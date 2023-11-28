18 Stocking Stuffers From Target You Shouldn't Wait To Treat Yourself To

1. A 35-mm camera with built-in flash so you can be present and in the moment during your activities. Don't take out your phone and get caught in the notifications. This will help you stay somewhat off the grid but still capture the mems.
2. A strawberry AirPods Pro case, ripe for the picking to shelter your precious buds because what we don't need is your earbud case breaking because you dropped it for the millionth time.
3. A body cleanser by Ouai that'll nurture, hydrate, and soften your skin without stripping or leaving a residue. It's perfect for all skin types and uses ingredients such as Rosehip oil, vitamin A, vitamin C, and more.
4. A pack of pep talk postcards you can send to others because making people smile makes you smile. You can also send one to yourself; it might arrive at the exact moment you need an encouraging word.
5. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom compatible with your Nintendo Switch, to give you hours of gameplay filled with side quests and tons of adventure.
6. A bath wine holder so you can unwind with your favorite libation while soaking in a nice hot bubble bath.
7. A mini gel nail polish kit in an adorably shaped macaron that's sure to become your favorite travel accessory. Imagine being able to secure your mani and pedi regardless of where you are. Welcome to the future.
8. A vitamin C serum formulated to help you tackle various skin issues ranging from hyperpigmentation and dryness to uneven tone and sunburn. This specific formula is great for oily baddies. *raises hand*
9. A bottle of Being Frenshe hair, body, and linen mist that reviewers say is a godsend for people who love to smell amazing without breaking the budget. Plus, you can use it on your body, hair, and linens. Did you just create a signature scent? 🤯
10. A makeup primer from E.l.f. that will grab your makeup and not let go until you wash it off at the end of the day. Reviewers say they never knew the power of a good primer until they tried this. #SayLess
11. A seven-day Makeup Eraser set so you can be sure to remove all of your makeup before diving into your routine. These wonder cloths can remove your makeup with JUST water. They're easy to wash and ready to reuse.
12. A NYX highlighter glow to bring light to your face and enhance that gorgeous skin tone. The highlighter also accentuates your bone structure — one could say it ~highlights~ your beautiful features.
13. A trio mini lip gloss set from Fenty, so you'll always have the power to make your lips pop in your pocket.
14. A pack of cozy socks because there's no time like the present to start wearing fuzzy garments. These babies will keep your feet nice and toasty on upcoming chilly winter mornings.
15. A fabric defuzzer that'll shave off all of those little fuzz balls you can't seem to get rid of, leaving you with gloves and sweaters that look good as new.
16. A Revlon volcanic face roller if you're tired of carrying those blotting papers because you're seemingly always oily (yes, even in the winter). It can be used on a clean or made-up face which means you can use it on your finished face without it messing up your makeup.
17. A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil made with a blend of sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, and vitamin E to moisturize your cuticles and condition your nails, making them strong while keeping your cuticles soft.
18. A microfiber sponge ideal for making your foundation stretch further by gifting you with flawless application and effortless blending. People will think you have a personal makeup artist on payroll.
Some reviews have been edited for length/clarity.