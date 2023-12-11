Skip To Content
29 Last-Minute Gifts Your Friend Would Never Buy For Themselves, But Will End Up Cherishing

Sure they don't need anything, but that's never stopped us before.

Kit Stone
by Kit Stone

BuzzFeed Staff

1. An infinity picture frame perfect for upgrading the display of their favorite photo or keepsake. Tip: Throw in your favorite photo of you and them or ticket stubs to a memorable concert before wrapping it for a more sentimental gift.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "This is a super-cute and fun ways to display all shapes of photos. You can hang them or put them on their stand. I have mine on their stands. They don’t take up much room either. They're very durable." —Mary Taber

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get the 4x6 size from Amazon for $20+ (available in four colors and two sizes).

2. A Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse art of the movie book reviewers say gives a gorgeous glimpse at the behind-the-scenes of one of this year's best animated films. Not just a great buy for fans of the Spiderverse or this film in particular, but would be a gem for animators or students, too.

Amazon

Promising review: "It’s BEAUTIFUL!!! EVERYTHING about this book is amazing i was hesitant about buying it and I don't even know why. Maybe because I was broke that day and this was the last thing I spent my money on Was it worth it? YES!!! OMG GET IT!" —Bnda

"This book gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse. The movie was beautiful and the book even more so, with everything from sketches to fully realized rendering. This book should cost a hundred dollars but it costs way less. The text is interesting, too. This would be a great book for art and animation students as well as fans." —Shelly Valladolid

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $23.48.

3. A Dalí clock for a surrealist piece of decor reminiscent of Dalí's famous painting that creates the illusion of ~melting time~. It also blesses their home with a conversation piece.

Reviewer&#x27;s Dali clock is displayed on a bookcase
amazon.com

Promising review: "This is an awesome clock for anyone who loves Dalí and surrealist art. It is a great value for the money considering it is super cool and seems to be good quality. The whole clock is encased in a distorted plastic bubble, which is very cool. The metallic part is also plastic, which is fine. It ticks a bit loudly, but I personally like that. I'm just glad such a cool clock is also fully functional." —Zach

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

4. A murder mystery puzzle book just begging to be unwrapped by your true crime-obsessed bestie. It's a whodunit book beautifully illustrated and packed with 20 mysterious cases ready to be solved 🕵🏽.

a page in the murder mystery book
Uncommon Goods

Promising review: "This is a fantastic book. The mysteries are great, the quality is fantastic. We have spent hours and hours on this book and love each and every mystery we've had to solve. My wife loved it; it has been one of the best gifts I have ever given her." —RV

Amazon Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Uncommon Goods Shipping Info: Items typically ship in two to five business days (custom-made items should note on the product page when they will ship). Economy, standard, expedited, and express shipping are available. See Uncommon Goods' full shipping information here.

Get it from Amazon for $14.39 or from Uncommon Goods for $17

5. A sweatshirt featuring their favorite character from The White Lotus so every time they wear it, they can feel like a bougie boss on a fancy resort.

the pink sweatshirt with a character from the white lotus on it that reads legends never die
Target

Shipping Info: Orders typically ship in 3–5 business days.

Get it from Target for $26.99 (available in sizes M–XXXL)

6. A Things to Cut Out and Collage book filled with — get this — things they can cut out and collage. If they can't resist a vision board party or have big dreams and goals and you want to help them visualize, this book is for them. It has over 1,500 objects ready to cut and paste to make cards, vision boards, or other art forms.

the book
Amazon

Promising review: "I used this awesome book to make Artist Trading Cards. I was pleasantly surprised by how easy these are to cut, especially since I have carpal tunnel, and how well-arranged the subject matter is. The outlines around the images are really helpful, too. I think the thinness makes them easy to cut, so as long as I’m careful, I’m all good. Highly recommend this book for those who want an almost endless supply of creativity and inspiration!" —NeenieChick

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $17.89

7. A cult-favorite Stanley tumbler with plenty of room to keep them hydrated throughout the day and still fit inside of their cup holder for an easy on-the-go bottle.

a reviewer photo of the tumbler in a blue
amazon.com

Promising review: "I got one because my friend was selling it so well to me about its size and how it was a Stanley and yada yada yadaaa. Surprisingly, it’s amazing, my first Stanley ever. A much better product than Hydroflask in my opinion and definitely more affordable as well.  And it has a sippy straw so you don’t have to twist your cup every now and then to hydrate. Very sturdy and the handle is great as well, keeps me accountable in drinking more water and I don’t have to refill it as often as my old water bottle." —Yoon Teurn

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $26.19+ (available in five sizes and 25 colors).

8. A screaming goat that'll shriek whenever they touch it, which is basically an outward display of their inner frustrations. So now when they feel stressed out and want to scream, Billy (which isn't actually its name but seems like it fits) can scream for them.

The screaming goat and a mini booklet of screaming goats
amazon.com

Promising review: "I saw this on Amazon and it was definitely an impulse purchase. I chuckle every time I hear the scream of the goat. It is just an amusing toy to keep on your desk and let off a little steam, because sometimes you feel like screaming like this goat at work!" —C.C.

