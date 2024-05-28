BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Products That’ll Help You Cook Easy Meals For Yourself

    It's just you and your delicious meals from now on.

    Kit Stone
    by Kit Stone

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Popular products from this list

    • A spill stopper to catch all the water that boils over your pot. No more rushing around to find something to wipe the counters with or trying to scoop out the water with your company coffee mug.

      View in list

    • A beloved microwave pasta cooker to pretty much make your dreams come true because it lets you craft the perfect al dente pasta in the microwave. Your dinner guests will never know. Now top it with some sauce and serve it up!

      View in list

    1. A pair of herb scissors that'll make Taco Tuesday prep even easier with 5-blade sheers ready to chop up extra cilantro. Who doesn't love extra cilantro?

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I’ve recently tried growing some herbs on my patio and have loved using herbs in cooking. These make life so much easier. After I clean my herbs, these scissors make it easy to quickly cut them into small pieces. The design is brilliant. The plastic cover helps get herb pieces off the scissors, so there’s no waste. It’s easy to wash, too." —Lori

    "It doesn't get any easier than this, cutting herbs is now 10x faster. Quality of the product is good and clean up is also easy with the scraper cover. Highly recommend." —Floyd & Mel

    Get it from Amazon for $9.98.

    2. A 4-in-one chopper, spiralizer, dicer and slicer ideal for meal prepping. You can chop onions and nuts, mince herbs, or spiralize zuchinni. And it's compact, which makes it a great addition to kitchens with little to no counter space.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is right here, if your time is very limited, this is def a help when it comes to cooking. I use it to chop my veggies. Onions, tomatoes, if you use the bigger board it will cube larger pieces, like for me to cube potatoes, Excellent! Makes my chopping a lot easier and my cooking time faster. 👌" —Lizzy

    Get it from Amazon for $29.97 (available in three colors).

    3. A crepe maker in case you've constantly tried to make those buttery, thin, flakey sheets of utter goodness only to be left with a burnt paper-like bready structure. It stops today!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing is great. You can cook a pile of crepes in half the time it takes using a large pan or griddle, and it's way easier. They're perfectly sized and shaped too." —MixedProducts

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in four colors).

    4. An all-in-one pot from our Goodful collection on Amazon that can stand heat up to 400 degrees. You can take it from the windowwwwws to the wall, or at least from the stovetop to the oven.

    Ad: Multi-functional cookware set with lid, steamer, and spatula, titled &quot;THE LAST POT YOU’LL EVER NEED&quot;. Highlights versatility in kitchen use
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This pan is good for everything! Fried, boiled, braised I’ve done it all! I’ve had it for a few months, cooking with it is so easy, and it cleans well, too. Don’t hesitate to buy!" —Diane M.

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in eight colors). 

    5. A two-basket Ninja air fryer that'll let you cook just about anything you want from the comfort of your dorm. You won't even miss your oven back home. With the double baskets, you can cook two different foods at the same time. 

    a reviewer photo of the two baskets from the air fryer one with cooked meat on one side and cooked veggies on the other side
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I love that it makes making lunches so much easier as I can cook chicken and veggies at the same time and don't have the mess all over my stove easy to clean as well." —Brittany

    "I love this thing. Perfect for single or two-serving meals. The two baskets each have their own time and temperature settings. Takes less time than heating up the oven and it fits perfectly on the counter under the dish cabinets. 'Easy to recommend this." —SolsonScrz

    Get it from Amazon for $159.95.

