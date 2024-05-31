35 Products That’ll Help Make Your Work Space Somewhere You Actually Don’t Mind Being All Day

Popular products from this list
1. A kitty tape dispenser that's ready to assist you on your vision board or diagrams when you have to go in-office for that big presentation. It might be a stressful time, but glancing over at your feline assistant will add a touch of joy to your hard-working heart.
2. A set of hugging duck bookends here to be your little helpers and hold all your ~quacktastic~ books.
3. A metal bar cart because you deserve to have a coffee station even if it is in a corner of your living room. This petite rolling cart has plenty of room for your coffee machine, cups, and add-on essentials, racks for the after-5 ~wine~ down, and shelves for snacks you'll need throughout the day.
4. A single-serve iced coffee maker in case you're looking for a more compact single-serve machine to add to your coffee station. Don't fret hot coffee drinkers, this can deliver a hot cup of joe, too. Versatility for the win!
5. A compact milk frother so you can make an Insta-worthy cup of coffee that'll put your local barista to shame. You may never buy a cup of coffee again. Who am I kidding? You definitely will, but on days when you don't have time to make it, you can get close to your favorite latte at home.
6. A set of pastel glitter highlighters that are too adorable not to add to your cart. If you're the color-coding champ and can't complete a to-do list unless it's flooding with an array of shades, this pack of highlighters will be just the treat you need.
Check out a TikTok of the highlighters in action.
Promising review: "These are amazing!!! Beautiful colors and the sparkle/shimmer is more than I imagined it would be. Mr. Pen did it again! If you don’t have these pens, you need to get them!! Great addition to my journaling supplies!" —FBJH12
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $6.85.
7. A Bridgerton planner that'll inspire you to write things down just as Lady Whistledown does. "Dear reader, you have a meeting on the second of July. Best not be late, or one might find themselves caught in a scandal."
8. A magnetic tangram for moments when you need a little distraction from the current task. You can stick them on your file cabinet or other magnetic surfaces and rearrange them in fun designs.
9. A tiny vintage Bluetooth speaker featuring a mighty BOOM for such a little thing. Your desk might have two external monitors, filing folders, a laptop stand, a water bottle, and a lamp, but regardless of how many things there are, you'll still have room for this mini champ.
10. A seat cushion that'll be the best thing your butt experiences all year. WFH can be hard on the body, and this cushion will make it that much easier for you to finally clear out that inbox.
11. A memory foam footrest to keep from feeling numb after sitting at your desk for long periods of time. It's made to contour to your foot's natural arch and promote circulation.
12. A minimal office chair that'll still provide ergonomic support without being too huge to fit through your apartment door.
13. Or, a rolling office chair with lumbar support that features customizable armrests, lumbar, and backrest. This chair wants to ensure you have the best office chair for YOU.
14. An under-the-desk hammock you can rest your feet on and imagine you're swinging between two palm trees on a tropical island far, far away from work. It comes with a hook to hang your headphones, too.
Promising review: "I absolutely recommend this! It's easy to install and super convenient. I'm a type that always puts my legs up on something. I have a floor footrest, but it sits too low. This hammock leg rest is absolutely perfect. Wish I would've thought of buying it so much sooner. Everyone was at my desk trying it out and ordering one!" —Kat Cing
"Must have for work-from-home baddies. I have one in my home and work office. I often sit in very weird positions, and this keeps my posture in check while providing ultimate comfort." —Cody
Get it from Amazon for $13.98.
15. A laptop stand so you can elevate your laptop to eye level and reduce neck strain. I use one of these for work, and it's super helpful if you use a dual monitor, too.
Promising review: "This laptop stand is amazing! It's honestly the fastest and the easiest to assemble. It is just straightforward. I have an Asus laptop that is 15 inches in width and about 10.5 inches in length, and it was able to hold it in place. It's roomy enough for me to put things under the stand with my laptop on it and it actually helps the laptop with ventilating properly. Came out of my class that was about two hours long, and when I touched my laptop it was cool as can be. So I definitely recommend you get one." —Alejandro Alvarez
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in nine colors).
16. A vertical laptop stand in case your desk is already filled to the brim with an assortment of office supplies and other knickknacks. This will make it easy to have your laptop on your desk in a space-saving, efficient way, especially for those who use their laptop docked.
Promising review: "I love Omotion products, and this is no exception. It's sturdy and well-made and anchors the weight of my laptop with no worries about it toppling one way or the other. I leave the clamp slightly loose so I can dock/un-dock and take my laptop away, and it's great. Freeing up that desk space is so liberating!" —David Curtiss
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in five colors).
17. A cozy wearable blanket ready to keep you warm on chilly mornings when someone has the bright idea to have an all-hands meeting at 7 a.m. It'll keep you warm without restricting your ability to type or write.
18. A set of armrest pads that your elbows will thank you for as they rest in cozy office luxury. You might actually start to enjoy sitting at your desk again.
Promising review: "I have a desk chair that I live in at work, and I have tried various configurations on the arms to keep from bruising my elbows. Nothing has been much help. I am very glad that I gave this a try! The covers are super soft, and the memory foam works extremely well. I have only had the covers in use for a week, but already, I can feel a difference. This is a product that will continue to be appreciated by my elbows." —Kindle Customer
Get them from Amazon for $18.99 (available in two colors).