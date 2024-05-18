BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You Only Clean When Company Is Coming Over, These 30 Products Work Incredibly Quickly

    Electronic wipes, damp dusters, and more that'll help you clean with time to spare.

    Kit Stone
    by Kit Stone

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A tub of 60 electronic wipes to wave a magic wand over your TV screen so you can see the true colors of every outfit during your weekly Sex and the City rewatch with the besties.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising reviews: "Great product. I was concerned at first because my TV was really bad. It cleaned it very well with just one wipe. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a great fast cleaner for electronics." —rhonda hanft

    "MiracleWipes for Electronics Cleaning of TV Monitors and Computer Screens work really well. I will definitely buy more in the future. I've been looking for something like this for over a year. They are very easy to use and gave me a new flat panel 65" TV screen — I can actually see the movies now. I highly recommend this product." —J.P. Lawrence

    Get it from Amazon for $16.97.

    2. A drill brush kit for putting the elbow grease into cleaning without making you work twice as hard. These attachments fit onto your drill and adds an extra power behind the scrub brushes to tackle bigger projects in half the time. 

    Reviewer before photo of their white tub, which is caked with a brown film
    The same tub looking white and clean
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "If I could give it 10 stars I would. If you have a tile shower that is the bane of your existence like mine...you need these! They clean what no human hands can in half the time. Still hard work to use but way better then the old fashioned way!" —jennifer

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in soft, medium, stiff, and ultra stiff bristles).

    3. A pack of duster sponges to collect dust, hair, and other miscellaneous items that accumulate on your base boards or corners. Just dampen and wipe. When you're done, rinse it off and you're ready to use it again.

    A gif of a reviewer removing dust rom a tile floor and showing it collect on the ridges of the damp duster
    www.amazon.com

    The Scrub Daddy Damp Duster seems to be constantly sold out, and these are similar, for less!

    I bought a pack of these recently, and so far, I love dusting with them! All the dust sticks right on, so you don't end up breathing in all the dust you just tried removing. It's great for baseboards, too!

    Promising review: "I rarely review products, but this little sponge literally changed my life! It picks up EVERYthing in one swipe! Hard water marks on your bathroom mirror, no problem! Hair clippings on your sink and counter, one swipe and they are gone! Dusty blinds? Swoosh, swoosh, swipe! And ala-presto ka-bam, like magic they are perfect and dust-free! I need one of these for my floors! I love, love, love how the sponge picks up everything, and with a little running water, all the dust, hair, muck, and guck just rinsed away! This will not disappoint! Thank you!" —DayDreamer

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $9.99 (available in five color packs).

    4. ChomChom pet hair roller because your pets love to roll around the loveseat when you're not home and leave tiny piles of hair so you'll know they've been there. The ChomChom has a reusable brush that grabs every strand of hair and lint as you clean. Once you're done, just empty it and you're good to go. 

    a blue velvet ottoman covered in cat hair, with an after photo of it 10 seconds later looking clean and hair-free after using the chomchom
    Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed employee, Jenae Sitzes, has a lot to say about this product:

    "The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds." 

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99

    5. Some Rain-X shower door cleaner ready to tackle those hard water stains and soap scum build-up plaguing your shower door. You'll be able to shower with confidence now that you can see that there's no one lurking on the other side of the steam.

    Reviewer's dirty glass shower door
    Reviewer's same shower door after cleaning with Rain-X cleaner
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "After trying other products and even home remedies that didn’t work, I’m thrilled with the effectiveness of this product! I found it easy to use and fast-acting." —Deborah Davis Brann

    "This product works beautifully. I tried a lot of products to remove the hard water from my glass shower. I have to admit the first time I used it with a cloth it was not very effective. The second time I used a nonabrasive sponge for glass, it turned out beautiful just like the first day the glass was installed." —EJP

    Get it from Amazon for $11.65.

