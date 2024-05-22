BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If Organizing Your Space Gets You Very Excited, You’ll Probably Want To Buy These 27 Products

    Oh, you've got this organizing thing down.

    Kit Stone
    by Kit Stone

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. velvet storage ottoman you can use in your bedroom, living room, or walkway as a footrest, or a coffee table. What's cool about this one is that it opens and doubles as storage.

    A pink, circular side table with open storage containing various items, such as tapes and figurines, next to a pink oval-shaped footrest
    Round side table with a metal cup and TV remote on top
    Promising review: "This was the easiest thing to assemble and it's so nice! It's perfect as a small side table to a chair in our small living room. It looks more high-end than expected because of the velvet pleats. The flip top and storage are versatile and it has an overall stylish look." —Andrea

    Get it from Amazon for $34.19+ (available in six colors).

    2. A self-contained spice organizer you can place on your countertop or fit inside your cabinet. It holds up to 24 bottles and comes with 104 labels!

    Promising review: "My parents have this system. I cook a lot and my spices were all over the place and hard to locate. This probably explains why when I finally got organized I had doubles (ashamed to say triples as well) of some items. On a recent visit to my parents, I checked out their spice rack. As soon as I got home, I ordered two, and they worked wonderfully! Love the stickers!" —Jeffrey H.

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99.

    3. A slim rolling bathroom utility cart to slip extra storage in the teeniest of spaces. Now you see it, now you don't — but it's always there when you need it.

    Leslie/Wayfair, Davina/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I LOVE my new slim bathroom utility cart! I have a tiny second bathroom, which is used a lot, and needed a place to keep a stock of the essentials. This cart is perfect, several items face the wall so it looks appealing and does not take up more than five or six inches of floor space. Looking around my home for other places to use discrete and wall-hugging storage." —Anonymous

    Get it from Wayfair for $116.61 (available in two colors).

    4. A wall-mount broom holder if you're tired of knocking over all the cleaning supplies in the corner of the closet every time you reach for a broom. It's also great for people who live in studio apartments and need to maximize every ounce of space they can.

    An organized closet storing cleaning tools: a vacuum cleaner, dustpan, broom, and mop
    An organizer holds various cleaning tools like brooms and mops next to a door
    This holder has five spring-loaded slots that can be adjusted to fit any handle size and six retractable hooks.

    Promising review: "These broom holders are amazing. We bought two (put one in our laundry room utility closet and one in our garage) and love them so much we bought a third! Super easy to install and super easy to use. Love that there are also hooks that fold out! Keeps our long-handled items so much neater and easier to reach." —JennN.

    Get it from Amazon for $16.97.

    5. A rustic cabinet drawer organizer with a built-in power strip complete with USB ports so you can easily make it your supply hub in your home office.

    A wooden desk on wheels with a laptop, printer, and decorative items on and within its shelves
    Get it from Walmart for $47.99 (originally $146.99).

    6. A wheeled under-the-bed storage for an out-of-sight and out-of-mind organizing solution. Easily roll it out to place your things inside, then roll it back under the bed. Reviewers note that the see-through encasing allows them to view their items easily.

    A bedroom with an open under-bed storage organizer containing shoes and items
    Promising review: "These bins are easy to build, I love that they are breathable, and I love that they are on wheels. My boyfriend and I just moved into a really tiny place and we did not have enough closet space for our board game collection. This was the perfect solution. Now our board games are still really easy to get to and we can see all of them through the sides and clear top when we want to pick one out and play." —Amazon Customer

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $48.94.

    7. A corner cube organizer because finding furniture to fit in that corner space can be a hassle. Thankfully, this one steps in to solve the problem. Use it to store your photo albums, books, or souvenirs you've collected from all your trips.

    White shelving unit with various compartments, some containing decorative items and a plant
    Promising review: "I love this little corner shelf. Do you have a kid who loves collecting little trinkets and toys? Or books? Stuffed animals? Everything? Then this is the piece for you! My son’s room is so much tidier now that he has a neat shelf to keep everything organized. Lots of little cubbies that can be used for different things. I love how it fits perfectly in the corner and doesn’t take up too much space!" —KLK77

    Get it from Target for $70.

    8. A petite entryway organizer that'll be a great catchall for your work bag, shoes, and more. It even has a place to store your umbrella, golf clubs, walking stick, or yoga mat.

    Shoe rack with various shoes and walking sticks leaning against a wall inside a room
    Promising review: "Great for small spaces that need organization. Have a wall heater by my back door so getting something larger wasn't optimal. It lines flush with the wall, so no bumping into it. I use the top shelf with baskets and keep our dog's stuff there. Then use the other shelves for my outside shoes. The umbrella holder can also hold winter gear like ice scrapers as well." —Arya

    Get it from Wayfair for $54.99 (originally $84.99).

    9. An expandable shoe rack in case you, too, have a *no-shoes-inside* policy. This rack will give you enough room to house your shoes and visitors' shoes when they come to hang out.

    A metal shoe rack against a white wall, holding various pairs of men&#x27;s shoes
    Promising review: "The size is great, very sturdy, and holds lots of shoes of all sizes and styles. Love that you can customize the size of the rack to fit a small or larger space if needed." —Meg3

    Get it from Target for $40.

