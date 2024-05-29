27 Home Products Reviewers Called “Versatile”, So You Know You’ll Get Use Out Of Them

Also, the weight capacity on these is NO JOKE. Even the smaller ones hold up to 15 pounds, to the point where reviewers were balancing textbooks on them.

Promising review: "This doesn't have to be used solely as a floating book shelf' – it's very versatile. I'm using mine to secure my Amazon TV device beside my Samsung TV mounted high on my bedroom wall. Great looking, multi-purpose product!" —truthseeker

Get it from Amazon for $15.82 (available in two sizes individually or as a set of three and in silver and white).