    6. A spin mop and bucket reviewers say makes mopping quick and easy and helps the floors dry easier, too. The faster those floors dry, the faster you can move on to the next thing on your to-do list.

    the mop and bucket
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "It’s great on hardwood simply because you spin all the excess water out, which cuts drying time down! I’ve also used it to clean walls and trim, was fast and easy doing that also. Would definitely recommend to any busy mom/wife/person that doesn’t have a whole lot of time to clean." —Amazon Customer

    "I'm so glad I bought this. Now I can see why I can never find it in brick-and-mortar stores. I highly recommend this. The spinning helps you not have to touch the mop to wring it out. The shape of the mop head helps you get into corners. The material of the mop head makes it very absorbable, great for drying up the water on the floor. I used the twist mop for a while but the mop head strands kept getting tangled and stuck, and replacing the head was hard for me. It was such a pain. I haven't replaced this head yet but I saw how easy it clicked on. So far, I love this mop." —Sara Cabrera

    Get it from Amazon for $52.04.

    7. A disposable Clorox toilet cleaning kit that'll make cleaning the commode simple and easy. Just look at the photo below and see how much stain-busting cleaning power can come in just one of those disposable heads.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The kit comes with a toilet wand, a storage caddy, six disposable refills, and 10 rainforest-scented refills.

    Promising review: "Love the convenience and the fact that it cuts down on overall cleaning time. It also minimizes the toilet water and bacterial carryover that regular toilet brushes create. Highly recommend." —Nate and Julia

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $20.86.

    8. A jetted tub cleaner because you vaguely remember a time when the water in your jetted tub was crystal clear. Now it's gone from a cloudy substance to literal mud — time to clean.

    Three side by side photos of the same bathtub going from rusty to clean
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is now going to be my go to for cleaning my jet tub. It worked fast and did a really good deep clean. It was very easy to use. And I didn't notice any harsh smells. Would recommend!" —Maxamos

    Get it from Amazon for $18.73.

    9. A two-in-one ultra-slim brush and scraper, a multi-use item that'll help you loosen the grime hiding in your window and door tracks.

    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "Makes cleaning window tracks so easy and fast. Use for other small areas also." —Amazon Customer

    "Perfect little brush to get in the hard-to-clean areas. Used it in the tracks of an old pet door stuffed with dog hair and dander. I was shocked at how much gunk came out with this brush. I like how the bristles are longer and can reach into the nooks and crannies." —Island girl

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97 (available in three colors).

    10. A microwave steam cleaner for when the "soften butter" instruction goes horribly wrong. Just fill mama with water and vinegar, and pop her in the microwave. She'll get mad, blow her top, and leave your microwave looking brand new. Ready to try that butter again?

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This little device is great and it's super simple. Fill to the lines with vinegar and water, nuke for seven minutes, let it sit for two minutes, then wipe clean. My embarrassingly super gross microwave wiped completely clean with a couple of paper towels. I highly recommend this." —UglyPetty

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in three colors).

    11. A pair of fluffy slippers because we've all secretly cleaned up a spill with our socks. This way, our feet stay dry and the spill is gone. It's a win-win.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Don't dislike anything!!! Love it so much!!! Pain free! Comfortable. Cleans so good!! Fast! I love it so much!!!! Best way to mop ever!!! It dusts and mops! It is the neatest most reliable and easiest thing ever!! Thank you so much! What a blessing!!!" —StephieMM

    "So why do I like mopping slippers? I have a 2-year-old and they're great for mopping up little splashes like drops of water from doing dishes. The extra padding is nice. No paper towels wasted and it's immediate. Plus these are cute. You have to have a sense of whimsy for this functional novelty item." —G. Kim

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in four sizes and 17 styles).

    12. Some Goo Gone that won't harm your surfaces but will have you waving bye to grease, grime, and leftover food stains.

    reviewer's fridge before, with stripes of adhesive residue on the front
    and the same fridge after, no residue in sight
    www.amazon.com

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown says, "I bought a bottle of this stuff when I moved in 2021 — it was super useful then, and since that point I've used it to clean stubborn grease off of kitchen cabinets and my stove's hood several times, and pulled it out for several other mystery sticky stains and messes. But the move story is the most compelling. 

