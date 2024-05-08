25 Products From Amazon With Before-And-After Photos That Should Seriously Impress Any Dog Owner

1. An eye rinse to soothe and protect your doggie's eyes by reducing irritation and removing tear stains. It also helps prevent infection from foreign particles and air pollutants.
2. An ear treatment with hydrocortisone for clean and healthy ears. These drops also help to soothe itchiness that may result from inflammation and infections.
3. A tub of Musher's Secret paw wax ideal for keeping their paws moisturized so they don't crack. It's something to have on hand year-round, as it helps protect their feet from the hot asphalt as well as salty snow. You can use it on their other tender areas and cuts, too.
4. A pet hair remover to collect all the fur that's left on your couch, bed, and armchair like little piles of buried treasure.
5. A dog paw cleaning device because your puppy loves outdoor fun but you love to keep their paws clean. Now puppy can have all the fun without leaving traces of it all over the house or your car.
6. And a microfiber cloth that's an unexpected must-have for its multipurpose ability. Keep one handy to wipe the dirt off their paws after they've returned from their yard time or their whole body after getting caught in a surprise rainstorm while on your walk.
7. An allergy supplement so your dog can experience the same relief you have when you take meds to subside those pesky allergies. These soft chews give your pup a dose of probiotics and other nutrients designed to help aid digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine and luster to their coat.
8. A snout soother that's sort of like lip balm for their noses. It'll transform their dry and crusty nose to a silky smooth surface. When they catch a glimpse of themselves in the mirror, they'll be ready to shower you with kisses.
9. A pet grooming tool that'll leave your pup fluffed out like an '80s movie star and decrease their shedding to boot.
10. A portable Bissell Little Green upholstery cleaner with the power to restore your rugs and couches back to factory settings. Those pet accidents? Now you see them, now you don't. Abracadabra! 🪄✨
12. A nail grinder because anything that makes clipping their nails easier is a godsend. Your canine might actually enjoy their mani-pedi time with this thing.
13. A tube of poultry-flavored Petrodex dog toothpaste that'll actually taste good to your pup so they'll let you brush their teeth easier. This means less plaque buildup and healthier (and whiter) teeth.
14. A grooming glove you can use to ease the stress of grooming time. These gloves have rubber nodules on the fingers, which offer a sort of massage for dogs, making grooming a relaxed bonding experience instead of a squirming hassle.
15. A pet hair-removal broom and squeegee because you probably have no actual idea how much hair is secretly residing in the fibers of your carpet. Brace yourself.
16. A set of tear-stain-removing combs that'll help you remove the crusties that gather around your puppy's eyes.
17. An all-natural healing balm here to give them relief from bug bites, cuts, rashes, abrasions, hot spots, burns, dry and itchy skin, and anything else that might be giving Lassie a bad time.
18. A wrinkle paste that's perfect for bulldogs and pugs to improve your wrinkly pup's hygiene by clearing up wrinkles and keeping them odor-free.
19. A chlorhexidine shampoo formulated with aloe and ketoconazole that not only cleans them but deodorizes their coat with a light cucumber melon scent. It'll soothe their itchy and irritated skin and detangle their fur, too.
20. A pet pro vacuum with pictures that are worth a thousand words. Since it's a wet *and* dry vacuum, it can get rid of all kinds of stains on all kinds of floors.
21. An internet-beloved stain and odor remover to keep your carpets and couches looking and smelling fresh, even after potty accidents. The formula is gentle and chlorine-free, so it is safe to use around your pets and children and won't harm your furniture.
22. Or, a citrus-scented urine remover for the elder pooch that struggles to hold it in. It can be a frustrating situation, but this easy-to-use odor eliminator should help.
23. A scratch remover here to restore your floors and doors to their former glory (aka before Fido got ahold of them).
24. A liquid tartar remover to take the hassle out of keeping up with your pet's dental hygiene. This formula helps to treat bad breath in both cats and dogs while reducing plaque and tartar buildup and helping promote healthy gums.
25. A special hair-removing silicone scraper designed to get rid of the furry treats your dog leaves behind in your car. They love going for a ride but when it's time to get out, their hair needs to get out, too.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.