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $7.65.

9. A Beverly Hills 90210 box set for your '90s friends who devoured every bit of drama that unfolded in these 293 episodes. It's also a great gift for people who never watched the show but wish they did or teens who are super into throwback shows right now. I'm sure there will be a 90210 dance challenge soon.

the box set
Amazon

This collection also features the 2019 reboot series, interviews, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and more. 

Promising review: "I never watched this show but my wife is a huge fan. She was so happy to get this. I was glad I could surprise her. She's been watching them and loving it. I've even caught a few episodes and can sort of see the appeal. Lol Just glad she's happy!" —Michael Alfaro

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $86.82.

10. A playful strawberry or orange juice planter that'll add some charming personality to their kitchen or living room table.

Amazon

Promising review for the strawberry planter: "Oh my god I am obsessed with this. This is literally my favorite purchase I've made on this website. When I got it I was so excited. The paint is very vibrant and pretty and it's a lot bigger than I thought. I'm in love with this vase and I think you will be too. You need to get this." —Jemma

Promising review for the orange juice planter: "I LOVE this vase! I like random, colorful decor and I’m so glad this popped up. It’s very sturdy and the colors are vibrant so you can tell it’s high quality. This vase only holds a small bouquet of flowers. It’s definitely more of a fun item than a practical one. I love how unique it is and it’d make a great gift, too!" —Drew A

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get them from Amazon: the strawberry and the orange juice vase for $26.95.

11. A scratch-off movies bucket list poster for the film lover who claims they've seen every movie worth seeing. It's a great chance for them to discover a new film or revisit some of their favorites. When every movie is seen, they can frame it and add it to their wall decor.

the poster with a few of the films scratched off
Amazon

Promising review: "This turned out to be the perfect gift for my brother's 50th birthday. He's always enjoyed music and movies his entire life and this poster was recommended by one of our mutual friends. The movies are from all eras, so it includes a lot of movies he wouldn't think of watching before receiving this poster. He and his family are excited to start scratching off more movies on family nights and any other time they are thinking about what to do for the evening. My niece has already made her list of the first few movies she wants to watch with him. This is a fun, unique, bonding gift for anyone, regardless of age." —Shell Bell

Shipping Info: Items typically ship in two to five business days (custom-made items should note on the product page when they will ship). Economy, standard, expedited, and express shipping are available. See Uncommon Goods' full shipping information here.

Get it from Uncommon Goods for $15 (also available in family movie edition).

12. Or, a top 100 anime films scratch off poster because they've been wanting to get into anime but have no clue on where to start.

the scratch off poster
Amazon

Promising review: "Got this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend and he loved it. He thought it was so cool. Comes in a container to protect the poster, with a pick to scratch the boxes off. SUCH a great buy, good pictures/pigmentation! We're huge movie people and honestly sometimes we sit at home and we're like what should we watch? Well this now has changed that. Huge selection between comedies, dramas, actions, thrillers, etc. Every movie has been great so far in our opinion. Planning to frame it and hang it up once it's done tbh." —Edgar Salcedo

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (also available for top 100 anime series). 

13. An original Tamagotchi — a nostalgic toy that'll take their mind off of their adulting day. Remember when we'd have three on a keychain, trying to raise them all at one time? *sigh* Simpler times.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "I bought this as a sort of nostalgic gift for my wife. And the problem is, she loves it. She spends more time with 'Tommy,' as she has named him, than our actual dog that is dying for her attention. I kind of like Tommy more too, because I don't ever have to clean up Tommy's dookies." —Cupcake

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 30 colors).

14. A pack of stash scrunchies complete with a secret compartment that they can use to hold loose cash, a lip balm, and a few bobby pins in a safe and secure way.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "I absolutely love this product. The hair ties work great in my hair and keep it in place. I’m able to put money in the zipper part for when I’m out and it makes it so it never gets lost or stolen. I love how it came with three scrunches and also am obsessed with the velvet. I 10/10 recommended!" —Dimara

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get three from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in seven color assortments).

15. A portable charger reviewers say charges super fast. And, it has extra ports so they can share their charge with you at the next meetup. Not to mention they come in such gorgeous colors.

amazon.com, Amazon

Promising review: "I’m extremely satisfied with this purchase. The battery lasts for hours and I can charge my three phones during an international trip and still have battery remaining. It’s heavy but it doesn’t bother me, as long as it gets the job done." —Fernanda

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $19.48+ (available in four colors).

16. A 3D-effect essential-oil-diffusing LED light — a waterless diffuser that changes into seven different colors that's just as effective as it is mesmerizing. 😵‍💫

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "This is a gorgeous oil diffuser! I purchased this and I LOVE it! It's so beautiful, I get countless compliments on it, and several friends have now purchased their own. It looks expensive, not cheap or cheesy. You won't be disappointed!" —Brooks Family

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $33.97.

17. A Bridgerton-inspired cookbook featuring recipes inspired by Netflix's most watched original series including the Duke's favorite — gooseberry pie. They'll be able to dine like lords and ladies with 100 recipes sure to be the talk of the season.

