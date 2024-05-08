BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    25 Products From Amazon With Before-And-After Photos That Should Seriously Impress Any Dog Owner

    Your pup might add to cart before you do.

    by
    Kit Stone
    Kit Stone

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Griffin Gonzales
    Griffin Gonzales

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An eye rinse to soothe and protect your doggie's eyes by reducing irritation and removing tear stains. It also helps prevent infection from foreign particles and air pollutants.

    A dog with tear stains before and the dog without tear stains after using the product
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have two shih tzus. They had watery eyes and a little tear staining, but this eye solution has worked wonderfully. One drop in their eyes every morning after I’ve cleaned them. At one point I stopped doing it for a while, and my male ended up with a sty, so back to every day." —CG

    Price: $8.20

    2. An ear treatment with hydrocortisone for clean and healthy ears. These drops also help to soothe itchiness that may result from inflammation and infections.

    Two side-by-side photos of a dog&#x27;s ear, showing a before and after of a healing process
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My dog has had chronic ear infections for years now. Every other month or so she’d get an infection, and $200 later we’d have meds from the vet who confirmed what we already knew. I finally decided to give an unprescribed treatment a try, and it worked AMAZINGLY. Followed the instructions for a week, and her ear is completely healed! Much easier to pay $20 as opposed to $200 when you get the same results! I highly recommend." —Fromal16

    Price: $23.79+ (available in two sizes)

    3. A tub of Musher's Secret paw wax ideal for keeping their paws moisturized so they don't crack. It's something to have on hand year-round, as it helps protect their feet from the hot asphalt as well as salty snow. You can use it on their other tender areas and cuts, too.

    reviewer photo showing their pup&#x27;s paws very damaged and then completely healed after using the paw wax
    amazon.com

    If you're worried about finding little paw prints all over your carpeting, don't worry; it's stain free. 🐾

    Promising review: "We love this product, it took a while for our 75-pound Lab to use to it, but now she waits for you to put it on before we walk. Her pads are much softer since we have used Musher's and works great on hot blacktop. We tried the dog booties, but she just pulled them off and chewed on them. Great for camping and hiking also. Thanks for such a great product." —Pamela

    Price: $15.99

    4. A pet hair remover to collect all the fur that's left on your couch, bed, and armchair like little piles of buried treasure.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We live in a household that contains two humans, two dogs, and two cats. It's a real Noah's Ark furnished with a black sectional couch. Our dogs absolutely hate the vacuum. So much so they will attack the cleaner head with their vicious bite even before we power it on. This makes the task of cleaning our couch extremely unpleasant and nearly impossible. Thanks to ChomChom, we no longer have this problem! With a simple, quick, SOUNDLESS sweep, we're able to keep our couch pet-hair-free in blissful peace. This tool does an amazing job picking up pet hair but not so much with crumbs. We were so impressed, we gifted these for all of our pet-loving friends." —AnonM

    Price: $22.99

    5. A dog paw cleaning device because your puppy loves outdoor fun but you love to keep their paws clean. Now puppy can have all the fun without leaving traces of it all over the house or your car.

    amazon.com

    OK, probably not. But even if they *despise* this tool, at the very least it'll help keep your house somewhat clean.

    Promising review: "Best. Thing. Ever. This product works like a charm. It gets the sand from between their pads, and is gentle enough that even my most stubborn pup tolerates it! I have a terrier/schnauzer who likes to dig, a mini golden doodle who is prissy about her paws, and a standard labradoodle puppy who is still very fussy. We have a farm where it is extremely sandy, and we stay in a travel trailer. The amount of sand they were tracking into the camper was ridiculous. It takes me three minutes to clean and dry off all of their paws. Seriously the best purchase I have made!" —Rachel

    Price: $13.44+ (available in three sizes and six colors)

    6. And a microfiber cloth that's an unexpected must-have for its multipurpose ability. Keep one handy to wipe the dirt off their paws after they've returned from their yard time or their whole body after getting caught in a surprise rainstorm while on your walk.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this thing! I posted photos of my dog’s legs before and after a quick rub with the towel before coming inside. In one quick rub, it gets most of the water and mud off their paws and legs, so no more muddy paw prints on my floors! Great shape. May seem weird, but it’s perfect for drying your dog! I have two poodle-mix dogs, and I use one towel to dry both their paws and legs when they come inside. Haven’t had the chance to use it when their whole bodies are wet, but I can only assume this will definitely do the job! I used to do two loads of towels a day anytime it would rain, but now I only need this one small towel! Will be purchasing another!" —Caitlin

