If You Only Clean When Company Is Coming Over, These 30 Products Work Incredibly Quickly

1. A tub of 60 electronic wipes to wave a magic wand over your TV screen so you can see the true colors of every outfit during your weekly Sex and the City rewatch with the besties.
2. A drill brush kit for putting the elbow grease into cleaning without making you work twice as hard. These attachments fit onto your drill and adds an extra power behind the scrub brushes to tackle bigger projects in half the time.
Promising review: "If I could give it 10 stars I would. If you have a tile shower that is the bane of your existence like mine...you need these! They clean what no human hands can in half the time. Still hard work to use but way better then the old fashioned way!" —jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in soft, medium, stiff, and ultra stiff bristles).
3. A pack of duster sponges to collect dust, hair, and other miscellaneous items that accumulate on your base boards or corners. Just dampen and wipe. When you're done, rinse it off and you're ready to use it again.
The Scrub Daddy Damp Duster seems to be constantly sold out, and these are similar, for less!
I bought a pack of these recently, and so far, I love dusting with them! All the dust sticks right on, so you don't end up breathing in all the dust you just tried removing. It's great for baseboards, too!
Promising review: "I rarely review products, but this little sponge literally changed my life! It picks up EVERYthing in one swipe! Hard water marks on your bathroom mirror, no problem! Hair clippings on your sink and counter, one swipe and they are gone! Dusty blinds? Swoosh, swoosh, swipe! And ala-presto ka-bam, like magic they are perfect and dust-free! I need one of these for my floors! I love, love, love how the sponge picks up everything, and with a little running water, all the dust, hair, muck, and guck just rinsed away! This will not disappoint! Thank you!" —DayDreamer
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $9.99 (available in five color packs).
4. A ChomChom pet hair roller because your pets love to roll around the loveseat when you're not home and leave tiny piles of hair so you'll know they've been there. The ChomChom has a reusable brush that grabs every strand of hair and lint as you clean. Once you're done, just empty it and you're good to go.
BuzzFeed employee, Jenae Sitzes, has a lot to say about this product:
"The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds."
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
5. Some Rain-X shower door cleaner ready to tackle those hard water stains and soap scum build-up plaguing your shower door. You'll be able to shower with confidence now that you can see that there's no one lurking on the other side of the steam.
Promising reviews: "After trying other products and even home remedies that didn’t work, I’m thrilled with the effectiveness of this product! I found it easy to use and fast-acting." —Deborah Davis Brann
"This product works beautifully. I tried a lot of products to remove the hard water from my glass shower. I have to admit the first time I used it with a cloth it was not very effective. The second time I used a nonabrasive sponge for glass, it turned out beautiful just like the first day the glass was installed." —EJP
Get it from Amazon for $11.65.
6. A spin mop and bucket reviewers say makes mopping quick and easy and helps the floors dry easier, too. The faster those floors dry, the faster you can move on to the next thing on your to-do list.
7. A disposable Clorox toilet cleaning kit that'll make cleaning the commode simple and easy. Just look at the photo below and see how much stain-busting cleaning power can come in just one of those disposable heads.
8. A jetted tub cleaner because you vaguely remember a time when the water in your jetted tub was crystal clear. Now it's gone from a cloudy substance to literal mud — time to clean.
9. A two-in-one ultra-slim brush and scraper, a multi-use item that'll help you loosen the grime hiding in your window and door tracks.
10. A microwave steam cleaner for when the "soften butter" instruction goes horribly wrong. Just fill mama with water and vinegar, and pop her in the microwave. She'll get mad, blow her top, and leave your microwave looking brand new. Ready to try that butter again?
11. A pair of fluffy slippers because we've all secretly cleaned up a spill with our socks. This way, our feet stay dry and the spill is gone. It's a win-win.
12. Some Goo Gone that won't harm your surfaces but will have you waving bye to grease, grime, and leftover food stains.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown says, "I bought a bottle of this stuff when I moved in 2021 — it was super useful then, and since that point I've used it to clean stubborn grease off of kitchen cabinets and my stove's hood several times, and pulled it out for several other mystery sticky stains and messes. But the move story is the most compelling.
"Back then, my partner had hung up these posters that used big foam adhesive squares (no, they were not Command Strips), and when we pulled them off the wall, they left a bunch of foam and sticky stuff behind. Goo Gone (plus a plastic scraper) came to the rescue! It took a little patience, but the stuff would never have come off without the Goo Gone. It helped break down both the foam stuff and the adhesive, which came off in little bits, leaving nothing behind. We did then wash off the paint with some dish soap and water — Goo Gone is super greasy — but by the end, you couldn't tell anything had been there at all, and the paint was undamaged."
Get a bottle from Amazon for $8.03.
13. A jar of The Pink Stuff which hardly needs an introduction unless you've quite literally been living under a rock. This stuff is the secret weapon to tackling your most difficult cleaning projects.
14. A drain snake complete with five refillable wands to effortlessly dig deep into your drain and pull out a nauseating amount of hair and debris that's probably been clogging up your sink for a while.
15. A 20-pack (!) of extra thick magic cleaning pads reviewers agree is a great swap for the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. These durable cleaning pads put in the extra work so your body doesn't have to. They literally take your dirty jobs and make them disappear. Oh, oh, oh, it's magic, you know. 🎵✨
Promising reviews: "I have used these to clean spots on my walls from moving and I don't have to even put any effort into the clean. These work fast and don't take much elbow grease to get small scuffs cleaned off surface areas. I have given some to friends." —Vera Ward
"I use them for cleaning all over my apartment. Brought my semi-permanent hair dye-stained tub back to life!" —Hogan
"I went on a four-hour date with these bad boys and my baseboards. It was a great date!! My baseboards are so shiny, and the erasers did not scratch my walls or paint them when I cleaned the top lip of the baseboards. I can easily cut or tear them in half to get smaller erasers for those nooks and crannies." —Heather C
Psst — check out BuzzFeed's STK cleaning pads review for more deets (and incredible before and after photos).
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $12.56 (also available in a pack of 100).
16. Some Bissell Stomp 'N Go pads so easy to use, you'll wish you'd thought of them sooner. All you have to do is set the pad down, stomp on it, then toss it. It works on both fresh and set-in stains.
Promising review: "It is actually working! I almost cried when I picked up the first pad!! Some genius builder put white carpet in our condo bedrooms. It's now 15 years old so it's definitely not the original white. We knew we were going to get a dog so we didn’t want to replace it right away though. Well, we rescued a dog that was barely potty trained and she did a number on the carpet. Luckily, the smell didn’t linger, but the stain did. We’ve tried numerous products and none of them helped the stain. The stains are now over a year old. We're waiting until after COVID to replace the carpet but I still wanted it to look nice in the meantime. I was skeptical for sure, but holy goodness it’s working!! You can literally see the rectangle where I used (and moved) the first pad!!!! I have a long way to go, but these pads are nothing short of a miracle! I just wish they were bigger because laying them out looks and feels like we’re laying tiles on the floor. Just buy it. You won’t regret it." —Kimmy
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.49.