    6. A set of disposable air fryer liners because being solo means you have to do the cooking and the cleaning, so let's eliminate one of those tasks, shall we? 

    reviewers roasted veggies on air fryer liner
    Reviewer grabbing air fryer liner to dispose of
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "It really makes my life so much easier. There literally is no mess when you use this in the air fryer. I rarely used the air fryer because it was so heavy and hard to wash but now I used it all the time. Game changer!" —SueLee

    "I was skeptical but I was also tired of cleaning my air fryer of crumbs all the time. I have a PowerXl air fryer, and one of these fits perfectly there. I can make french fries or any other fried food and discard the liner, but the fryer is still nice and clean. I use two when I do juicy items like hot dogs, chicken breast, and sausage, and when I'm done, I take out the meat, lift out the liners, and all the gross juice comes out with it, leaving the fryer ready to clean. I highly recommend." —Kevin M. Harer

    Get a set of 125 from Amazon for $11.69+ (available in different sizes and shapes for square, rectangle, and round air fryers as well as a smaller pack size).

    7. The Thaw Claw here to help you thaw out meat in under half an hour because, when you live alone, you can't call home and have someone take the meat out in case you forget. Don't worry, dinner isn't ruined it'll just be delayed a few minutes. 

    A hand holding the three-pronged claw with a suction cup base with the text 1) Attach
    The claw attached to the sink basin as it gets filled with water with the text 2) Fill
    The claw holding a packaged steak under water with the text 3) Thaw
    Amazon

    Thaw Claw is a Black-owned small biz that's been featured on Shark Tank, HSN, and Good Morning America!

    Promising reviews: "I've always placed frozen meats underwater to have them defrost, and this made that task so much easier. My spouse never grew up in a household that used frozen meats, so they became frustrated when things defrosted unevenly. This helped a lot, and it hasn't given us any trouble. A+!" —FernGullyJones

    "This device, with its suction base and spread design, keeps the food item under its fingers to allow the thawing process to complete in less than half the time by just putting it in the water. And before you object, 'that’s not safe, the temperature will rise too much and promote bacteria growth' — I have ServSafe certs. I know my time and temp levels and those are in no way even close to approaching the danger zone unless you leave it for hours before cooking. I recommend this item for anyone, but especially anyone who has time constraints for evening dinner prep or any other time for that matter." —mudhen7

    Learn more about safe food thawing methods here.

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in four colors).

    8. A beloved microwave pasta cooker to pretty much make your dreams come true because it lets you craft the perfect al dente pasta in the microwave. Your dinner guests will never know. Now top it with some sauce and serve it up!

    A model straining water out of a transparent rectangular cooker full of pasta
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "I live by myself, and it can be difficult to cook for one. This microwave pasta cooker is great! I have used it for a couple of months, and it is so much simpler to use than boiling gallons of water and pasta the old-fashioned way. This is much quicker and easier, especially for one or two people. I highly recommend." —Ted V

    "I don't want to get all gushy over a pasta maker, but man...I really love this gizmo! I try to limit my monthly food expenditures and the Fasta Pasta helps me work in at least one inexpensive pasta meal every week. If not more. First of all, I like spaghetti — either with normal Prego-type sauce or sometimes just with butter and Romano cheese sprinkled on. But I'm lazy and impatient and don't like things that take a long time to make, with a bunch of steps and a big cleanup afterward. The Fasta Pasta is perfect for me. I get the exact amount of correctly measured spaghetti; it's faster than boiling water in a big pot and then having to watch and stir the pasta; the pasta comes out perfectly cooked every time, and the cleanup is a snap. No big pot; no colander; no spaghetti fork to lift out the pasta. Just the easy-to-clean Fasta Pasta and a pot to heat up the sauce. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!!" —Smilin Sam

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    9. A Tasty cutting board and prep station complete with measuring strips, a built-in garlic grater, and multifunctional trays that act as an herb stripper, strainer, and grater. Not to mention, top-rack dishwasher safe. So, why is this not in your kitchen already?

    the cutting board with an onion being cut and chopped celery in one of the removable compartment trays
    Walmart

    Promising reviews: "This makes life easier. Dice your veggies and slide them into the trays. It has measurements, and you can even grate cheese. It's a nice size, not small, and nicely made..it is plastic, and you need a place to store it as it is big. But a great buy!" —Wanda

    "I'm loving my new Tasty cutting board prep station. The originality, the thoughtfulness, and all the extras that come with it are just awesome. So if you desire a cutting board that is a cut (no pun intended) above the other standard cutting boards out there this is the one I would recommend." —Barbara

    Get it from BuzzFeed's Tasty collection at Walmart for $20.46.