    Price: $22.49+ (available in four colors)

    7. An allergy supplement so your dog can experience the same relief you have when you take meds to subside those pesky allergies. These soft chews give your pup a dose of probiotics and other nutrients designed to help aid digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine and luster to their coat.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great, and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been, which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats, but he eats these every time, so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation

    Price: $29.97

    8. A snout soother that's sort of like lip balm for their noses. It'll transform their dry and crusty nose to a silky smooth surface. When they catch a glimpse of themselves in the mirror, they'll be ready to shower you with kisses.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Well, I have never before been so shocked at the effectiveness of a product. Our 5-year-old Frenchie, Carol, had a nose that was so crusty it was sprouting these long strands of more crust. There was literally crust on crust on crust. This nose was so crusty and repulsive it was almost beautiful. Her nose might have resembled the rarest, most exotic geode to be mined from the rarest mine in Guatemala. A friend recommended Snout Soother for Carol's repulsive nose. I was worried she would just lick it all off and it wouldn't work. We never imagined she could have a regular, soft, moist nose again. Honestly, this product is some black magic stuff! Unbelievable results in three to five days. No one paid me to write this." —Brittany

    Price: $5.95+ (available in two sizes)

    9. A pet grooming tool that'll leave your pup fluffed out like an '80s movie star and decrease their shedding to boot.

    reviewer photo showing their dogs fur completely brushed out
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This tool really works! We have a Pomsky puppy (Pomeranian/husky) who is 'blowing his winter coat.' I have been cleaning up hair five times per day for two weeks now. Tried this tool, and what a difference it makes. Using it for 30 minutes resulted in combing off the hair. Combed him again the following day and got about one-third of the amount from day one. I think tomorrow's combing will result in over 90% of the loose hair being removed. And it is very obvious the amount of hair on the wood floor has decreased dramatically. Highly recommend you put an old sheet or tarp down before you start and wear old clothes. It is unbelievable just how much fur they shed!" —STS2004

    Price: $13.89

    10. A portable Bissell Little Green upholstery cleaner with the power to restore your rugs and couches back to factory settings. Those pet accidents? Now you see them, now you don't. Abracadabra! 🪄✨

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this to clean the upholstery in my home. We have dogs who rub up against our couches and toddlers who spill, A LOT, so things can get quite messy. This little machine is perfect to clean up spills, or just keep our furniture looking brand spanking new. I could not believe how amazing everything looked after using this, and how disgusting the dirty tank was after I used it. This machine is super simple to use, easy to store, and lightweight enough to easily move from place to place. I love this thing." —Marina B.

    Price: $123.59

    11. A paw soother stick to heal dry, cracked, and irritated paws so nothing will stop their strut.

    Reviewer photo of a before and after of a dog&#x27;s paw looking healthier
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My Doberman had one pad, in particular, that was painfully cracked. He limped constantly. I took him to the vet to make sure it was not a knee, shoulder, foot, etc. issue. I tried another product, and it did only so-so. WELL, let me tell you, after three days of this stuff, NO LIMP. One week later NO CRACK. SOLD. Just ordered the set with the protector too." –D Sal

    Price$17.95

    12. A nail grinder because anything that makes clipping their nails easier is a godsend. Your canine might actually enjoy their mani-pedi time with this thing.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: “I don’t normally write reviews, but I felt this one warranted one! I have a 6-year-old mini dachshund, and trimming nails has always been rough!! Screaming and biting (from the dog). I’ve tried other nail grinders, and she was terrified of them. I came across this one and thought I’d give it a try. It took only five minutes to do ALL FOUR paws! She held perfectly still and didn’t fight me a single bit!! She even wagged her tail when we were done!! Hallelujah, I think we found the tool for us!!!” –Carrie Cole

    Price: $19.99+ (available in five colors)

    13. A tube of poultry-flavored Petrodex dog toothpaste that'll actually taste good to your pup so they'll let you brush their teeth easier. This means less plaque buildup and healthier (and whiter) teeth.

