seriously, the worst spot), and the suction helped to relieve some of the irritation. I've also used it on a splinter, and it's better than trying to get the splinter out with a tweezer. Definitely a great weapon in my ongoing battle with bugs." —Tasia Bass
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three colors and multipacks).
15. A set of silicone "EarPlanes" designed with a twist-on structure to relieve the build-up of pressure that hurts your ears during altitude changes during takeoff and landing. Reviewers say they notice an improvement in their sinus pain.
Promising review: "This product has changed my life. I travel fairly frequently and always have issues with ear pressure on the plane. My ears will be clogged up, and it is painful to swallow for a day or two after short-distance flights. But now, I use these and fly incident-free. You are supposed to insert them before the plane takes off and then before landing. I have found that it works best if I leave them in the entire flight from before takeoff until landing, but they work almost as well if you take them out once you reach cruising altitude." —Thomasina
Get a pack of one from Amazon for $7.29.
16. A jug of dog spot repair solution perfect for dog parents who have seen their canine companion damage the backyard from digging, peeing, or roaming the same spots. This solution will treat the area, allowing for the grass to grow back, erase the damage, and leave you with picture-perfect greenery just in time for summer.
Promising reviews: "Used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried bc I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day, and it filled the lawn in beautifully!" —Mariah
"I have lacrosse players and dogs, and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this, and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said. The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year, so I put more down, and it is working like a dream!" —chchmom
Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes).