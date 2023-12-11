1. An infinity picture frame perfect for upgrading the display of their favorite photo or keepsake. Tip: Throw in your favorite photo of you and them or ticket stubs to a memorable concert before wrapping it for a more sentimental gift.
2. A Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse art of the movie book reviewers say gives a gorgeous glimpse at the behind-the-scenes of one of this year's best animated films. Not just a great buy for fans of the Spiderverse or this film in particular, but would be a gem for animators or students, too.
3. A Dalí clock for a surrealist piece of decor reminiscent of Dalí's famous painting that creates the illusion of ~melting time~. It also blesses their home with a conversation piece.
4. A murder mystery puzzle book just begging to be unwrapped by your true crime-obsessed bestie. It's a whodunit book beautifully illustrated and packed with 20 mysterious cases ready to be solved 🕵🏽.
5. A sweatshirt featuring their favorite character from The White Lotus so every time they wear it, they can feel like a bougie boss on a fancy resort.
6. A Things to Cut Out and Collage book filled with — get this — things they can cut out and collage. If they can't resist a vision board party or have big dreams and goals and you want to help them visualize, this book is for them. It has over 1,500 objects ready to cut and paste to make cards, vision boards, or other art forms.
7. A cult-favorite Stanley tumbler with plenty of room to keep them hydrated throughout the day and still fit inside of their cup holder for an easy on-the-go bottle.
8. A screaming goat that'll shriek whenever they touch it, which is basically an outward display of their inner frustrations. So now when they feel stressed out and want to scream, Billy (which isn't actually its name but seems like it fits) can scream for them.
9. A Beverly Hills 90210 box set for your '90s friends who devoured every bit of drama that unfolded in these 293 episodes. It's also a great gift for people who never watched the show but wish they did or teens who are super into throwback shows right now. I'm sure there will be a 90210 dance challenge soon.
10. A playful strawberry or orange juice planter that'll add some charming personality to their kitchen or living room table.
11. A scratch-off movies bucket list poster for the film lover who claims they've seen every movie worth seeing. It's a great chance for them to discover a new film or revisit some of their favorites. When every movie is seen, they can frame it and add it to their wall decor.
12. Or, a top 100 anime films scratch off poster because they've been wanting to get into anime but have no clue on where to start.
13. An original Tamagotchi — a nostalgic toy that'll take their mind off of their adulting day. Remember when we'd have three on a keychain, trying to raise them all at one time? *sigh* Simpler times.
14. A pack of stash scrunchies complete with a secret compartment that they can use to hold loose cash, a lip balm, and a few bobby pins in a safe and secure way.
15. A portable charger reviewers say charges super fast. And, it has extra ports so they can share their charge with you at the next meetup. Not to mention they come in such gorgeous colors.
16. A 3D-effect essential-oil-diffusing LED light — a waterless diffuser that changes into seven different colors that's just as effective as it is mesmerizing. 😵💫
17. A Bridgerton-inspired cookbook featuring recipes inspired by Netflix's most watched original series including the Duke's favorite — gooseberry pie. They'll be able to dine like lords and ladies with 100 recipes sure to be the talk of the season.
18. A set of Bluetooth trackers because sometimes they can barely remember what day it is let alone where they left their phone. They can put this tracker on anything to never be lost again.
19. A fleece-lined Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory blanket so their dreams will be filled with a ~world of pure imagination.~
20. A modern acrylic vase you can give them with their favorite flower. A simple yet exquisite design, every time they drop in a new floral arrangement they'll think of you.
21. A small but mighty portable mini Bluetooth speaker they can slide into their bag or clip onto their bag to elevate their next lunch break in the park.
22. An Apple Watch stand that'll remind them of the good ol' days aka the '90s. You can insert your apple watch so it can display all of your info when you're not wearing it, and it'll charge it at the same time.
23. A DIY neon-style sign kit, a completely unnecessary item that'll light up their holiday, literally. It comes with up to 9 feet of bendable light-up wire that can also be a gift for a hard-to-please teen.
24. An Echo Auto to take their true bestie, Alexa, on the road with them. They can have Alexa play music, check the news, add notes to their to-do lists, make calls, and more, taking their ~hands-free~ power to the next level.
25. A guided questions journal in case they've wanted to incorporate more mindfulness into their life but claim they're so busy. With this guided journal, all they need is two minutes a day.