    A dog&#x27;s teeth before and after using the toothpaste
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This toothpaste actually works! Our dog hates getting his teeth brushed, but he can actually somewhat stand it when I brush his teeth with this toothpaste. It’s clear that he enjoys the taste of it because he always wants to lick the toothbrush. I started using this toothpaste for our dogs every day, twice per day, for about one week and then used a dental scraper tool, and nearly all the plaque from their teeth came off. I did NOT have to scrape very hard at all, and was very careful so I didn’t harm their gums." —April

    Price: $10.03 

    14. A grooming glove you can use to ease the stress of grooming time. These gloves have rubber nodules on the fingers, which offer a sort of massage for dogs, making grooming a relaxed bonding experience instead of a squirming hassle.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Fantastic dog grooming aid! Our older rescue dog isn't too keen on the routine dog brushing stuff, but her thick coat really needs the grooming — this dog grooming glove is the right answer. Put the glove on, pet the dog, and all that loose hair comes away leaving her coat feeling so much smoother and softer without causing her to be nervous or upset over a brushing. Highly recommend, and yes I'm going to be ordering as gifts for a couple of other dog owners I know!" —DSP

    Price: $7.99

    15. A pet hair-removal broom and squeegee because you probably have no actual idea how much hair is secretly residing in the fibers of your carpet. Brace yourself.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing just plain works. We got a mature golden retriever last year and were told he didn't shed. Then in the spring, he started shedding badly. We were tired of hair everywhere, and somehow I realized that dragging my shoe across the carpet balled the hair up. I found this product on a whim one day and knew it had to be better than my shoe! I ordered it and it was tough at first. The bristles pulled the hair up but then caught the tufts and spread them around. I found that using short, quick strokes with the rake turned upside down got the best results. The backside is more like a squeegee and helps pull the hair up in long rolls and keeps the hair in one big pile." —Nick V.

    Price: $12.98+ (available with or without lint brush)

    16. A set of tear-stain-removing combs that'll help you remove the crusties that gather around your puppy's eyes.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My cockapoo had tear-staining as a pup, but as an adult, he just gets that goop in the corner of his inner eyes. Sometimes I don’t catch the goop fast enough, and it hardens in his muzzle. Even when I do, the goop is slimy and difficult to remove, even with dog wipes. This tool is a miracle! Small, lightweight, and a good value for the price. Just one comb-through and I got the sticky wet goop. A few more comb-throughs and I found eye gunk that was buried in his muzzle. Most importantly, this comb removed the debris without causing any discomfort to my pooch. In fact, he seemed to enjoy it! Just look at the pictures." —Joanna

    Price: $3.67

    17. An all-natural healing balm here to give them relief from bug bites, cuts, rashes, abrasions, hot spots, burns, dry and itchy skin, and anything else that might be giving Lassie a bad time.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got my puppy a couple of months ago, and he was having some serious skin issues. At first, we were trying everything on top of multiple vet visits to see why he was rashing out and scratching (it turns out he had a food allergy). With a combo of switching his food AND rubbing NDC’s Organic Skin Soother, he’s back to his normal self. The skin soother was easy to apply, and I could tell it helped relieve my pup. It also has a nice scent to it! I saw great results after three to four weeks." —Ashley C.

    Price: $17.90+ (available in three sizes)

    18. A wrinkle paste that's perfect for bulldogs and pugs to improve your wrinkly pup's hygiene by clearing up wrinkles and keeping them odor-free.

    reviewer photo showing their dogs&#x27; wrinkles
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought this for my 4-year-old, 70-pound English bulldog. He’s always had an odor from his wrinkles. Used it on his wrinkles two to three times, and the smell is completely gone. I’ve been using wet wipes for years to clean the area, but it never got rid of the odor the way this wrinkle paste does. I’ll be using this for a long time." —K & G

    Price: $18.75

    19. A chlorhexidine shampoo formulated with aloe and ketoconazole that not only cleans them but deodorizes their coat with a light cucumber melon scent. It'll soothe their itchy and irritated skin and detangle their fur, too.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this product! I spent over $400 going to the vet trying to figure out what is wrong with his coat, he was losing more and more hair by the day! The pictures posted are after one use. One week later his hair started to grow back and the odor he was exhibiting vanished. It works for dogs with allergies as well and any type of fungal infection." —Elizabeth Malixi

    Get it from Amazon for $20.99.

