24 Comfy Shoes You Need If You Plan To Walk Everywhere This Spring

1. Adidas Cloudfoam Pure running shoes in case you've ever wondered what it feels like to jump on a cloud like Mario in a Nintendo game. The Cloadfoam cushioning in this shoe will give you that feeling. The best part? No laces to tie. Just slip them on and slide into comfort.
Former BuzzFeed editor Marquaysa Battle is *all* about these sneakers:
"I own a black pair of these and they're seriously one of the comfiest friggin' sneakers I've ever worn (the other is a pair of New Balance) in my 29 years of life. The 'Cloudfoam' insole really does make it feel like your feet are walking on clouds. I thought that feeling might go away after several months of wear but the sneakers remain fluffy and relaxing. The sneakers were so comfortable that I started wearing them to the gym, to work, and even matching them with cute dresses for going-out looks. You'll probably want to order two pairs of these babies so you don't wear out a single pair after you fall in love. I bought my mom a pair as well."
Get them from Amazon for $17+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in a variety of colors).
2. Strappy pumps ready to carry you through a night of dancing at the after-hours spot where you and your co-workers celebrate at once you meet this quarter's goal. You deserve a party that your feet won't regret the next day.
Promising review: "These shoes are some of the most comfortable heels I have ever purchased. I have heels that I paid over $100 for, but they aren't near as comfortable as these LifeStrides. I've worn these shoes several times to events or out to dinner, but today I wore them to work for eight hours. I walk quite a bit at work, but these heels did not hurt my feet. I usually get pain in the balls of my feet, but these have just the right amount of cushion." —Joni R. Harris
Get them from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in sizes 5–12, wide sizes, and a variety of colors).
3. A pair of versatile clogs because who knew a shoe made from wood could be so amazing. These bug-stompers have evolved in style, making them a must-have staple for picnic dresses and brunch dates in the garden.
Promising review: "Best Travel Shoe EVER! I have traveled in these shoes all over Japan and England, and I couldn't be more delighted. Logged 12 miles in one day, walking London, without a blister or toe out of place. I love their versatility — they are nice enough to wear for business — particularly if you are on your feet a lot. They also look super cute with jeans or a sundress. I love Dansko shoes and these have not disappointed. Truly held up over time, and continue to cradle my feet, today!" —Sara E. Guterbock
Get them from Amazon for $139.95 (available in sizes 5.5–12 and three colors).
4. Sorel Kinetic Impact Lace-Up Sneakers for a vibrant and trendy sneaker not only possesses the power to punch up your walk with its comfort but will also punch up your outfit with street style vibes.
Promising review: "I normally don't like wearing tennis shoes all day because my feet tend to sweat in them, then swell when I take them off. These are the best brand of tennis shoes I have ever owned. They feel wonderful on my arthritic feet, and my feet breathe in them all day, so they never sweat and don't swell up when I take them off. I bought a second pair in white. Well worth the money. All my other tennis shoes are going to Goodwill." —SBoo
Get them from Amazon for $64.44+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 22 styles).
5. A pair of waterproof Columbia hiking boots ideal for people who love the great outdoors. These boots are waterproof, lightweight, and have advanced traction rubber soles to offset any terrain. You may be climbing rocks, but your feet will be walking on air.
Promising review: "I needed a waterproof boot that would also be good for lots of walking. I did a lot of walking in Ireland and Scotland, mostly in rainy weather, and these boots were true to their description. My feet were dry and comfortable." —Louise M.
Get them from Amazon for $48.41+ (available in sizes 5–12, wide sizes, and 16 colors).
6. Super comfy Teva sandals one reviewer says feel "like walking on a squishy yoga mat." You'll be glad you have these when it's time to pack for that weekend getaway and not just because they take up minimal space while still providing maximum style.
Promising review: "I'm a size 10.5 in women's and bought a size 11. I was worried that they would be too big, but they fit perfectly! Lots of room and looks and feels great. I still have trouble adjusting the straps to where I feel comfortable, but that might just take time for me to figure what's too tight and too loose. They're very comfy, and I totally recommend them. I walked over 10,000 steps when I bought them, and my feet didn't feel tired at all." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $49.78+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 14 colors).
7. A pair of budget-friendly Blowfish Malibu platform slip-on sneakers designed with a distressed look that make them super cute shoe to throw on before heading to your local community concert.
Note: Some reviewers suggest ordering half a size up.
Promising review: "These platform slip-on sneakers arrived as expected. Love these shoes. They're so cute on and I get lots of compliments. They look good with a ton of outfits. I have a wide foot and wear between a 7.5 and 8. I purchased the 8 and they fit great. They feel good for walking about. I have had these platform slip-on sneakers for a month now and they are my favorite shoe. I would like to get a few more colors." —DawnW
Get them from Amazon for $27.59+ (available in sizes 6–11 and 16 colors).
