These 27 Dresses From Amazon Are So Pretty And Comfy That You’ll Find Any Excuse To Wear Them

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A boho maxi dress with a unique flair courtesy of the tiered skirt and Swiss dots. It's like a monochromatic polka-dot and adds so much dimension and fun.
2. A front-slit one-shoulder dress you'll want to hide really well because all your roomies will be fighting over it for their chance to "borrow" it.
3. A loose, tiered mini dress that'll be the perfect lightweight pick for warmer days. And it has a built-in slip, so you don't have to worry about showing things you don't want to.
4. A wrap knit mini dress for the days when you'd much rather be wrapped up in a robe. Instead, you can cuddle yourself in this cozy number and feel like you're wearing a robe in public without looking like it.
5. A loose swing dress with an elastic waist that's perfect for wearing on a casual date while leaving you plenty of room for that second order of onion rings.
6. A button-up maxi dress because it's a perfect option for family picnics, baby showers, and wandering aimlessly through the shopping outlets on a Saturday morning.
7. A tie-front dress because you don't need a date night to slip into this subtle but sexy number. Reviewers say that the tie front gives the girls a nice push-up, too.
8. A ruffled sleeve babydoll dress for that boho chic look you've been searching for to top off your summer capsule. (Pockets included!)
9. A casual short-sleeve maxi dress because the weather is only going to get warmer from here, so you might as well stock up on flowy clothing.
10. A cottagecore maxi dress for a look that's fresh out of a storybook and is ideal for ice tea sipping and novel reading in the garden.
11. A satin square-neck dress that's ready to draw all the attention to those collar bones and make you feel like a fashion influencer everywhere you go.
12. A swing mini dress to make you feel like you just stepped into a romantic comedy. But there's nothing funny about how great you'll look in this dress.
13. A backless dress with a smocked bodice that some reviewers say fits so well, they were shocked. Plus, it's an affordable substitute for a more expensive brand that carries a dress in a similar style. (Bonus: The skirt portion is adjustable!)
14. A sleeveless halter neck sundress that's ready to carry you through festival season — I'm talkin' garlic festival, cheese festival, seafood festival, strawberry festival...
15. A racerback maxi dress for that effortless look that can remain casual or be dressed up. It's a good base garment to build off of, depending on the occasion.
16. A short-sleeve block tunic dress with a unique design that serves as a statement piece all on its own. No flashy accessories needed; this dress is the focus.
17. An off-shoulder semi-sheer lace dress some reviewers have worn as a wedding dress for their beach ceremonies. If anyone is going to be comfortable on their wedding day, it's gotta be the bride.
18. A spaghetti strap sundress perfect for backyard shenanigans with the family or camping out on your favorite lawn chair with that book you've been saying you're gonna read since 2019.
19. A sassy V-neck dress that’ll billow in the breeze while your Leonardo DiCaprio holds you lovingly by the waist à la Titanic.
20. A tie-dye dress just begging to be seen by locals during your next island getaway. Not into tie-dye? There's a bunch of other fun patterns, too.
21. A bodycon tank dress that'll give you a gentle hug each time you slip it on. It's an easy choice for casual days out or a semi-formal affair with a few added accessories and a killer handbag.
22. A casual button-down dress with an A-line cut and tiered design that offers a little flair. It would look great paired with cute sandals or open-toed heels.
23. A tiered button-down denim dress ready to square dance across the floor to Beyoncé's latest album. "This ain't Texas, ain't no hold 'em. So lay your cards down, down, down, down."
24. A loose-fitting dress that features adorable puff sleeves and reviewers say is one of their favorite pieces to throw on for a ~lazy and cute~ dress day.
25. A loose ruffle-sleeve dress because if you can't tell, this is about to be the year of the ruffle, and I 👏🏽 am 👏🏽 here 👏🏽 for 👏🏽 it. The way these ruffles cascade down the front — c'est magnifique!
26. A T-shirt dress with cuffed sleeves because you'd rather be at home wearing nothing but a T-shirt. This way you still can while also avoid getting arrested for wearing nothing but a T-shirt. You're welcome.
27. A loose striped button-down maxi dress for a look that reviewers say gives major Grey Gardens. It's oh-so-light and comfy that it'll be in constant rotation.
Some reviews have been edited for length/clarity.