    20. A pet pro vacuum with pictures that are worth a thousand words. Since it's a wet *and* dry vacuum, it can get rid of all kinds of stains on all kinds of floors.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m a big fan! After hours of researching and debating, I took the plunge and ordered it. I just used it for the first time today and I’m in love. We just built a house with all tile floors — it’s very dusty from the new construction. My floors look amazing. If you’re on the edge, just do it. We have three dogs, and I’m very pleasantly surprised. The amount of dirt and dog hair it picks up is impressive." —kmjacobs

    Price: $228.59

    21. An internet-beloved stain and odor remover to keep your carpets and couches looking and smelling fresh, even after potty accidents. The formula is gentle and chlorine-free, so it is safe to use around your pets and children and won't harm your furniture.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm not going to lie — this stuff is significantly more expensive than most other available carpet sprays. You could probably buy four or five bottles of Febreze for the cost of this stuff, but the competition won't work nearly as well as Rocco & Roxie. This stuff is AMAZING." —Brian

    Price: $19.31

    22. Or, a citrus-scented urine remover for the elder pooch that struggles to hold it in. It can be a frustrating situation, but this easy-to-use odor eliminator should help.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Where has this been my whole life? It took out the odor of dog urine when my puppy got sick and decided she could start peeing on the throw carpet. Our rescue went backward on potty training, but this stuff after a couple of treatments took the smell completely out. I love the smell of oranges so it was pleasant. It didn’t just mask; it removed the stain at its core on my thick shaggy-like carpet I thought I was going to have to throw out. I treated both the top and bottom twice, and the stain and smell are completely gone. I got the bottle first to try it out and then a day later ordered a gallon of the magic." —Jamie

    Price: $17.96

    23. A scratch remover here to restore your floors and doors to their former glory (aka before Fido got ahold of them).

    reviewer photo showing
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don't know if I've ever been so satisfied in 20 minutes (don't tell my husband)! Holy crap this stuff is amazing! We have a very old home with all original woodwork and doors. With two excitable dogs, we found ourselves with fairly deep scratches in the doors and I decided to give this a try. OMG it worked instantly! I yelled for my husband to come look and his jaw DROPPED. While the doors aren't 'repaired' per se, at least they look fabulous again." —Sarah

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    24. A liquid tartar remover to take the hassle out of keeping up with your pet's dental hygiene. This formula helps to treat bad breath in both cats and dogs while reducing plaque and tartar buildup and helping promote healthy gums.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My dog's molars were turning black, and he had a ton of buildup on his canines. In the photo (above), just imagine everywhere you see slight yellow, instead covered in black and brown gunk and hard plaque. His gums were beginning to look inflamed. And, of course, his breath could kill a horse. After one week of constant use (a cap full for every bowl of water), you could see an obvious difference in tooth color. I was blown away. (Why can’t human mouthwash do such a good job on our teeth?) After three weeks, his molars were almost completely clean. After a couple of months of use, the plaque on his canines was soft enough to brush some of it off, which was totally impossible before. Plaque covered the canine approximately 70%. Obviously, that's no longer the case. Idk what solvent this is made of, but it keeps his gross mouth clean as a whistle. Now, I don’t have to worry about my picky princess mutt losing his teeth because he can’t be bothered to chew anything." —BaconPancakes

    Price: $8.46+ (available in two sizes)

    25. A special hair-removing silicone scraper designed to get rid of the furry treats your dog leaves behind in your car. They love going for a ride but when it's time to get out, their hair needs to get out, too.

    Reviewer photo of their car&#x27;s carpets and you can clearly see the pile of fur that the detailer has removed from the carpet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought this with the intention that it would be another fail item. I have a lab who sheds a lot in the summer, and this detailer is a must-have, especially for cars!!!" —Bree Pitkin

    Price$14.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.