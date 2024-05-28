27 Products That’ll Help You Cook Easy Meals For Yourself

Popular products from this list
1. A pair of herb scissors that'll make Taco Tuesday prep even easier with 5-blade sheers ready to chop up extra cilantro. Who doesn't love extra cilantro?
2. A 4-in-one chopper, spiralizer, dicer and slicer ideal for meal prepping. You can chop onions and nuts, mince herbs, or spiralize zuchinni. And it's compact, which makes it a great addition to kitchens with little to no counter space.
3. A crepe maker in case you've constantly tried to make those buttery, thin, flakey sheets of utter goodness only to be left with a burnt paper-like bready structure. It stops today!
4. An all-in-one pot from our Goodful collection on Amazon that can stand heat up to 400 degrees. You can take it from the windowwwwws to the wall, or at least from the stovetop to the oven.
5. A two-basket Ninja air fryer that'll let you cook just about anything you want from the comfort of your dorm. You won't even miss your oven back home. With the double baskets, you can cook two different foods at the same time.
Promising reviews: "I love that it makes making lunches so much easier as I can cook chicken and veggies at the same time and don't have the mess all over my stove easy to clean as well." —Brittany
"I love this thing. Perfect for single or two-serving meals. The two baskets each have their own time and temperature settings. Takes less time than heating up the oven and it fits perfectly on the counter under the dish cabinets. 'Easy to recommend this." —SolsonScrz
Get it from Amazon for $159.95.
6. A set of disposable air fryer liners because being solo means you have to do the cooking and the cleaning, so let's eliminate one of those tasks, shall we?
Promising reviews: "It really makes my life so much easier. There literally is no mess when you use this in the air fryer. I rarely used the air fryer because it was so heavy and hard to wash but now I used it all the time. Game changer!" —SueLee
"I was skeptical but I was also tired of cleaning my air fryer of crumbs all the time. I have a PowerXl air fryer, and one of these fits perfectly there. I can make french fries or any other fried food and discard the liner, but the fryer is still nice and clean. I use two when I do juicy items like hot dogs, chicken breast, and sausage, and when I'm done, I take out the meat, lift out the liners, and all the gross juice comes out with it, leaving the fryer ready to clean. I highly recommend." —Kevin M. Harer
Get a set of 125 from Amazon for $11.69+ (available in different sizes and shapes for square, rectangle, and round air fryers as well as a smaller pack size).
7. The Thaw Claw here to help you thaw out meat in under half an hour because, when you live alone, you can't call home and have someone take the meat out in case you forget. Don't worry, dinner isn't ruined it'll just be delayed a few minutes.
Thaw Claw is a Black-owned small biz that's been featured on Shark Tank, HSN, and Good Morning America!
Promising reviews: "I've always placed frozen meats underwater to have them defrost, and this made that task so much easier. My spouse never grew up in a household that used frozen meats, so they became frustrated when things defrosted unevenly. This helped a lot, and it hasn't given us any trouble. A+!" —FernGullyJones
"This device, with its suction base and spread design, keeps the food item under its fingers to allow the thawing process to complete in less than half the time by just putting it in the water. And before you object, 'that’s not safe, the temperature will rise too much and promote bacteria growth' — I have ServSafe certs. I know my time and temp levels and those are in no way even close to approaching the danger zone unless you leave it for hours before cooking. I recommend this item for anyone, but especially anyone who has time constraints for evening dinner prep or any other time for that matter." —mudhen7
Learn more about safe food thawing methods here.
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in four colors).
9. A Tasty cutting board and prep station complete with measuring strips, a built-in garlic grater, and multifunctional trays that act as an herb stripper, strainer, and grater. Not to mention, top-rack dishwasher safe. So, why is this not in your kitchen already?
10. A spaghetti measure because even after reading the instructions, no one really knows exactly how much spaghetti to throw in the pot. The math is hard. This makes it so much easier.
11. An Instant Pot that will do just about anything you want it to. It's a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and food warmer all rolled into one nifty appliance.
12. A Ninja Foodi for everything the Instant Pot can do: pressure cook, steam, slow cook, sauté, bake, roast, broil. Plus, the ability to air fry! A plethora of opportunities — all in one device.
13. A jar-opening gadget to help you crack open that jar of pickles with little to no effort. You can affix it under your cabinets, so it's perfect for small kitchens where storage space is limited.
14. A trio pan that'll let you try out three different lasagna recipes at one time. This is an excellent find for people who like to meal prep for the week.
15. A sushi-making kit — ambitious, I know — but imagine how fancy you'll feel when you set out your perfect rolls.
16. A digital food thermometer if you've sliced your poor steak to death trying to make sure every part of it is cooked thoroughly. Just stick this thermometer in to check the temp and save your steak from further dismemberment.
17. A wine vacuum stopper so you can sip a little, save a little. You can have a glass while you watch the latest season of Bridgerton and have some leftovers to add to your pasta sauce.
18. A kale and herb stripping tool in case you're anything like me and know nothing about how you're supposed to get the herbs off of their...stems?! Help.
19. A rapid ramen cooker, as seen on Shark Tank, that'll let you make perfect noodles without having to boil water on the stove.
Promising reviews: "Didn’t know they actually made anything like this until I saw it. Perfect for a single package of ramen. Perfect amount of juice remaining after the noodles are gone for warm drinking. Would definitely buy again!!!" —Dave Cameron Jr.
"Makes cooking ramen easier, no cover needed. Thought it was a bit expensive but it makes perfect ramen without the mess. Best texture noodles, way better than the stove" —Rupert
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in various multi-packs and in 15 colors).
20. A silicone freezing tray that'll make meal prep that much easier by helping you separate your soups or pasta sauces in perfect 1-cup compartments.
21. A Dash mini rice cooker to make easy personal-sized helpings of rice, soup, steamed veggies, and even desserts. It's compact, so it can squeeze into the smallest of areas. And, it comes in so many fun colors that'll brighten up your space.
Promising reviews: "Perfect for a single person! I’ve cooked rice in it, but I also made a small amount of chicken stew, and it came out perfect. This is Perfect size and no more waist cooking in the bigger pot. Purchase this item, you won’t regret it!" —smartshopper
"This rice cooker is perfect for making rice for only one person. It is much easier then trying to make rice on the stove and avoids the ever-present pesky problem of having rice stuck to the bottom of the pot. The rice comes out perfectly fluffy and moist every time." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $21.95 (available in eight colors).
22. A rapid egg cooker so you can boil, poach, scramble, or even make an omelet super quick. Now, you can finally fit breakfast into your morning routine. Picture perfect eggs every time, just look at the picture below. 👇🏽
Promising reviews: "Eggs are such an easy addition to other foods, an easy addition to a lunch box, and a great breakfast on the go. This little machine provides quick, easy, and consistently great hard-boiled eggs in about 5 minutes. As a single person, the smaller version is perfect!!" —Amazon Customer
"This is the best kitchen appliance I have bought in a long time! Super easy and quick to use. I have a busy schedule, and I make egg salad a LOT to take with me...this saves me SO much time and effort. Set it and forget it, but the super loud continuous buzzer/alarm will NOT let you forget it, which is a nice safety design. Takes exactly 16 minutes to boil eggs and they are perfect. They're also REALLY easy to peel! I've never peeled eggs so easily before. Huge plus that I hadn't even considered. This little contraption is also pretty small and stores easily. Even if you only boil eggs once in a while, it's worth it!" —Jaime Bosworth
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in seven colors).
Check out our Dash rapid egg cooker review for more deets!