    10. A spaghetti measure because even after reading the instructions, no one really knows exactly how much spaghetti to throw in the pot. The math is hard. This makes it so much easier.

    A person holding pasta inside the spaghetti measure
    Fabberforge / Etsy

    Fabberforge is a small business based in Omaha, Nebraska, that sells 3D-printed home decor and gadgets.

    Here's why BuzzFeed writer Stephanie loves this:

    "OK, so I'm definitely the kind of person to cook an entire box of pasta because they have no idea how much they should be making for one person. This measure has worked perfectly for me to figure out exactly how much I need to make for myself and my fiancé for dinner. No more wasted pasta!" —Stephanie Hope

    Get it from Fabberforge on Etsy for $7 (available in 10 colors)

    11. An Instant Pot that will do just about anything you want it to. It's a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and food warmer all rolled into one nifty appliance.

    a product shot of the instant pot and food around it that was made with the pot including macaroni cheesecake mashed potatoes and vegetables
    Amazon

    Read our Instant Pot review for more deets!

    Promising reviews: "This is my second one. The first is amazing, so bought another, perfect size, especially if camping for two, or used for a small pot of soup for 4. We also use this for almost every side dish for meals or one-pot desserts hot and ready for after dinner. I couldn’t be happier with another instant pot. I can have a whole roast done in an hour it would take my crock pot all day to cook, and it’s just as tender and full of flavor. With the pressure cooking marinades and spices work their way through the meat and vegies you put into it. I also bought the Ultra for when all five kids come with their families for dinner. I smile cause it’s less work and I have more time to do the fun stuff with everyone. Buy this pot, you won’t be sorry. Make your life easier!" —Chris

    "While I have a large instant pot, an instant pot air fryer which is used every day, I purchased this mini for smaller servings and leave it on my counter for quick access. I am mostly vegan but do eat fish occasionally, but I also have celiac, so coordinating my meals is important, and this smaller instant pot helps. As a single senior, it helps me to eat better because it is so convenient. I especially like cooking a sweet potato or brown rice for a small serving in my mini instant pot. This mini has a lot of options that even my larger instant pot does not have such as a yogurt maker. This completes my cooking routine. Great idea for the mini pot! Love it." —HappySoul

    Get it from Amazon for $83.99.

    12. A Ninja Foodi for everything the Instant Pot can do: pressure cook, steam, slow cook, sauté, bake, roast, broil. Plus, the ability to air fry! A plethora of opportunities — all in one device.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Not only can it cook food up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods, it can basically turn any dish into crispy, air-fried goodness. For example, you can use the pressure cook setting to whip up casseroles, stews, chilis, and desserts and then give it a crispy or bubbly layer of your favorite topping using the air fry setting. You can also throw in frozen foods (like chicken wings or mozzarella sticks) directly without having to thaw them out first. Of course, if you're not in the mood for fried food, you can always use it as a regular pressure cooker or slow cooker!

    Promising review: "I LOVE THIS UNIT!! It is super quick, easy to clean, and has replaced my toaster oven, crock pot, and regular oven. I'm single, so this is the perfect size for meals without heating up my oven. I've already used the pressure cooker, which is super easy! I cooked a pork shoulder under pressure in an hour and a half! No more waiting all day. The air crisper feature is great for fried snacks without frying in oil, and it cooks bacon to perfection! I bought the extra accessories for baking and can't wait to use them. This is my BEST kitchen appliance. Wish I would have bought one sooner!" —Denise D.

    Get it from Amazon for $99.95+ (available in three sizes).

    13. A jar-opening gadget to help you crack open that jar of pickles with little to no effort. You can affix it under your cabinets, so it's perfect for small kitchens where storage space is limited.