Adams Media

Amazon Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $12.37.

18. A set of Bluetooth trackers because sometimes they can barely remember what day it is let alone where they left their phone. They can put this tracker on anything to never be lost again.

the bluetooth tracker on a keychain
amazon.com

Promising review: "Cut down on search time on misplaced keys. It doesn't come up often, but absolutely saved us from headaches the couple of times that it has. Losing keys never happens at a convenient time, so yay!" —Jennifer B.

"I normally don't write reviews for products, but the Tile is too fantastic not to yell it from the rooftops! I am always losing my keys or my phone and the Tile makes it so easy to find them in a flash. All you have to do is attach it to your keys and you're all set. When you misplace your keys, you go into the app on your phone (which is super user-friendly) and tap, 'find my keys.' It then rings your Tile that is attached to your keys, and if they are not in an area where they can ring, it shows you the location of the Tile, which is also very helpful! If you misplace your phone, you can double tap the middle button on the Tile and it will ring your phone. It is such an amazing product and I am thinking about attaching them to everything in my house, since I'm such a scatterbrain at times." —Brooke

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $52.49 (also available in other pack and color options).

19. A fleece-lined Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory blanket so their dreams will be filled with a ~world of pure imagination.~

the blanket
WB Studio Tour

Shipping Info: Standard shipping takes 5-8 business days to be delivered after tracking has been updated. Expedited and priority shipping is available at an additional cost. More shipping information here

Get it from WB Studio Tour for $49.95+ (available in two sizes).

20. A modern acrylic vase you can give them with their favorite flower. A simple yet exquisite design, every time they drop in a new floral arrangement they'll think of you.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "Really unique and funky vase! I wanted something different from the same old clear glass vases I already have, and this definitely checks that box. I was a little surprised that it was a plastic-like material and it’s on the smaller size, but it still looks fancier than it is! Great color!" —Ben Berey

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

21. A small but mighty portable mini Bluetooth speaker they can slide into their bag or clip onto their bag to elevate their next lunch break in the park.

a reviewer photo of the bluetooth speaker
amazon.com

Promising review: "Got this for when I'm out skating because I hate earbuds. It's cute, small, and loud. I would highly recommend this speaker." —A.J

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $49 (available in 13 colors). 

22. An Apple Watch stand that'll remind them of the good ol' days aka the '90s. You can insert your apple watch so it can display all of your info when you're not wearing it, and it'll charge it at the same time.

The Apple Watch stand designed to look like the old Game Boy
Amazon

Promising review: "Got this as a gift for my fiancé and he was so stoked when he opened it. It’s such good quality for the price and it fits the watch super well!! It really looks like the real thing!" —natuuhhhliee

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four colors). There's also an awesome AirPods and AirPods Pro case to match.

23. A DIY neon-style sign kit, a completely unnecessary item that'll light up their holiday, literally. It comes with up to 9 feet of bendable light-up wire that can also be a gift for a hard-to-please teen.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "This wire worked perfectly. I used it to make a neon sign, and it made an AMAZING Christmas gift!! Then I ordered it in orange, and the color was bright and true to the picture. The wire is thin and flexible and very easy to bend (without breaking), so it can be used for many things. I hot glued it to a wireframe that I formed, and it held perfectly. The battery pack was not too big and easy to use. There were three different modes that you can cycle through (continuous light, slow flash, and fast flash) by pressing the button on the pack. The wire does emit a low buzzing noise when you turn it on. If you ask me, it's no real bother. It isn't very loud and is barely noticeable for my purposes. Overall, this wire is totally cool. There are so many projects you could use it for, and nobody will have any clue how you did it!! lol. I'm very happy with my purchase and may buy more for another project in the future." —Rob

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $7.80+ (available in two sizes and in 10 colors).

24. An Echo Auto to take their true bestie, Alexa, on the road with them. They can have Alexa play music, check the news, add notes to their to-do lists, make calls, and more, taking their ~hands-free~ power to the next level.

Amazon

Promising review: "I had been thinking for a long time about how good it would be if Alexa accompanied me in the car so I wouldn't have to worry about driving and since I bought the echo car I can enjoy a quiet trip without having to worry about holding my cell phone with my hands, this product is simply perfect!"Deivid J

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $34.99.

25. A guided questions journal in case they've wanted to incorporate more mindfulness into their life but claim they're so busy. With this guided journal, all they need is two minutes a day.

Two Minute Mornings journal
Amazon

This journal helps guide folks to find gratitude, feel stress relief, and set intentions by focusing on the phrase, "I will let go of, I am grateful for, I will focus on."

Promising review: "Do you have two minutes? Do you struggle with priorities? Well, here's a journal to help you win your day. After struggling to manage his commitments, Neil Pasricha discovered a simple gratitude practice that changed his life. It takes — wait for it — just two minutes every morning. The practice is simple yet powerful, and by using a journal to log your entries, you'll be able to look back over the year at all you've accomplished." —Chris Guillebeau

Shipping Info: Available on Amazon Prime with free same-day shipping and two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.

Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.