8. Cushioned wedge sandals perfect for dress season, which is pretty much the second it hits 70 degrees. C'mon sun, give us a little heat.
Promising review: "If you'd like to add 3 inches to your height without the dangers of toppling over, you've got to try these platform sandals! They're absurdly comfortable, soft, lightweight, and breathable. I've walked miles in these. The open strap design visually elongates the length of the leg. Also, there are lots of colors to choose from, and you will! I've got three and counting." —CC Mac
Get them from Amazon for $53.76+ (available in sizes 5–12, wide sizes, and two colors).
9. Some fashion-forward, lightweight knitted sneaks featuring that fashion week, futuristic-looking rubber blade sole showing off that it offers comfort and support. Hmmm...maybe these shoes are from the future.
Promising review: "Ok, I gotta say, I love these shoes. I'm a retail worker and I am on my feet eight to nine hours a day. I'm a personal shopper so my job requires me to walk several miles a day. I am very picky about shoes. I need something very comfortable with good support or else I am in severe pain after my shift. I noticed several of my coworkers wearing these, and I was curious, so I got a pair. I was NOT expecting to like these so much! My tried and true preferred work shoe has been Crocs. For years that was all I could wear to work and be comfortable. These shoes though, are actually better for me.
They are surprisingly comfortable and supportive for my flat feet, and I love the memory foam soles. I am not in pain anymore thanks to these guys. I've only been wearing them for about two weeks now but I'm already noticing a remarkable difference. They also look pretty cool and I love the colors. I actually get a lot of compliments on them, and people ask me where I got them. Anyway, yeah, if you need a comfy shoe, get these! I want other colors now." —Hannah
Get them from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and 22 colors).
10. Vegan and sustainably-made all-purpose lace-up boots gifting your feet with a versatile shoe that you can walk in all day through various types of weather. Cozy and dry, that is the way.
Thesus is a mission-driven, Ontario, Canada-based small biz creating outdoor footwear that's easy on the planet, the eyes, and your feet! Their materials are 90% sustainable and traceable — and they're working toward 100%. This brand is all about the details, taking years to develop each collection, traveling the globe to seek out the best materials for the health of both people and the planet.
Promising review: "Loooove them! Very neatly made, great quality, soft and comfy. Have to mention customer service — they were super helpful, responsive and flexible in regards to shipping. Personally, I found it really interesting to follow the story of the boots being made- thanks for the updates! Overall, very happy. 😊" —Dalia
Get it from Thesus for $139+ (available in EU sizes 36–46 and 14 colors).
11. Slip-on mules you can slide into when the goal is fashion, but the comfort is a bonus.
Promising review: "These are great shoes for work or going out. They look more expensive than they are and are very comfortable. I work in a city so I do quite a bit of walking every day and they’ve been fine, no blisters." —Megan D
Get them from Amazon for $34.71+ (available in sizes 5–12 and five colors).
12. Skechers walking shoes complete with a breathable insole so when you slip out of your slippers you can slip right back into comfort before heading out the door.
Promising review: "I have feet that are always in pain — bunions, hammer toe, arthritis from prior breaks. These shoes are so comfortable I bought them in three colors. When I am walking around in these shoes, the pain is hardly noticeable. I highly recommend them." —Jeanine
Get them from Amazon for $44.28+ (available in sizes 5–13, narrow and wide sizes, and 26 colors).
13. Skechers Go Walk boat shoes — no boat required to rock these super cute and comfy shoes. Now all you need is Leonardo DiCaprio to stand behind you. If I was Rose, I would've left some room on the door so my love could survive, too. #StillNotOverIt
Promising review: "My second pair of this style. I wore my last pair in several countries, over many years, lots of walking/light-mod hiking, and they held up great. But it was definitely time to replace them. They fit me perfectly, and when worn with no-show socks, I can walk for miles in them. Cute with shorts, jeans, or casual skirts/dresses." —cheddo
Get them from Amazon for $39.36+ (available in sizes 5–12, wide sizes, and four colors).
14. Slip-on OLUKAI sneakers ingeniously designed with a drop-in heel for a convenient way to slide your feet into them. They're breathable which makes them a good shoe to wear during your town's local fair during the warmer months. Comfy and nonsweaty feet sound like a win.
Promising review: "I have bad feet — flat arches and a congenital bone defect. My feet tend to always hurt with much walking unless I'm wearing running shoes or hiking boots. I decided to try these for a couple of days of walking on a trip to Boston recently and they were great! It was 94 degrees, but my feet did not overheat (I wore no-see socks with them). Most importantly, I also didn't get my usual arch/foot pain. Less importantly, they are super cute and can be worn with a skirt, shorts, pants, etc. I definitely recommend giving them a try." —Heather B Schmitz
Get them from Amazon for $85+ (available in sizes 5–9 and six styles).