    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    13 Stylish Clothing Items From Nordstrom That’ll Still Keep You Cozy

    Snug as a bug in a (chic) rug.

    Kit Stone
    by Kit Stone

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A pair of waterproof boots with plushy faux-shearling lining that'll keep your feet dry, warm, and cozy on the chilliest of days.

    the boots in black with a cream faux shearling interior
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "These boots are so incredibly warm and comfy! I've been wearing them everywhere since they arrived and definitely recommend them to keep your feet cozy and dry. The traction is really good in the snow, not great on ice, but not any worse than anything else. They do take some effort to get on and off, which I don't mind, but if you want something you can slide on and off hands-free these won't work. I do really love them though!" —Rachel

    Price: $91+ (originally $130; available in sizes 6–11 and in four colors)

    2. An oversized sweater surprisingly chic despite its roomy silhouette.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "The green is beautiful and love the silhouette. Very versatile and not too heavy or bulky." —bella1014

    Price: $48.24 (originally $72; available in sizes XS–L and in two colors)

    3. A Levi teddy coat in case you want to feel like you're, well, snuggled inside of a teddy bear all day long. It's in the title so you know it's real.

    a model wearing the knee length teddy coat in a wine cabernet color
    Nordstrom

    Price: $129.99 (originally $200; available in sizes XS–XXL and in eight colors)

    4. A pair of UGG cozy crew socks reviewers say are the comfiest socks you'll ever own, literally.

    Nordstrom

    Price: $20 (available in four colors)

    5. A pullover lounge set for a no-muss no no-fuss outfit you can relax in. Plus, it'll bring some color to an otherwise dreary winter day.

    the pullover lounge set in pink
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "This Ugg set is just perfect. After recovering from a brief illness, this is just what the doctor ordered. I can hang out in my home yet feel like I’m still stylish. It’s lightweight and is a perfect three-piece outfit." —SueK

    Price: $98 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in five colors)

    6. A pair of brushed fleece tights just begging to be worn under your favorite skirt so you can keep your style without freezing.

    the tights in black
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I'm headed to a conference next month and given the frigid temperatures in those conference rooms I knew I needed something warm. Read the other rave reviews about these tights and I can now add my name to the list. These fit perfectly, look great and are so nice! Warm and soft indeed. Thinking about giving them as a gift for all my girlfriends." —Caroline80

    Price: $38 (available in sizes S–XL)

    7. A pair of pocket joggers in a super soft cotton blend that sit just right on the hips making you want to live in them all week long.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "You won’t regret this purchase. These are the BEST fitting and most comfortable joggers I have ever worn. I’m 5’7” and 150 I bought a size medium. I had to buy a second pair I loved them so much!" —Sierra93

    Price: $49.99+ (originally $65; available in sizes XS–XXL and in three colors)

    8. A crewneck sweater aka a relaxed winter staple with slits on the sleeves that allow you to create a tailored cuff. And, it comes in 24 different colors!

    the crewneck sweater in burnt orange
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Love this sweater! Very cozy but not too hot. Material is soft and color is beautiful!" —katiemarina

    Price: $45.90+ (originally $69; available in sizes XXS–XXL and in 23 colors)

    9. A half-zip pullover featuring a weighted fabric that can zip up for a funnel neck look.

    a model wearing the half zip pullover in cream
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "The best cozy sweater for still looking out together." —Hbfo

    Price: $69.99+ (originally $108; available in sizes XS–XL and in five colors)

    10. A longline shacket with a gorgeous, eye-catching plaid that looks like you're about to do anything BUT chop wood.

    the model wearing the pink and brown patterned shacket
    Nordstrom

    Price: $230 (available in sizes XS–XL)

    11. Or, a fleece shacket — this cotton shirt-jacket blend carries an oversized fit and can be worn as an overcoat or even a base layer. And yes, the pockets on the top are functional.

    a model wearing the shacket in green
    Nordstrom

    Price: $74.96+ (originally $99.95; available in sizes XS–XL and in four colors)

    12. A puff sleeve sweater for an elevated crewneck sweater that'll add volume to your arms and balance to your gorg 'fit.

    a model wearing the sweater in light blue
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "This sweater really shows off your curves and maybe even enhances said curves. The color is delicious and so soothing to the eye." —KayRayPutty

    Price: $45.90+ (originally $69; available in sizes XXS–XXL and in five colors)

    13. A pair of baggy cargo pants with an adjustable hem that allows you to tailor your pants' look depending on the style you're going for that day. They'd look great with a pair of combat boots, just sayin'. 👀

    model wearing the navy cargo pants
    Nordstrom

    Price: $59 (available in sizes XXS–XL and in three colors)

    Some reviews have been edited for length/clarity .