    "Back then, my partner had hung up these posters that used big foam adhesive squares (no, they were not Command Strips), and when we pulled them off the wall, they left a bunch of foam and sticky stuff behind. Goo Gone (plus a plastic scraper) came to the rescue! It took a little patience, but the stuff would never have come off without the Goo Gone. It helped break down both the foam stuff and the adhesive, which came off in little bits, leaving nothing behind. We did then wash off the paint with some dish soap and water — Goo Gone is super greasy — but by the end, you couldn't tell anything had been there at all, and the paint was undamaged."

    Get a bottle from Amazon for $8.03.

    13. A jar of The Pink Stuff which hardly needs an introduction unless you've quite literally been living under a rock. This stuff is the secret weapon to tackling your most difficult cleaning projects.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising reviews: "Quick and easy to use. I haven't seen my stovetop this clean in a really long time and I always have difficulties with the one burner. This was so effective without much time spent!" —Caitlyn

    "The Pink Stuff has been a game-changer in my cleaning routine. This miracle cleaning paste tackles everything from sauce-stained countertops to the grimiest oven doors with surprising ease. Its gritty texture works hard, so I don’t have to, scrubbing away at dirt and stains almost like magic. I love that it’s tough on grime but doesn’t contain harsh chemicals, making me feel good about using it around the house. The results? Shiny, like-new surfaces that make my home feel cleaner than ever. However, a little elbow grease is sometimes needed for the tougher spots. Still, this pink powerhouse has earned its permanent spot in my cleaning arsenal. Highly recommend giving it a try if you're after a versatile, effective cleaner." —J.H.

    Get it from Amazon for $5.29+ (available in three sizes).

    14. A drain snake complete with five refillable wands to effortlessly dig deep into your drain and pull out a nauseating amount of hair and debris that's probably been clogging up your sink for a while.

    Drain clog removal tool extracting buildup from a sink, indicating maintenance or cleaning products
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bath tub drain has never worked well since I bought the house new. Drain chemicals never worked much. The small cleaning heads were small and fit easily without removing the drain stopper. Immediately began grabbing hair and junk. Grabbed some surprising strands of fabric-like material that could not be identified. After removing that, and other crud, drain worked completely perfectly. No standing water anymore. I had to use three of the included heads because they tangled up the hair so well and could not be reused. Saved hundreds on potential plumber bill." —Old Dude

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    15. A 20-pack (!) of extra thick magic cleaning pads reviewers agree is a great swap for the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. These durable cleaning pads put in the extra work so your body doesn't have to. They literally take your dirty jobs and make them disappear. Oh, oh, oh, it's magic, you know. 🎵✨ 

    A customer review photo of their door before using the pads
    A customer review photo of their door after using the pads
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I have used these to clean spots on my walls from moving and I don't have to even put any effort into the clean. These work fast and don't take much elbow grease to get small scuffs cleaned off surface areas. I have given some to friends." —Vera Ward

    "I use them for cleaning all over my apartment. Brought my semi-permanent hair dye-stained tub back to life!" —Hogan

    "I went on a four-hour date with these bad boys and my baseboards. It was a great date!! My baseboards are so shiny, and the erasers did not scratch my walls or paint them when I cleaned the top lip of the baseboards. I can easily cut or tear them in half to get smaller erasers for those nooks and crannies." —Heather C 

    Psst — check out BuzzFeed's STK cleaning pads review for more deets (and incredible before and after photos).

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $12.56 (also available in a pack of 100).

