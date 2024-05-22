BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    33 Products That’ll Make You Feel Like You Have A PhD In Cleaning

    Majoring in efficient tidiness with a minor in sparkling clean surfaces.

    Kit Stone
    by Kit Stone

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A pack of duster sponges to collect dust, hair, and other miscellaneous items that accumulate on your base boards or corners. Just dampen and wipe. When you're done, rinse it off and you're ready to use it again.

    A gif of a reviewer removing dust rom a tile floor and showing it collect on the ridges of the damp duster
    www.amazon.com

    The Scrub Daddy Damp Duster seems to be constantly sold out, and these are similar, for less!

    I bought a pack of these recently, and so far, I love dusting with them! All the dust sticks right on, so you don't end up breathing in all the dust you just tried removing. It's great for baseboards, too!

    Promising review: "I rarely review products, but this little sponge literally changed my life! It picks up EVERYthing in one swipe! Hard water marks on your bathroom mirror, no problem! Hair clippings on your sink and counter, one swipe and they are gone! Dusty blinds? Swoosh, swoosh, swipe! And ala-presto ka-bam, like magic they are perfect and dust-free! I need one of these for my floors! I love, love, love how the sponge picks up everything, and with a little running water, all the dust, hair, muck, and guck just rinsed away! This will not disappoint! Thank you!" —DayDreamer

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $9.99 (available in five color packs).

    2. A drill brush kit for putting the elbow grease into cleaning without making you work twice as hard. These attachments fit onto your drill and adds an extra power behind the scrub brushes to tackle bigger projects in half the time. 

    Reviewer before photo of their white tub, which is caked with a brown film
    The same tub looking white and clean
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "If I could give it 10 stars I would. If you have a tile shower that is the bane of your existence like mine...you need these! They clean what no human hands can in half the time. Still hard work to use but way better then the old fashioned way!" —jennifer

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in soft, medium, stiff, and ultra stiff bristles).

    3. A pack of eco-friendly toilet bowl cleaner tablets that'll keep you from having to get your hands dirty to get your bowl looking AND smelling fresh.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I purchased the Blueland Tablets while looking for a more convenient way to clean the toilets in my home. I love how easy it is to use. You drop the tablet in, scrub and done! It removed stains easily. I don’t have to carry different cleaning bottles to each bathroom and not to mention you’re helping the environment. This eliminates the plastic bottles going into landfills." —MarieClaire

    "WOW! This product is my new best friend. Just drop one of these tablets into the toilet bowl, sink, shower, or bathtub and watch it fizz up and clean away all of the gunk that builds up. I didn’t have to scrub a thing, virtually no effort was exerted, on my part anyway. I highly recommend this product." —Mary J. Pierce

    Get a pack of 14 from Amazon for $28.99

    4. ChomChom pet hair roller because your pets love to roll around the loveseat when you're not home and leave tiny piles of hair so you'll know they've been there. The ChomChom has a reusable brush that grabs every strand of hair and lint as you clean. Once you're done, empty it, and you're good to go. 

    a blue velvet ottoman covered in cat hair, with an after photo of it 10 seconds later looking clean and hair-free after using the chomchom
    Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes owns this cleaning essential and says: "The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds."

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99

    5. Some Rain-X shower door cleaner ready to tackle those hard water stains and soap scum build-up plaguing your shower door. You'll be able to shower with confidence now that you can see that there's no one lurking on the other side of the steam.

    Reviewer's dirty glass shower door
    Reviewer's same shower door after cleaning with Rain-X cleaner
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product works beautifully. I tried a lot of products to remove the hard water from my glass shower. I have to admit the first time I used it with a cloth it was not very effective. The second time I used a nonabrasive sponge for glass, it turned out beautiful just like the first day the glass was installed." —EJP

    Get it from Amazon for $11.65.

    6. Some Goo Gone that won't harm your kitchen surfaces but will have you waving bye to grease, grime, and leftover food stains.

    reviewer's fridge before, with stripes of adhesive residue on the front
    and the same fridge after, no residue in sight
    www.amazon.com

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown says, "I bought a bottle of this stuff when I moved in 2021 — it was super useful then, and since that point I've used it to clean stubborn grease off of kitchen cabinets and my stove's hood several times, and pulled it out for several other mystery sticky stains and messes. But the move story is the most compelling. 

    "Back then, my partner had hung up these posters that used big foam adhesive squares (no, they were not Command Strips), and when we pulled them off the wall, they left a bunch of foam and sticky stuff behind. Goo Gone (plus a plastic scraper) came to the rescue! It took a little patience, but the stuff would never have come off without the Goo Gone. It helped break down both the foam stuff and the adhesive, which came off in little bits, leaving nothing behind. We did then wash off the paint with some dish soap and water — Goo Gone is super greasy — but by the end, you couldn't tell anything had been there at all, and the paint was undamaged."

    Get a bottle from Amazon for $8.08.

    7. An upright Shark vacuum with lift-way capabilities that allows the vacuum to transform to adapt to the task at hand. You might actually have fun the next time you vacuum.

