    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    31 Cleaning Products Reviewers Call “Powerful”

    If ain't got that power, we don't want it.

    Kit Stone
    by Kit Stone

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A drill brush kit for putting the elbow grease into cleaning without making you work twice as hard. These attachments fit onto your drill and add extra power behind the scrub brushes to tackle bigger projects in half the time. 

    Reviewer before photo of their white tub, which is caked with a brown film
    The same tub looking white and clean
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "So in my infinite laziness, I sought out something to clean showers since I HATE cleaning them so much. This looked like it would work well, so I gave it a try. It actually worked! Hook it up to a decent drill and this thing is pretty powerful. I used it for the tub and all the tile and grout, and it saved me a ton of time. I bought the yellow firmness level pad, and I probably could have used an even harder one for the actual tub. Pleased with the purchase, I figured I would use it once and throw it away, but it held together, and I can use it again. Would recommend for the lazy person in all of us." —Chaotic

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in soft, medium, stiff, and ultra-stiff bristles).

    2. A bottle of Goo Gone that won't harm your kitchen surfaces but will have you waving bye to grease, grime, and leftover food stains.

    reviewer's fridge before, with stripes of adhesive residue on the front
    and the same fridge after, no residue in sight
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought it to remove a piece of chewing gum from a white leather car seat. It’s not recommended for leather, but it did the job wonderfully. Then I used it to clean car-door aluminum sill plates — a protective sticker wasn’t taken off in time, so they were covered in adhesive that I couldn’t remove for a few years. After applying Goo Gone liquid and letting it sit for five minutes, I was able to clean it off! Really powerful adhesive remover, glad I discovered it." —ef

    Get a bottle from Amazon for $8.14.

    3. A jar of The Pink Stuff, which hardly needs an introduction unless you've quite literally been living under a rock. This stuff is the secret weapon to tackling your most difficult cleaning projects.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Pretty powerful with zero elbow grease required. Before and after of a shower drain." —Christina

    "This tub of magic is a staple in our house. I use it on everything! It’s the best cleaning paste I have ever used. It’s nonabrasive, yet very powerful. Works great on scratches in the kitchen sink, pots, pans, stovetops, etc. This summer I used it on our boat upholstery and was blown away by the results." —Amy S.

    Get it from Amazon for $5.29+ (available in three sizes).

    4. A drain snake complete with five refillable wands to effortlessly dig deep into your drain and pull out a nauseating amount of hair and debris that's probably been clogging up your sink for a while.

    Drain clog removal tool extracting buildup from a sink, indicating maintenance or cleaning products
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a weird drain on my bathtub, and for weeks I've been trying to use liquid drain cleaners, all brands, but nothing was powerful enough to unclog this drain. It took four of the five snakes that came with it to get my drain unclogged. Everything drains perfectly now. I really did NOT think this would be so effective, but color me surprised." —Amazonian

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    5. A 20-pack (!) of extra thick magic cleaning pads that reviewers agree is a great swap for the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. These durable cleaning pads put in the extra work so your body doesn't have to. They literally take your dirty jobs and make them disappear. Oh, oh, it's magic, you know. 🎵✨ 

    A customer review photo of their door before using the pads
    A customer review photo of their door after using the pads
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "These sponges are so powerful. I was aghast at what came off of any surface on my home using them." —Dan

    "I went on a four-hour date with these bad boys and my baseboards. It was a great date!! My baseboards are so shiny and the erasers did not scratch my walls or paint when I cleaned the top lip of the baseboards. I can easily cut or tear them in half to get smaller erasers for those nooks and crannies." —Heather C 

    Psst — check out BuzzFeed's STK cleaning pads review for more deets (and incredible before and after photos).

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $14.95 (also available in a pack of 100).