    16. Some Bissell Stomp 'N Go pads so easy to use, you'll wish you'd thought of them sooner. All you have to do is set the pad down, stomp on it, then toss it. It works on both fresh and set-in stains. 

    a reviewer holding the pad which is covered in some sort of stain
    a reviewer's carpet with a rectangular clean spot where the pad was used
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "It is actually working! I almost cried when I picked up the first pad!! Some genius builder put white carpet in our condo bedrooms. It's now 15 years old so it's definitely not the original white. We knew we were going to get a dog so we didn’t want to replace it right away though. Well, we rescued a dog that was barely potty trained and she did a number on the carpet. Luckily, the smell didn’t linger, but the stain did. We’ve tried numerous products and none of them helped the stain. The stains are now over a year old. We're waiting until after COVID to replace the carpet but I still wanted it to look nice in the meantime. I was skeptical for sure, but holy goodness it’s working!! You can literally see the rectangle where I used (and moved) the first pad!!!! I have a long way to go, but these pads are nothing short of a miracle! I just wish they were bigger because laying them out looks and feels like we’re laying tiles on the floor. Just buy it. You won’t regret it." —Kimmy

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.49.

    17. A carpet stain remover perfect for households filled with littles or even just filled with clumsy people. Just apply, agitate, and blot for instant ~wow-worthy~ results.

    review of a before and after of someone that used the remover to clean up pet poop
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have three wild boys and so you can imagine all of the things that get destroyed from spills etc. We literally use this on everything. Spills on our carpet, furniture, clothing. It is a must-have in my household! It works really fast and also doesn't have a weird cleaning smell." —Rachael R

    "I remember being completely dumbfounded by my pencil eraser as a kid. Where did the marks go? I looked in the air, I looked under my paper. What's it made of? Does it have to be pink? This carpet cleaner caused the same dumbfounded confusion when 'spray, rub, gone' actually worked. I've obviously lost some of my childhood curiosity over the years, because I didn't try to figure out how the carpet stain disappeared. Who cares? It's gone! I practically skipped to the next room to try it out. The memory smudge of food, footprints, dog vomit. Gone. It even worked SOMEWHAT on the decade-old mystery stain left behind by the previous owners that professional carpet cleaning couldn't remove. How does it work? I don't care. What are the ingredients? Pixie dust and incantation. Where did all the stains go? Away." —Mim

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in three sizes and various multipacks).

    18. An Arm & Hammer pooper scooper set that'll make it easy to keep trash and of course ~pet poop~ out of your yard. Rake the debris into the bin (lined with a trash bag) then toss it in the garbage when done. Easy as pie or cake, depending on the dessert you prefer. 😉

    Black plastic scoop with swiveling waste basket and refillable bag
    Amazon

    It comes with a rake, bin, and two odor-eliminating bags.

    Promising reviews: "As far as doodoo removal apparatus (DDRA), this is the best one I’ve had. We have three dogs, one is a rather large pit mix. Needless to say this thing is a workhorse and makes the job fast, clean and easy. The bag design allows the use of plastic grocery bags if you prefer. The branded bags that came with it clearly are tailor-made for it and are good quality. One thing I really like is the rake. My old DDRA was of the 'claw' type and it was disgusting. I’m shocked I used it as long as I did. What I really hated about that was that it left a lot behind in the grass. This item — not so. I can’t recommend this enough." —Terry

    "I used to buy waste bags. That can get expensive when you have three large dogs like I do. I scoop as much poop as I can until the swivel bin is about half full, dump it into a trash bag, and continue until the back yard/front yard is spotless and clean. The rake is fabulous for collecting poop when my dogs choose to go in the rocks we have surrounding the pool or the palm trees. Fabulous product and well worth the money." —Natalie Smith

    Get it from Amazon for $19.49.

    19. Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Cleaner — a popular and beloved portable carpet and upholstery cleaning machine that's perfect for pet parents whose furry friends tend to leave them little gifts on the carpet every once in a while. Its portability makes it a household favorite. 

    a reviewer shows the machine on a carpet
    another reviewer using the brush on a couch
    www.amaz