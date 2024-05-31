BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    35 Products That’ll Help Make Your Work Space Somewhere You Actually Don’t Mind Being All Day

    You might even look forward to sitting at your desk.

    Kit Stone
    by Kit Stone

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A kitty tape dispenser that's ready to assist you on your vision board or diagrams when you have to go in-office for that big presentation. It might be a stressful time, but glancing over at your feline assistant will add a touch of joy to your hard-working heart.

    A cat-themed tape dispenser holding a roll of tape and a USB flash drive in its paws, placed on a desk next to pens and a computer screen
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I mean who doesn’t like cats? You see this thing? Absolutely adorable. Holding tape is just a bonus." —Jen

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99.

    2. A set of hugging duck bookends here to be your little helpers and hold all your ~quacktastic~ books.

    Two duck bookends holding up six books: The Night and its Moon by Piper CJ, Safe and Sound by Mercury Stardust, The Shards by Bret Easton Ellis, A Court of Thorn and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, November 9 by Colleen Hoover
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I genuinely can't believe something manmade can be so cute. Pictures can't do justice. I completely adore these little guys. Will definitely repurchase as gifts! A hundred stars! 🩷" —Niko

    "I love these little duck bookends. They hold my books well and look so cute on my shelf. They are very sturdy and are a bit bigger than I expected, but I really like them. They have a little weight to them, to be able to hold up books. They do not slide around and the little arms help to securely hold the books in place. A great purchase!" —Amazon Customer AZ

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (also available in yellow and in an elephant). 

    3. A metal bar cart because you deserve to have a coffee station even if it is in a corner of your living room. This petite rolling cart has plenty of room for your coffee machine, cups, and add-on essentials, racks for the after-5 ~wine~ down, and shelves for snacks you'll need throughout the day.

    Wayfair, Carla/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I recently received my coffee bar cart and I'm loving it. It was the perfect size for me, and I get a little extra storage, too. Easy to put together and sturdy." —Carla

    Get it from Wayfair for $106.99+ (available in three colors).

    4. A single-serve iced coffee maker in case you're looking for a more compact single-serve machine to add to your coffee station. Don't fret hot coffee drinkers, this can deliver a hot cup of joe, too. Versatility for the win!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Compact versus other machines, so it easy to put in different areas as it doesn’t need a ton of space, brews quickly, and I like that it has a water reservoir so I can brew a couple of cups before refilling and the purple one is pretty!" —vampYcupYcake

    "Most mornings I’m ordering a coffee at Starbucks, so I didn’t have a coffee maker at home for the longest time. Now that I’m working from home, I wanted the option to make a cup of coffee at home but didn’t want to break the bank on an expensive coffee maker that I wasn’t going to be using all the time. I came across this coffee maker and it was perfect. Simple, easy to use, and doesn’t break the bank. I’d definitely recommend to those who just want a straightforward, no-frills coffee maker." —Isabella Nicole

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three options and four colors).

    5. A compact milk frother so you can make an Insta-worthy cup of coffee that'll put your local barista to shame. You may never buy a cup of coffee again. Who am I kidding? You definitely will, but on days when you don't have time to make it, you can get close to your favorite latte at home.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wanted a hand frother that would be light, quick, easy to use, and something that I could easily hide away in my minimalist kitchen. This battery-powered frother fits the bill, and we are so impressed. It takes two AA batteries, which were super simple to install. The frother works perfectly for single or double-serve drinks, and creates a perfect froth in SECONDS! The motor isn’t too powerful, but powerful enough to mix liquids in depths of up to about 5/6 inches (the deeper the liquid, the more friction on the frother). SO. GLAD we added this to our kitchen gadgets, despite being such minimalists! Coffee/latte making is a BREEZE!" —Katie B.

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in 42 colors).

    6. A set of pastel glitter highlighters that are too adorable not to add to your cart. If you're the color-coding champ and can't complete a to-do list unless it's flooding with an array of shades, this pack of highlighters will be just the treat you need. 

    Assorted metallic highlighters with color samples on a white background, useful for shopping for stationery
    Eight swatches of glittery highlighers
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the highlighters in action. 

    Promising review: "These are amazing!!! Beautiful colors and the sparkle/shimmer is more than I imagined it would be. Mr. Pen did it again! If you don’t have these pens, you need to get them!! Great addition to my journaling supplies!" —FBJH12

    Get a set of eight from Amazon for $6.85

    7. A Bridgerton planner that'll inspire you to write things down just as Lady Whistledown does. "Dear reader, you have a meeting on the second of July. Best not be late, or one might find themselves caught in a scandal."

    The Happy Planner

    Psst, there are even more Bridgerton goodies to add to your work flow. Find them here.

    Promising review: "This is so cute and I had lots of space and I love the Bridgerton theme!" —Paige E.