    Hand using the gadget to open a mason jar
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "I can't be more happy with this jar opener. I live alone and have arthritis in my hands and just what I needed and works with all sizes even those little water bottles" —Amazon Customer

    "Love, love, love it! Makes opening things so much easier! (I just remember: "Twist bottle body clockwise!") Seriously, I was hesitant, but am so glad to have this. It really helps, and it saves wear and tear on my hands. I didn't want to put screws through the bottom of the cabinet, so we used the product's adhesive, then later reinforced it with Goop. That's not going anywhere! It's super secure, and every time I use it, I still marvel at how much easier it is to open things now. I use it from small tubes to big jars. No need to break the seal with a butter knife to make jars easier to open. This gives much more leverage and control." —bts

    Get it from Amazon for $12.75.

    14. A trio pan that'll let you try out three different lasagna recipes at one time. This is an excellent find for people who like to meal prep for the week.

    a reviewer photo with three different types of lasagna in the pan after baking
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "As a single person, I cook/bake many things from cake to breads to lasagna and then freeze them in smaller pieces. The server also makes it so easy to get food out of the pan. I also make Christmas food gifts such as cakes and breads by cutting the baked pieces in half = 6 thoughtful gifts." —Gracie

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99.

    15. A sushi-making kit — ambitious, I know — but imagine how fancy you'll feel when you set out your perfect rolls.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely loved using this product. Made making sushi fun and easy. Love eating it, but going out for it is expensive now we have everything at home." —Chasity

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    16. A digital food thermometer if you've sliced your poor steak to death trying to make sure every part of it is cooked thoroughly. Just stick this thermometer in to check the temp and save your steak from further dismemberment.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I purchased this off of the reviews. It works just like it said, and it made things a lot easier to cook! I used to guesstimate when anything on my grill was done, but this time, after using it, I was able to quickly find out when my chicken, salmon, and steak were done. I even tested the LED light towards the evening of my bbq." —Watties Vision

    "I used this for the first time last night for dinner. We fried some chicken and I’m so glad I had this!! Cooking with some bigger bone-in thighs, this definitely came in handy. Extremely quick and accurate. When you unfold the thermometer, it automatically turns on and turns off when you fold it back, and it provides the current temperature reading as soon as you insert it. Best investment! I almost forgot to mention it comes with a three-year warranty after you register within 30 days of your purchase!" —Corinna

    Get it from Amazon for $16.95+ (available in seven colors).

    17. A wine vacuum stopper so you can sip a little, save a little. You can have a glass while you watch the latest season of Bridgerton and have some leftovers to add to your pasta sauce.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I live alone, and this has saved me so many bottles of wine! The pump is easy to use and very effective. I would definitely recommend to a friend." —Saresbear

    "This is a really good tool for preserving wine. It came with two stoppers and I use it every day. It's easy to use and helps keep the wine fresh much longer. Living alone, I usually take several days to finish off a bottle, so this has been a great value for me. Highly recommend." —Rpal

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in six colors).

    Read our Vacu Vin wine-saver deep dive to learn more about why people are so obsessed with this lil' gadget.

    18. A kale and herb stripping tool in case you're anything like me and know nothing about how you're supposed to get the herbs off of their...stems?! Help.

    a product shot of the kale and herb stripping tool and you can see its design and the different holes used for different types of herbs
    The Grommet

    Raw Rutes is a small biz based in Buffalo, New York, on a mission to help you celebrate the homegrown and homemade in your life. 

    Promising review: "I make gazpacho pasta a lot during the summer and use cilantro. I despise chopping it. This thing made it SO MUCH EASIER. It's great quality and truly takes the muss and fuss out of making cold summer soups and salads. So far, I have only used it on cilantro, but I guess it will work on other herbs as well. Cilantro is pretty stringy, and it worked. It is marketed as a kale razor, and I make kale chips but have not used it for that yet." —Мартин

    Get it from Amazon for $15

    19. A rapid ramen cooker, as seen on Shark Tank, that'll let you make perfect noodles without having to boil water on the stove. 

    a product shot of ramen after being cooked in the microwave with spinach tofu and avocado
    @rapid_brands_inc / Via www.instagram.com

    Promising reviews: "Didn’t know they actually made anything like this until I saw it. Perfect for a single package of ramen. Perfect amount of juice remaining after the noodles are gone for warm drinking. Would definitely buy again!!!" —Dave Cameron Jr.

