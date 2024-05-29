27 Home Products Reviewers Called “Versatile”, So You Know You’ll Get Use Out Of Them

1. A floating hidden bookshelf that'll provide a magical display for your book collection once it has filled the bookshelf and continues to grow into piles on the floor. Don't just stop at books dah-ling, for these shelves can host your shoes, X-Men figurines and so much more.
Also, the weight capacity on these is NO JOKE. Even the smaller ones hold up to 15 pounds, to the point where reviewers were balancing textbooks on them.
Promising review: "This doesn't have to be used solely as a floating book shelf' – it's very versatile. I'm using mine to secure my Amazon TV device beside my Samsung TV mounted high on my bedroom wall. Great looking, multi-purpose product!" —truthseeker
Get it from Amazon for $15.82 (available in two sizes individually or as a set of three and in silver and white).
2. A set of minimalist hooks you can place anywhere in your home for your convenience. Use it to hang a series of plants or use them as coat hooks or a place to hang a cozy blanket.
Promising reviews: "These are beautiful—walnut with a soft satin finish—well-made, priced well, easy-to-install, and versatile: I have one in my entry closet that’s dedicated to holding my grocery shopping bags, two by the entry bench at a height my grandkids can use to hang their coats as they remove their boots to come inside. And I put a fourth in my bedroom closet for my purse. These are a favorite item I’ve found at Amazon!" —Patricia A. Selby
"I am chronically cold and have a bunch of very nice knit cardigans. I usually end up leaving them laying over chair backs or recliners and cluttering things up, so I bought these to have a good place to hang them. The thick wood prevents stretching damage from the weight of the sweaters, and not using a hook prevents damage and holes in the knit. Definitely worth the upgrade." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of two from Amazon for $17.69 (available in two colors).
3. A popular geometric wire photo frame — hang it on the wall or place it on your desk, either way you'll have a unique pedestal to display your favorite photos or artwork.
Promising reviews: "Was tickled pink with these purchases! I bought five at one time and I'm glad I did. The color is a bit dull gold which is what I was looking for and OMG...so pretty. Matched my decor perfectly and versatile because they can sit on the desk AND be placed on the wall." —Charlene Cade
"Can I just say I love this picture frame. It looks much more expensive than it was, and everybody who sees it compliments it! It makes me way too happy. Happier than a picture frame should. It makes me want to go buy a bunch of other stuff from Umbra because it is all very cool." —Monica Wood
Get it from Amazon for $15+ (available in seven colors).
4. A room divider with shelves so you can section off your space without sacrificing storage. Reviewers say it's helped them to create more of a workspace area in their home or hide unsightly items when guests are over.
Promising reviews: "Extremely versatile. Easily separates office from living space. Blends in with furniture and I've received lots of compliments." —Professorahhall
"Love this!!! Covers up my cat litter pans and defines the space in my large studio rental. Super easy to set up out of the box. Thank you!" —Sharon
"This item is beautiful and comes fully assembled except for slide in shelves. I purchased this for a Shore condo as a room divider to camouflage the kitchen and it’s perfect." —V.Ramoni
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in three sizes and three colors).
5. A rolling baker's rack ready to be used as storage or an extra surface for food prep when cooking. It even comes with a cutting board!
Promising review: "This is the second one we purchased. Easy assembly and sleek look. Extremely versatile for kitchen or breakfast area. One has toaster oven, microwave, kitchen accessories, and misc items like potholders! The other is set up to store games, popcorn maker, etc for family night. They are large enough to meet our needs but not intrusive to the space in each room. Highly recommend these!" —Ann Marie
Get it from Amazon for $91.89.
6. A door-hanging ironing board that can double as a place to fold your clothes too.
Promising reviews: "Compact, versatile, utilitarian, well built, and will stand the test of time. Love it 5*****. Loved everything about it especially it's compactness and always ready for use without having to lift the old ironing board from garage." —Johnny
"Living in a one-bedroom apartment with limited space this is a must-have. No tools required and doesn't need screws or anything. Latches for door width are a bit big so it does kind of move around a bit making small bumping noises, but this door I have is on the smaller side. Regardless, that could easily be corrected on my end by placing some foam or cloth in the extra space. This was definitely worth the buy. Now I can iron my slacks before work to make the best impression." —Rhiannon Allen
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
7. A pack of USB bed lifts to elevate your bed, futon, or coffee table, giving you the space you need to slide storage underneath and now you have an extra outlet in an ideal location for charging your phone or computer.