    Get it from Happy Planner for $34.99.

    8. A magnetic tangram for moments when you need a little distraction from the current task. You can stick them on your file cabinet or other magnetic surfaces and rearrange them in fun designs.

    Target

    Promising review: "Overall, this was a great purchase. I think this is a really cute addition to my office!" —T

    Get it from Target for $3.99.

    9. A tiny vintage Bluetooth speaker featuring a mighty BOOM for such a little thing. Your desk might have two external monitors, filing folders, a laptop stand, a water bottle, and a lamp, but regardless of how many things there are, you'll still have room for this mini champ.

    amazon.com, amazon.com, amazon.com

    This is one of my favorite Bluetooth speakers of all time. It's the cutest little thing, but even better than that, it sounds AMAZING.

    Promising review: "I love this little speaker. It's not a toy. It's made of heavy steel and is so cool. The sound is good for the size. Connected easily. I have this on my desk at work, and everyone loves it!" —A. Bradley

    "The size of the MUZEN Mini Bluetooth Speaker is perfect for putting in your pocket, purse, backpack, or just carrying around. The sound is clear and crisp and provides a perfect sound for an office, a room, a patio, and even the beach! It's perfect for travel when you want to bring along music. I plan on taking it everywhere, and singing and dancing!" —Scott Kaplan

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in five colors).

    10. A seat cushion that'll be the best thing your butt experiences all year. WFH can be hard on the body, and this cushion will make it that much easier for you to finally clear out that inbox.

    A reviewer&#x27;s swivel office chair with a memory foam cushion resting on it
    amazon.com

    People also swear by this for long car rides!

    Promising review: "A few weeks into working from home five days a week I started having a lot of hip/leg/back pain. I have a good Herman Miller task chair that had been fine for one to two days of WFH a week but wasn't working for me full-time. In the early afternoons, my lower back would start cramping. I did some research and bought this pillow and it immediately helped! I also took it on a two-week road trip since a three-day road trip earlier this year had made a mess of my lower body that lingered for weeks — and no pain! What really drove me to write this review was that yesterday, unknowingly, I worked all day sitting on my chair without my cushion. I had removed it to use as a spare chair at my dinner table and forgot to put it back. At the end of the day, my hip was aching, and I realized why! Today it's back on my chair, and I'm already feeling better." —Lorene

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three colors).

    11. A memory foam footrest to keep from feeling numb after sitting at your desk for long periods of time. It's made to contour to your foot's natural arch and promote circulation.

    reviewer photo of someone with their feet on the foot rest
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "When sitting at my desk for hours without standing, my feet and ankles would swell. Initially, I thought it was some sort of medical issue, but my boyfriend explained to me that it was likely caused by poor circulation. I set out to find something to help with the issue. I located this footrest on Amazon and decided to give it a try without any high expectations. But oh my gosh, what a difference it has made!!! My feet and ankles no longer swell when sitting for extended periods of time, and I’m far more comfortable at my desk. As a bonus, it helps with my knees, too. No more knee pain when sitting. This footrest is freakin’ amazing!!! The shape of it lends to it being super comfy. It molds to my feet and supports them with a cushiony, cloud-like feeling. I’m so in love with this product. I’ll likely buy another one for the office." —Pennie Merie

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99.

    12. A minimal office chair that'll still provide ergonomic support without being too huge to fit through your apartment door.

    Office space with a stylish, cushioned swivel chair on wheels, placed on a patterned rug near a white desk
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love this chair. It matches my desk perfectly. Height is adjustable, and it’s very comfortable. I’m in school online and use this chair every day. I’ve had it for a couple of months and no issues so far." —Mary

    Get it from Wayfair for $104.99+ (originally $194.99; available in four colors). 

    13. Or, a rolling office chair with lumbar support that features customizable armrests, lumbar, and backrest. This chair wants to ensure you have the best office chair for YOU.

    A modern home office setup with an ergonomic chair, a desk with a laptop displaying a mountain scene, a desk lamp, a potted plant, and books on shelves
    Walmart

    Promising review: "The chair was very straightforward to assemble. Didn't take long at all. Sturdy and comfortable. Love that the armrests lift up for persons with wider hips but comfortable when down as well." —Allison

    "Very good daily office chair with back support, and it's easy to lean back when you are on long calls. I am 5'3 and its perfect for my height, and also has height adjustment option for tall people. The armrest is adjustable, too. Its quality is as good as the expensive chair I have." —Rohit

    Get it from Walmart for $68.99 (originally $199.99; available in two colors).

    14. An under-the-desk hammock you can rest your feet on and imagine you're swinging between two palm trees on a tropical island far, far away from work. It comes with a hook to hang your headphones, too.