    "Makes cooking ramen easier, no cover needed. Thought it was a bit expensive but it makes perfect ramen without the mess. Best texture noodles, way better than the stove" —Rupert

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in various multi-packs and in 15 colors).

    20. A silicone freezing tray that'll make meal prep that much easier by helping you separate your soups or pasta sauces in perfect 1-cup compartments.

    amazon.com

    It comes with a lid to help maintain freshness and keep out odors. It's made of food-safe silicone that's BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

    Promising review: "This is the best invention since sliced bread! How many times have you thrown out soup that you forgot about in your fridge??? Well, say goodbye to spoiled soup! Finally, a way to store measured quantities of broth, but I love to use mine for soup and...wait for it...SMOOTHIES! These cubes are the best for freezing measured quantities of smoothies. Simply throw one in the Vitamix and boom! You have a fresh, already icy-cold smoothie for breakfast or a snack! For anyone with limited freezer space — which, let's face it, is most of us — this is a real gem. I was a bit worried about how easily the cubes would slide out, but no problems at all! The best part is how easy the cubes store in a gallon-size Ziplock bag so you can reuse the cubes. AND they are dishwasher safe??? Souper Cubes, why did you take so long to come into my life!??! I can't wait until the holiday season so I can gift these as stocking stuffers! To anyone I know, you now know your gift." —Texas Sunshine

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in four colors).

    21. A Dash mini rice cooker to make easy personal-sized helpings of rice, soup, steamed veggies, and even desserts. It's compact, so it can squeeze into the smallest of areas. And, it comes in so many fun colors that'll brighten up your space. 

    a reviewer photo of fresh cooked rice made in the rice cooker in red
    a reviewer photo of the mini rice cooker in pink on a counter in front of a mini fridge
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Perfect for a single person! I’ve cooked rice in it, but I also made a small amount of chicken stew, and it came out perfect. This is Perfect size and no more waist cooking in the bigger pot. Purchase this item, you won’t regret it!" —smartshopper

    "This rice cooker is perfect for making rice for only one person. It is much easier then trying to make rice on the stove and avoids the ever-present pesky problem of having rice stuck to the bottom of the pot. The rice comes out perfectly fluffy and moist every time." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $21.95 (available in eight colors).

    22. A rapid egg cooker so you can boil, poach, scramble, or even make an omelet super quick. Now, you can finally fit breakfast into your morning routine. Picture perfect eggs every time, just look at the picture below. 👇🏽

    the egg cooker with eggs inside boiling
    poached eggs that were made inside of the rapid egg cooker
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Eggs are such an easy addition to other foods, an easy addition to a lunch box, and a great breakfast on the go. This little machine provides quick, easy, and consistently great hard-boiled eggs in about 5 minutes. As a single person, the smaller version is perfect!!" —Amazon Customer

    "This is the best kitchen appliance I have bought in a long time! Super easy and quick to use. I have a busy schedule, and I make egg salad a LOT to take with me...this saves me SO much time and effort. Set it and forget it, but the super loud continuous buzzer/alarm will NOT let you forget it, which is a nice safety design. Takes exactly 16 minutes to boil eggs and they are perfect. They're also REALLY easy to peel! I've never peeled eggs so easily before. Huge plus that I hadn't even considered. This little contraption is also pretty small and stores easily. Even if you only boil eggs once in a while, it's worth it!" —Jaime Bosworth

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in seven colors).

    Check out our Dash rapid egg cooker review for more deets!

    23. A 12-piece cookware set because nothing inspires you to give cooking another try like needing an excuse to use your beautiful new nonstick ceramic pan. This cookware set has everything you need to make a variety of dishes.