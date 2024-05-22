If Organizing Your Space Gets You Very Excited, You’ll Probably Want To Buy These 27 Products

1. A velvet storage ottoman you can use in your bedroom, living room, or walkway as a footrest, or a coffee table. What's cool about this one is that it opens and doubles as storage.
Promising review: "This was the easiest thing to assemble and it's so nice! It's perfect as a small side table to a chair in our small living room. It looks more high-end than expected because of the velvet pleats. The flip top and storage are versatile and it has an overall stylish look." —Andrea
2. A self-contained spice organizer you can place on your countertop or fit inside your cabinet. It holds up to 24 bottles and comes with 104 labels!
3. A slim rolling bathroom utility cart to slip extra storage in the teeniest of spaces. Now you see it, now you don't — but it's always there when you need it.
4. A wall-mount broom holder if you're tired of knocking over all the cleaning supplies in the corner of the closet every time you reach for a broom. It's also great for people who live in studio apartments and need to maximize every ounce of space they can.
This holder has five spring-loaded slots that can be adjusted to fit any handle size and six retractable hooks.
Promising review: "These broom holders are amazing. We bought two (put one in our laundry room utility closet and one in our garage) and love them so much we bought a third! Super easy to install and super easy to use. Love that there are also hooks that fold out! Keeps our long-handled items so much neater and easier to reach." —JennN.
5. A rustic cabinet drawer organizer with a built-in power strip complete with USB ports so you can easily make it your supply hub in your home office.
6. A wheeled under-the-bed storage for an out-of-sight and out-of-mind organizing solution. Easily roll it out to place your things inside, then roll it back under the bed. Reviewers note that the see-through encasing allows them to view their items easily.
7. A corner cube organizer because finding furniture to fit in that corner space can be a hassle. Thankfully, this one steps in to solve the problem. Use it to store your photo albums, books, or souvenirs you've collected from all your trips.
8. A petite entryway organizer that'll be a great catchall for your work bag, shoes, and more. It even has a place to store your umbrella, golf clubs, walking stick, or yoga mat.
Promising review: "Great for small spaces that need organization. Have a wall heater by my back door so getting something larger wasn't optimal. It lines flush with the wall, so no bumping into it. I use the top shelf with baskets and keep our dog's stuff there. Then use the other shelves for my outside shoes. The umbrella holder can also hold winter gear like ice scrapers as well." —Arya
9. An expandable shoe rack in case you, too, have a *no-shoes-inside* policy. This rack will give you enough room to house your shoes and visitors' shoes when they come to hang out.
10. A stacked (literally) tea bag organizer (or two, or three) that you can stack up to easily see when your stash of peppermint tea starts to get low and realize that you never need to buy English Breakfast for the rest of the year (you have more than enough). You can also use it to organize your condiments!
Promising review: "I drink tea. I drink a lot of tea. This was so perfect for setting up my home tea station! I could not be happier with the craftsmanship, the sturdiness, or the ease of refilling and keeping it tidy. I have so much love for this tea organizer. My husband, who is a coffee drinker, has been drinking more tea now that it is so easy to access. This is one of my favorite things in my home." —Finding_Joy_Everywhere
11. A hanger stacker if you step on a hanger at least once a day. Now, you can neatly stack them, which makes it easier to find a hanger when you rush to your closet to hang up your newest thrift store finds.
Promising review: "Working in retail for a million years, I know how amazing these can be in keeping your life less chaotic! I put off ordering for months, and I'm mad at myself that I did because these beat a box of hangers hands-down! I ordered two — one for dress/shirt hangers and one for skirt/pant hangers. They seem to be made of the same metal that I've used in retail stores, appear to be sturdy, and are super easy to assemble!" —KatieLee333
12. A set of neutral basket bins to place throughout your home and hold all of those odd knickknacks you never had a designated spot for.
13. A set of expandable drawer dividers to help you divide and conquer the mess in your dresser. How did you ever function without these? Mom would be so proud.
Promising review: "These are the greatest for organizing stacks of clothes in deep drawers. Installation is quick and easy, and they can be moved if you decide to reconfigure. I love this product! I highly recommended." —Lou Powers
14. A makeup organizer that'll give you back inches of space on your bathroom counter, as well as the ability to find your favorite matte lipstick in little to no time.
Promising review: "Love, love, love it! It was perfect for what I needed. I have a small space in my bathroom to house my beauty needs, so I needed something that was compact but would keep my stuff organized and at my fingertips. This was the perfect fit for me. I liked the transparency of the organizer, so there aren't any hidden items, and WOW, the space you have for all your items is abundant. I'm not a makeup enthusiast, so I don't have a ton of beauty products, but I do have a decent amount and a variety. I literally filled this with all my needs, and I still have room to put more. It was super easy to assemble, and the spin feature was smooth and moved easily. It isn't a cheap piece of plastic, but you wouldn't want to drop it or mishandle it as I'm not certain it could take that kind of an impact. Now time to go shopping and fill it up some more." —Connie Escamilla
15. A set of clear drop-front shoeboxes for ultimate sneaker protection. With these you can eyeball your selection while piecing together your OOTD, or use it as a pretty rad backdrop for selfies. They'll keep your favorite kicks dust-free and pristine until the next time you rock them.
Promising review: "I’ve been a shoe person for many years and every time I move, I’m confronted with the problem of packing up my shoe obsession. This has been a great way to show all of my shoes so I don’t have to read the box to find the pair I want to wear (I own a lot of Nikes, hence many orange boxes). It feels good being able to easily put shoes away when I'm done wearing them for the day, and it’s great feeling organized." —N.O-S
16. A freestanding wardrobe rack ideal for studio renters whose closet space is incredibly lacking. This thing looks so good that it doubles as a trendy piece of decor, too.
17. An adjustable stand that'll actually make those clunky foil, plastic wrap, and parchment paper boxes look kinda visually appealing.
Promising review: "Where has this been my entire life? I love that the shelves are adjustable, so I can fit a variety of wraps and other household cleaning boxes in them. Easily take out the needed box, and back it goes. My cabinet is finally neat!" —Jill R