    Woman using an upright vacuum cleaner in a bright living room, text highlights full-size vacuum power
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've owned a Kirby for over 20 years. It finally died and I wasn't willing to make that type of expensive investment again. I came across the Shark Navigator and it was everything I needed and more. I like it better than my overpriced Kirby. It is lightweight, easy to use attachment for stairs and furniture, and easy to get into tight spaces. Best of all, the canister is detachable and can be carried separately from the unit, which makes cleaning stairs so easy and efficient. Great product! I hope it lasts as long as my Kirby." —Storm

    Get it from Amazon for $159.99+ (available in four colors). 

    8. A jar of The Pink Stuff which hardly needs an introduction unless you've quite literally been living under a rock. This stuff is the secret weapon to tackling your most difficult cleaning projects.

    Model using the Pink Stuff on a grill with a sponge
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The Pink Stuff has been a game changer in my cleaning routine. This miracle cleaning paste tackles everything from sauce-stained countertops to the grimiest oven doors with surprising ease. Its gritty texture works hard, so I don’t have to, scrubbing away at dirt and stains almost like magic. I love that it’s tough on grime but doesn’t contain harsh chemicals, making me feel good about using it around the house. The results? Shiny, like-new surfaces that make my home feel cleaner than ever. However, a little elbow grease is sometimes needed for the tougher spots. Still, this pink powerhouse has earned its permanent spot in my cleaning arsenal. Highly recommend giving it a try if you're after a versatile, effective cleaner." —J.H.

    Get it from Amazon for $5.29+ (available in three sizes).

    9. A drain snake complete with five refillable wands to effortlessly dig deep into your drain and pull out a nauseating amount of hair and debris that's probably been clogging up your sink for a while.

    Drain clog removal tool extracting buildup from a sink, indicating maintenance or cleaning products
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bath tub drain has never worked well since I bought the house new. Drain chemicals never worked much. The small cleaning heads were small and fit easily without removing the drain stopper. Immediately began grabbing hair and junk. Grabbed some surprising strands of fabric-like material that could not be identified. After removing that, and other crud, drain worked completely perfectly. No standing water anymore. I had to use three of the included heads because they tangled up the hair so well and could not be reused. Saved $100s on potential plumber bill." —Old Dude

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    10. A 20-pack (!) of extra thick magic cleaning pads reviewers agree is a great swap for the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. These durable cleaning pads put in the extra work so your body doesn't have to. They literally take your dirty jobs and make them disappear. Oh oh oh, it's magic, you know. 🎵✨ 

    A customer review photo of their door before using the pads
    A customer review photo of their door after using the pads
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I use them for cleaning all over my apartment. Brought my semi permanent hair dye-stained tub back to life!" —Hogan

    "I went on a four-hour date with these bad boys and my baseboards. It was a great date!! My baseboards are so shiny and the erasers did not scratch my walls or paint when I cleaned the top lip of the baseboards. I can easily cut or tear them in half to get smaller erasers for those nooks and crannies." —Heather C 

    Psst — check out BuzzFeed's STK cleaning pads review for more deets (and incredible before and after photos).

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $12.56 (also available in a pack of 100).

    11. A wood polish that'll breathe new life into your furniture. Now, when people ask if you got new furniture, you can respond with, "You mean this old thing?" And, actually mean it!

    a reviewer photo of a table with the before on the right side of the photo and the after on the left showing a significant difference in the shade and shine of the wood
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely AMAZING! My wife and I were getting tired of looking at our worn-out cabinets and wood paneling and were very close to paying a professional thousands of dollars to refinish it all. But, then we came across this product. Our paneling and cabinets were looking rough. We have two dogs that jumped up and scratched places. We also had an area that was damaged by water spots where our dog bowls were, and several other areas that were just worn from heavy traffic. This stuff was like a magic eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish. We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let is sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand new. I'm buying a couple more so we can finish our cabinets and wood paneling. We're so glad we found this product." —Kris

    Get it from Amazon for $9.98.

    12. Some Bissell Stomp 'N Go pads so easy to use, you'll wish you'd thought of them sooner. All you have to do is set the pad down, stomp on it, then toss it. It works on both fresh and set-in stains. 

    a reviewer holding the pad which is covered in some sort of stain
    a reviewer's carpet with a rectangular clean spot where the pad was used
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "It is actually working! I almost cried when I picked up the first pad!! Some genius builder put white carpet in our condo bedrooms. It's now 15 years old so it's definitely not the original white. We knew we were going to get a dog so we didn’t want to replace it right away though. Well, we rescued a dog who was barely potty trained and she did a number on the carpet. Luckily, the smell didn’t linger, but the stain did. We’ve tried numerous products and none of them helped the stain. The stains are now over a year old. We're waiting until after COVID to replace the carpet but I still wanted it to look nice in the meantime. I was skeptical for sure, but holy goodness it’s working!! You can literally see the rectangle where I used (and moved) the first pad!!!! I have a long way to go, but these pads are nothing short of a miracle! I just wish they were bigger because laying them out looks and feels like we’re laying tiles on the floor. Just buy it. You won’t regret it." —Kimmy

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.49.