    6. A mold and mildew remover for a simple no-scrub way to get rid of the yuckies that seem to have moved in with you, refusing to leave. All you have to do is shake, apply, and wait for the magic to dissolve the stains. 🧳

    Before and after comparison of mold stain removal on siding, featuring RMR-86 cleaner bottle
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I used two bottles of Marine 31 vinyl mildew and mold stain remover and it barely touched my issue. One spray of this high-power stuff and it looked new in less than a minute. It’s powerful, so be careful and wash and scrub it off thoroughly. WEAR OLD CLOTHES, as this is like bleach on steroids! Half my pants are now white." —Bg2pres

    "I’ve been fighting mold in our apartment for the whole winter; it took so much time and effort, so finally, I thought that there should be a better way to get rid of it. I read the reviews for this product, but honestly did not trust them a lot — the reviews make it look like this product works as a miracle, and I’m an adult, I don’t believe in miracles! But you know what? It does work as a miracle! 😂 I’ve cleaned my whole house in half an hour, screaming at my family members: 'Look! Looooook!!! Oh my gosh, look! It disappears!' 😂😂😂 I still have a bottle and a half. Should serve us for another couple of years. 👌😂 Thank you for an amazing product. ❤️" —Svetlana Lapina

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in four sizes).

    7. weekly, bleach-free shower spray so you can spray and forget your shower, letting the cleaner do the work for you. Reviewers say it can take on big jobs and is definitely worth the buy.👇🏽

    Side-by-side comparison of a dirty shower base before and a clean shower base after cleaning
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a natural stone shower that for many years has always been a serious challenge to clean. With well water, we really have to stay ahead of mold and stains. The stone is very sensitive to harsh chemicals and so is the grout used. I have used MANY products over the years and even the best ones need a LOT of strength and patience (a serious workout)! This product is a very gentle chemical for the stone and grout, but VERY powerful as a cleaner! The slight vanilla scent is also so much better than any strong industrial cleaner smell. Literally, spray on and rinse off the next day. The results are just amazing! Right away, I purchased this for my brother and mom who also love it!! My arms are so grateful for this very strong product!!" —Hudson Valley kid

    Get it from Amazon for $20.98.

    8. A genius Tineco 2-in-1 cordless vacuum and mop ready to make life that much easier for the hardwood-floor dwellers of the world. A multitasking cleaning machine, this device vacuums and mops at the same time! It always cleans with fresh water, is lightweight, and will leave your floors dry and streak-free. 

    close up look at the vacuum showing clean and dirty water stored separately
    a shiny wood floor cleaned using the vacuum
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased my Tineco about a year ago and was thoroughly impressed with both the product's performance and the exceptional customer service when I encountered an issue. The vacuum's powerful suction and sleek design exceeded my expectations." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $279.99.

    9. A garbage disposal cleansing tablet because that odor that you can't find in your kitchen is probably coming from the drain. If you're a fan of horror films, you probably have no interest in reaching your hand into the beyond in order to scrub it. This cleaning packet will do ALL the work for you. Just sit back and marvel.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Very powerful, very good product. My husband was about to change to a new disposer because ours just didn't work for a long time. We tried to use tools and hands to take the dirty stuff out of the disposer. We hated the smell and wanted to replace it with a new one. I just ordered this to give it one last try because it is on sale for $3 for four packages. Oh my, just one pack, the sink is all like new! Amazing! 5 stars definitely!" —Bless

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.

    10. A bag of Bottle Bright tablets made from biodegradable, chlorine-free, and environmentally safe ingredients that'll finally rid your fave bottle of that mysterious stain on the bottom.

    Three stages of cleaning a stainless steel pot: before with residue, during with soapy water, after clean
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Turns out that brown stuff in your cups isn’t stained metal, it’s a thin layer of caked-on, old, disgusting coffee/tea. But the photos speak for themselves — it’s worth the buy. All these years, scrubbing and washing and trying everything to get this gunk in our mugs off, I could’ve been using these to get our cups clean in minutes. It works fast, deep cleans really well, and doesn’t leave a funky bleach smell after use — our cups look brand new!

    BE WARNED — when using it with hot water, FILL YOUR CUPS ONLY HALFWAY FULL OF WATER! The tablet was WAY more powerful than expected; it was like putting Mentos in Diet Coke. It will eventually calm down, and you can add more hot water later on, but that initial drop is intense, so buyer beware. Regardless, the results are worth the few extra bubbles." —Amazon Customer

    Get 12 tablets from Amazon for $7.99.