Promising review: "I used the 5” risers on a twin size and full size bed. Both were comfortable and very stable. No issues with the risers moving at all. If needed, I have the option of stacking the 3” on the 5” for more height. So versatile and easy to use." —Deb
Get a set of four from Amazon for $22.99.
8. A *super*-compact 8-in-1 spiralizer ideal for people who are interested in making zoodles. This tiny wonder can transform your zucchini into pasta perfection in a mater of seconds.
9. A toilet paper stocker perfect for anyone who doesn't want to sacrifice aesthetic and also wants to be efficient. This holder has extra space for several rolls so you don't find yourself in a less-than-ideal situation. It also leaves you with plenty of room to add your must-haves on top.
Promising reviews: "Really great product. Useful for more than TP. Made of thin metal, this odd little contraption is a paintable and versatile storage option." —Grh1
"I really love it. Living in a shoebox in NY, I constantly look for storage solutions. This design is incredible. It takes up so little footprint and fits perfectly between the toilet bowl and the wall, and is very functional. I hate having to go to the deli store to get a couple of rolls of toilet paper at a time. Now I can get 12 rolls at a time, though if you get the larger rolls, they won't come through the hole on the bottom. You will have to retrieve the larger rolls by removing the top, which is not a big deal. I put a wonderful Olavie diffuser and body scrub on the top, and it looks really nice. It's a must-have for any small apartment living!" —Ken H
Get it from Amazon for $47.60.
10. An adjustable pet hair broom with rubber bristles for scraping up all of that trapped fur in your carpet. It also has a built-in squeegee for liquid spills or cleaning glass.
Promising reviews: "This rubber broom is amazing. I have three cats and two dogs so pet hair is a problem. This rubber broom has made cleaning up pet hair so much easier. It really picks up pet hair well. It has soft bristles on one side and a squeegee on the other side so its use is pretty versatile. I use it on my carpet, rugs, and hardwood floors. I also use the soft bristles to get cobwebs off my walls. The broom itself is sturdy but it does have a funky rubber smell to it. Eventually, that smell fades though. Great buy." —terese
"I love this damn thing. I use the squeegee side daily on a sealed concrete floor to pick up dog hair. Works like a champ, and even does a great job on edges. So easy, the hubby voluntarily sweeps with it every day, sometimes twice. I also got him an EyeVac to instantly suck all the hair and dirt up without him having to go hunt a dustpan and chase the dustpan debris line across the floor." —PA Lady
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
Check out my coworker's FURemover Evrilholder broom review for more deets and some very satisfying hair removal photos!
11. A multipurpose drying rack perfect for homes with little to no counter space. This drying rack can also be used for additional counter space when it's not drying dishes or as a trivet mat. It rolls up small enough to store in a drawer, too.
Promising review: "Love this drying rack. I got it mainly for dishes to dry however I love the versatility of it. I use it to dry lettuce, fruits and veggies after washing. I got the large one and it fits both up and down and across my double sinks-for the most part-about three-quarters of the way across both. Follow the directions to measure your sink to get the right size you are looking for. 10/10 recommend." —Laura Rum
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four sizes).
12. An Instant Pot Duo, a cult favorite, that will do just about anything you want it to. It's a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and food warmer all rolled into one nifty appliance.
Check out BuzzFeed's full Instant Pot review.
Promising review: "I'd been thinking of getting one FOREVER, finally found a good deal, and decided it was time (also, my old school pressure cooker retired so I kinda had to lol) I'm in love, it's so versatile, and even though I have a very small kitchen, it still fits right in and doesn't take that much space at all. Love the size, it's perfect for me and very convenient that I can just put something and forget about it. Highly recommend it!" —Luanda F Marinho
Get it from Amazon for $83.99.