    13. A carpet stain remover perfect for households filled with littles or even just filled with clumsy people. Just apply, agitate, and blot for instant ~wow-worthy~ results.

    review of a before and after of someone that used the remover to clean up pet poop
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I remember being completely dumbfounded by my pencil eraser as a kid. Where did the marks go? I looked in the air, I looked under my paper. What's it made of? Does it have to be pink? This carpet cleaner caused the same dumbfounded confusion when 'spray, rub, gone' actually worked. I've obviously lost some of my childhood curiosity over the years, because I didn't try to figure out how the carpet stain disappeared. Who cares? It's gone! I practically skipped to the next room to try it out. The memory smudge of food, footprints, dog vomit. Gone. It even worked SOMEWHAT on the decade-old mystery stain left behind by the previous owners that professional carpet cleaning couldn't remove. How does it work? I don't care. What are the ingredients? Pixie dust and incantation. Where did all the stains go? Away." —Mim

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in three sizes and various multipacks).

    14. An Arm & Hammer pooper scooper set that'll make it easy to keep trash and of course ~pet poop~ out of your yard. Rake the debris into the bin (lined with a trash bag) then toss it in the garbage when done. Easy as pie or cake, depending on the dessert you prefer. 😉

    Black plastic scoop with swiveling waste basket and refillable bag
    Amazon

    It comes with a rake, bin, and two odor-eliminating bags.

    Promising review: "I used to buy waste bags. That can get expensive when you have three large dogs like I do. I scoop as much poop as I can until the swivel bin is about half full, dump it into a trash bag, and continue until the back yard/front yard is spotless and clean. The rake is fabulous for collecting poop when my dogs choose to go in the rocks we have surrounding the pool or the palm trees. Fabulous product and well worth the money." —Natalie Smith

    Get it from Amazon for $19.49.

    15. An Alexa-compatible iRobot Roomba here to be your personal assistant and take care of that one job you'd rather not do — vacuum. This tiny helper can be scheduled to clean your floors to help maintain your clean home. It has great sensors that keep it from bumping into furniture or tumbling down the stairs. It also has multi-surface brushes to pick up dirt on hardwood floors or carpets.

    reviewer image of the Roomba on hardwood floors
    reviewer aerial image of the Roomba on tile
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a great little vacuum. It cleans really well, and the battery goes for a couple of hours. It always docks itself easily when done and never misses a spot in my 1,100-square-foot condo. It will go over rugs easily and fits under everything with no problem. I have two Maine Coons, and it does a great job of cleaning up their hair and any litter tracking. The drawer needs to be emptied every couple of days, but it's not a big deal for me. I have tile floors and carpet in the bedrooms. It cleans both well. It even cleans the litter mat in from of the litter box. This was well worth the money." —Renee

    Get it from Amazon for $272.49.

    16. And a mold and mildew remover for a simple no-scrub way to get rid of the yuckies that seems to have moved in with you, refusing to leave. All you have to do is shake, apply, and wait for the magic to dissolve the stains. 🧳

    Before and after comparison of mold stain removal on siding, featuring RMR-86 cleaner bottle
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’ve been fighting mold in our apartment for the whole winter, it took so much time and effort, so finally I thought that there should be a better way to get rid of it. I read the reviews for this product, but honestly did not trust them a lot - the reviews make it look like this product works as a miracle, and I’m an adult, I don’t believe in miracles! But you know what? It does work as a miracle 😂 I’ve cleaned my whole house in half an hour, screaming at my family members: “Look! Looooook!!! Ohmygosh, loook! It disappears!” 😂😂😂 I still have a bottle and a half. Should serve us for another couple of years. 👌😂 Thank you for an amazing product. ❤️" —Svetlana Lapina

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in four sizes).

    17. Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Cleaner — a popular and beloved portable carpet and upholstery cleaning machine that's perfect for pet parents whose furry friends tend to leave them little gifts on the carpet every once in a while. Its portability makes it a household favorite. 

    a reviewer shows the machine on a carpet
    another reviewer using the brush on a couch
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "We have a carpet cleaner but it didn’t have attachments for spot cleaning. This is perfect for cleaning a small spill, my chairs, couch, even my carpets in my car. It’s so easy to use and took no time to assemble or learn. I love that it comes with attachments to clean the hose out. And how the other attachments come apart for easy cleaning as well. It has great suction and really gets the dirt out of everything. Used it for cat pee on a couch and it’s worked great for that. I absolutely love this thing and it was worth all the money. It’s not too heavy so it’s easy to carry around and the cord is a great length so you don’t have to keep switching plugs." —Damon

    Get it from Amazon for $119.99.

    BTW, this tool comes with small bottles of ready-to-use cleaning formula, but if you need more, grab a bigger bottle for $11.99!