    11. A bottle of Angry Orange citrus deodorizer for those pet odors that keep visitors at bay. No more being embarrassed by that super strong smell; this deodorizer is made for TOUGH JOBS. Added bonus: your cat or dog might hate the smell so bad that they'll STOP peeing on your stuff. 

    before/after of angry orange sprayed on a urine spot, showing how it's disappeared entirely
    www.amazon.com

    Use a UV blacklight (as shown above) to find urine spots you didn't even know were there!

    Angry Orange is a small biz that was founded in 2014. They provide pet-related household cleaning supplies like stain removers, mops, and more.

    Promising reviews: "Has earned its spot as the best solution for tackling strong pet odors. With its citrus deodorizing power, this product effectively neutralizes odors caused by dogs, cats, and other pets, leaving your space smelling fresh and clean. Pet odors can be a persistent challenge, but the ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator takes on the task with remarkable success. Its ability to eliminate odors rather than just masking them is a testament to its effectiveness. For pet owners seeking a reliable and powerful solution to keep their homes odor-free, this product offers a game-changing answer." —bratton423

    Get it from Amazon for $17.96 (available in two sizes).

    12. A pumice cleaning stone that'll turn your stain-filled toilet into an actual glistening porcelain throne worthy of your royal hiney. 👑🍑

    before photo of a toilet bowl with dark brown water stains around the entire bowl and an after photo of the toilet looking pristine
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The pumice piece is a pretty powerful potty parts purification practice for pitiful potties. Pitiful potties can be easily 'pumiced' by partaking in its semi-pleasant practical performance task, employing the handle portion to avoid pitiful potty parts from approaching your hands. Using the Pumice Cleaning Stone with a handle powerfully purifies the popular home potty spotlessly to a better-than-new state. Such self-pride you will feel when the job is complete." —Patricia A. Schafer

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (also available in a pack of two).

    13. A stain and odor remover that is used mostly to remove messes from pets, but reviewers say also works wonders on vomit — both from pets and tiny humans. 

    a before and after of a poop stained pet bed
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product has been exactly what I needed — a powerful odor and stain eliminator. The enzyme-activated formula works wonders on pet messes, and I love that it's safe for my pets and children. The absence of hazardous propellants is another massive plus. It not only eliminates stains but also the odors associated with them. What's more, they offer a money-back guarantee, but I'll never need it. Wouldn't use a different product, I'm hooked on this one!" —Jamie M. 

    Get it from Amazon for $19.97

    14. An ink and crayon stain remover because if you had to buy new clothes every time your little one decided to create a Bob Ross masterpiece on their T-shirt, you'd have to start pulling from their college fund.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I keep a stash on hand, and I’ve never been disappointed. They have saved many items over the years. So powerful and such a bargain. There is no all-in-one remover that will do what these, individually, will do. Just a cute small basket for the laundry room and keep it full of Carbona products and everyone in the family can become a whiz at laundry!" —SWY

    Get it from Amazon for $7.49.

    15. A cleaner and deodorizer so you can revive your old carpet. Just give this nontoxic, cruelty-free formula a chance and make your carpet look ~like new~ again.

    A vacuum using the cleaner and the carpet is drastically cleaner where the vacuum just cleaned
    a before and after of a high traffic area turned clean
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Sunny & Honey is a small family-run business.

    FYI: This cleaner is only for use in carpet-cleaning machines, so you like, have to get one of those too. Here's one you might like.

    Promising review: "The solution smells amazing, and it's even more powerful than the 'big brand' stuff. Absolutely love it. The instructions for dilution are very clear, and they even made sure to send me an email with a copy of the instructions. I couldn't be more pleased!!!" —Helen

    "I never leave reviews, but with this I had to! I have 10-year-old carpet that I’m trying to make last as long as I can, because kids. Who wants to spend the money to replace flooring when they will just mess it up? I cleaned my son's carpet with this for the first time today, and it looks and smells SOOOOO much better than it was! Other carpet cleaning products I’ve used have made the carpet smell like wet dog while cleaning, and this didn’t! Smelled great the whole time! I’m hooked!!" —Megan Davis

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two sizes).