    A person sits at a desk using a keyboard with visible bottle caps as keys. An office fan and a bottle of Dr Pepper are on the desk
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely recommend this! It's easy to install and super convenient. I'm a type that always puts my legs up on something. I have a floor footrest, but it sits too low. This hammock leg rest is absolutely perfect. Wish I would've thought of buying it so much sooner. Everyone was at my desk trying it out and ordering one!" —Kat Cing

    "Must have for work-from-home baddies. I have one in my home and work office. I often sit in very weird positions, and this keeps my posture in check while providing ultimate comfort." —Cody

    Get it from Amazon for $13.98.

    15. A laptop stand so you can elevate your laptop to eye level and reduce neck strain. I use one of these for work, and it's super helpful if you use a dual monitor, too.

    A laptop on a desk with a post-it note on it and various desk accessories, including a lamp and a pen holder, positioned in front of a window
    Pink laptop with pink keyboard cover on a purple stand, placed on a desk near a window. Scissors and crumpled paper are also on the desk
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This laptop stand is amazing! It's honestly the fastest and the easiest to assemble. It is just straightforward. I have an Asus laptop that is 15 inches in width and about 10.5 inches in length, and it was able to hold it in place. It's roomy enough for me to put things under the stand with my laptop on it and it actually helps the laptop with ventilating properly. Came out of my class that was about two hours long, and when I touched my laptop it was cool as can be. So I definitely recommend you get one." —Alejandro Alvarez

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in nine colors).

    16. A vertical laptop stand in case your desk is already filled to the brim with an assortment of office supplies and other knickknacks. This will make it easy to have your laptop on your desk in a space-saving, efficient way, especially for those who use their laptop docked.

    the silver stand with a MacBook in its charger
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love Omotion products, and this is no exception. It's sturdy and well-made and anchors the weight of my laptop with no worries about it toppling one way or the other. I leave the clamp slightly loose so I can dock/un-dock and take my laptop away, and it's great. Freeing up that desk space is so liberating!" —David Curtiss

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in five colors).

    17. A cozy wearable blanket ready to keep you warm on chilly mornings when someone has the bright idea to have an all-hands meeting at 7 a.m. It'll keep you warm without restricting your ability to type or write.

    A woman with curly hair sits on a couch, wrapped in a cozy blanket, reading a book and smiling
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this for my chilly office. It’s very warm and easy to throw over my shoulders when I’m cold. I love the pockets for putting my phone in. I love the light bluish-gray color as well. It washes up well, and I have not had any issues with it shedding after the first wash." —Prime Member

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in nine colors). 

    18. A set of armrest pads that your elbows will thank you for as they rest in cozy office luxury. You might actually start to enjoy sitting at your desk again.

    a close up photo of the armrest pads on an office chair in gray
    the armrest pads on an office chair in black
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a desk chair that I live in at work, and I have tried various configurations on the arms to keep from bruising my elbows. Nothing has been much help. I am very glad that I gave this a try! The covers are super soft, and the memory foam works extremely well. I have only had the covers in use for a week, but already, I can feel a difference. This is a product that will continue to be appreciated by my elbows." —Kindle Customer

    Get them from Amazon for $18.99 (available in two colors).

    19. A metal pegboard that comes with a variety of accessories you can arrange in various configurations to hold photos, notes, your phone, and more.

    Decorative desk organizer with a phone stand and retro radio, holding a photo and keychain. Nearby are two potted plants, one cactus, and one succulent
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this as a place to set my keys and key card in my office. It’s fun, cute and functional. The biggest draw is its quality. It’s nicely made, sturdy, and super simple to put together." —CEddy

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in four colors). 

    20. A magnetic cord holder so your cord doesn't get lost in the void every time you unplug your phone or iPad. Bonus points for being able to hold several cords at once.

    Three organized cables held by clips on a small fabric board: one USB Type-C, one magnetic charger, and one USB Type-A
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is perfect for keeping three or four cords organized. Most cables are already magnetized, but in case they’re not, then they have these cute little collars that make the cord magnetize. You will not regret getting one of these. Again, just a great product and the greenish color perfectly matches my green iMac as an extra bonus." —Seane797

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two sizes and four colors).

    21. A retro mini desk fan ideal for keeping you cool under pressure when your deadline is rapidly approaching.

    Target

    Promising review: "Perfect for bedside or office. It has only two speed settings and does not oscillate but the lower speed setting is perfect for my office to ventilate fresh air around me. Highly recommend! The color is a little darker than online." —Dahl

    Get it from Target for $39.99 (available in two colors).

    22. An acrylic chair — a ghost chair, if you will — magically provides the illusion of space. You can see straight through it, which hides it from looking like yet another piece of bulky furniture in your teeny office. 

    The chair
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have quite a small living room and it adds that little bit of extra seating without cluttering up the small space; a perfect touch. Everybody wants to sit on it when they first come into the room. I am so happy with this chair!" —Ruby

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99.