    10. A stacked (literally) tea bag organizer (or two, or three) that you can stack up to easily see when your stash of peppermint tea starts to get low and realize that you never need to buy English Breakfast for the rest of the year (you have more than enough). You can also use it to organize your condiments!

    A wooden tea bag organizer on a kitchen counter, filled with various tea brands, next to sugar jars and utensils
    Kitchen counter with a tea bag organizer, kettle, bananas, and a paper towel roll
    Promising review: "I drink tea. I drink a lot of tea. This was so perfect for setting up my home tea station! I could not be happier with the craftsmanship, the sturdiness, or the ease of refilling and keeping it tidy. I have so much love for this tea organizer. My husband, who is a coffee drinker, has been drinking more tea now that it is so easy to access. This is one of my favorite things in my home." —Finding_Joy_Everywhere

    Get a three-tier organizer from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three sizes).

    11. A hanger stacker if you step on a hanger at least once a day. Now, you can neatly stack them, which makes it easier to find a hanger when you rush to your closet to hang up your newest thrift store finds.

    Before and after of organized hangers in a laundry room, from disarray in a basket to neatly stacked on a hanger rack
    Promising review: "Working in retail for a million years, I know how amazing these can be in keeping your life less chaotic! I put off ordering for months, and I'm mad at myself that I did because these beat a box of hangers hands-down! I ordered two — one for dress/shirt hangers and one for skirt/pant hangers. They seem to be made of the same metal that I've used in retail stores, appear to be sturdy, and are super easy to assemble!" —KatieLee333

    Get it from Amazon for $24.80.

    12. A set of neutral basket bins to place throughout your home and hold all of those odd knickknacks you never had a designated spot for.

    Promising review: "Brings organization to a whole new level!" —Di

    "Love these baskets for cabinet storage! I ordered one set to check the quality, and now I'm ordering a few more sets to complete the look." —KL

    Get a set of three from Walmart for $26.99 (originally $49.99, available in three colors).

    13. A set of expandable drawer dividers to help you divide and conquer the mess in your dresser. How did you ever function without these? Mom would be so proud.

    An open drawer filled with neatly organized and folded clothing, including socks and shirts
    Promising review: "These are the greatest for organizing stacks of clothes in deep drawers. Installation is quick and easy, and they can be moved if you decide to reconfigure. I love this product! I highly recommended." —Lou Powers

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in seven colors).

    14. A makeup organizer that'll give you back inches of space on your bathroom counter, as well as the ability to find your favorite matte lipstick in little to no time.

    gif of someone spinning the makeup organizer to give a 360 view
    Rotating cosmetic organizer on a bathroom counter filled with various make-up brushes and skin care products
    Promising review: "Love, love, love it! It was perfect for what I needed. I have a small space in my bathroom to house my beauty needs, so I needed something that was compact but would keep my stuff organized and at my fingertips. This was the perfect fit for me. I liked the transparency of the organizer, so there aren't any hidden items, and WOW, the space you have for all your items is abundant. I'm not a makeup enthusiast, so I don't have a ton of beauty products, but I do have a decent amount and a variety. I literally filled this with all my needs, and I still have room to put more. It was super easy to assemble, and the spin feature was smooth and moved easily. It isn't a cheap piece of plastic, but you wouldn't want to drop it or mishandle it as I'm not certain it could take that kind of an impact. Now time to go shopping and fill it up some more." —Connie Escamilla

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99.

    15. A set of clear drop-front shoeboxes for ultimate sneaker protection. With these you can eyeball your selection while piecing together your OOTD, or use it as a pretty rad backdrop for selfies. They'll keep your favorite kicks dust-free and pristine until the next time you rock them.

    Collection of various sneakers in clear display boxes, with a plush toy on top, next to shelves with toys and figurines
    Promising review: "I’ve been a shoe person for many years and every time I move, I’m confronted with the problem of packing up my shoe obsession. This has been a great way to show all of my shoes so I don’t have to read the box to find the pair I want to wear (I own a lot of Nikes, hence many orange boxes). It feels good being able to easily put shoes away when I'm done wearing them for the day, and it’s great feeling organized." —N.O-S

    Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $39.99.

    16. A freestanding wardrobe rack ideal for studio renters whose closet space is incredibly lacking. This thing looks so good that it doubles as a trendy piece of decor, too.

    Open wardrobe with shelves of folded clothes and hanging jackets next to a wicker basket and bags
    Promising review: "This shelf has a ton of space and looks nice and organized. It took me less than an hour to assemble and is stable and sturdy with no weird wobbles or leaning; just make sure to tighten the screws all the way. This made my mornings so much better because everything was right at hand. Love this!" —WickedCuriosity

    Get it from Target for $120.

    17. An adjustable stand that'll actually make those clunky foil, plastic wrap, and parchment paper boxes look kinda visually appealing.

    A cluttered cupboard with various brands of plastic bags and wraps, such as Ziploc, Glad, and Saran Wrap
    Promising review: "Where has this been my entire life? I love that the shelves are adjustable, so I can fit a variety of wraps and other household cleaning boxes in them. Easily take out the needed box, and back it goes. My cabinet is finally neat!" —Jill R

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in four sizes).