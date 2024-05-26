31 Cleaning Products Reviewers Call “Powerful”

1. A drill brush kit for putting the elbow grease into cleaning without making you work twice as hard. These attachments fit onto your drill and add extra power behind the scrub brushes to tackle bigger projects in half the time.
Promising review: "So in my infinite laziness, I sought out something to clean showers since I HATE cleaning them so much. This looked like it would work well, so I gave it a try. It actually worked! Hook it up to a decent drill and this thing is pretty powerful. I used it for the tub and all the tile and grout, and it saved me a ton of time. I bought the yellow firmness level pad, and I probably could have used an even harder one for the actual tub. Pleased with the purchase, I figured I would use it once and throw it away, but it held together, and I can use it again. Would recommend for the lazy person in all of us." —Chaotic
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in soft, medium, stiff, and ultra-stiff bristles).
2. A bottle of Goo Gone that won't harm your kitchen surfaces but will have you waving bye to grease, grime, and leftover food stains.
Promising review: "Bought it to remove a piece of chewing gum from a white leather car seat. It’s not recommended for leather, but it did the job wonderfully. Then I used it to clean car-door aluminum sill plates — a protective sticker wasn’t taken off in time, so they were covered in adhesive that I couldn’t remove for a few years. After applying Goo Gone liquid and letting it sit for five minutes, I was able to clean it off! Really powerful adhesive remover, glad I discovered it." —ef
Get a bottle from Amazon for $8.14.
3. A jar of The Pink Stuff, which hardly needs an introduction unless you've quite literally been living under a rock. This stuff is the secret weapon to tackling your most difficult cleaning projects.
4. A drain snake complete with five refillable wands to effortlessly dig deep into your drain and pull out a nauseating amount of hair and debris that's probably been clogging up your sink for a while.
5. A 20-pack (!) of extra thick magic cleaning pads that reviewers agree is a great swap for the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. These durable cleaning pads put in the extra work so your body doesn't have to. They literally take your dirty jobs and make them disappear. Oh, oh, it's magic, you know. 🎵✨
Promising reviews: "These sponges are so powerful. I was aghast at what came off of any surface on my home using them." —Dan
"I went on a four-hour date with these bad boys and my baseboards. It was a great date!! My baseboards are so shiny and the erasers did not scratch my walls or paint when I cleaned the top lip of the baseboards. I can easily cut or tear them in half to get smaller erasers for those nooks and crannies." —Heather C
Psst — check out BuzzFeed's STK cleaning pads review for more deets (and incredible before and after photos).
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $14.95 (also available in a pack of 100).
6. A mold and mildew remover for a simple no-scrub way to get rid of the yuckies that seem to have moved in with you, refusing to leave. All you have to do is shake, apply, and wait for the magic to dissolve the stains. 🧳
7. A weekly, bleach-free shower spray so you can spray and forget your shower, letting the cleaner do the work for you. Reviewers say it can take on big jobs and is definitely worth the buy.👇🏽
Promising review: "I have a natural stone shower that for many years has always been a serious challenge to clean. With well water, we really have to stay ahead of mold and stains. The stone is very sensitive to harsh chemicals and so is the grout used. I have used MANY products over the years and even the best ones need a LOT of strength and patience (a serious workout)! This product is a very gentle chemical for the stone and grout, but VERY powerful as a cleaner! The slight vanilla scent is also so much better than any strong industrial cleaner smell. Literally, spray on and rinse off the next day. The results are just amazing! Right away, I purchased this for my brother and mom who also love it!! My arms are so grateful for this very strong product!!" —Hudson Valley kid
Get it from Amazon for $20.98.
8. A genius Tineco 2-in-1 cordless vacuum and mop ready to make life that much easier for the hardwood-floor dwellers of the world. A multitasking cleaning machine, this device vacuums and mops at the same time! It always cleans with fresh water, is lightweight, and will leave your floors dry and streak-free.
Promising review: "I purchased my Tineco about a year ago and was thoroughly impressed with both the product's performance and the exceptional customer service when I encountered an issue. The vacuum's powerful suction and sleek design exceeded my expectations." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $279.99.
9. A garbage disposal cleansing tablet because that odor that you can't find in your kitchen is probably coming from the drain. If you're a fan of horror films, you probably have no interest in reaching your hand into the beyond in order to scrub it. This cleaning packet will do ALL the work for you. Just sit back and marvel.
10. A bag of Bottle Bright tablets made from biodegradable, chlorine-free, and environmentally safe ingredients that'll finally rid your fave bottle of that mysterious stain on the bottom.
11. A bottle of Angry Orange citrus deodorizer for those pet odors that keep visitors at bay. No more being embarrassed by that super strong smell; this deodorizer is made for TOUGH JOBS. Added bonus: your cat or dog might hate the smell so bad that they'll STOP peeing on your stuff.
Use a UV blacklight (as shown above) to find urine spots you didn't even know were there!
Angry Orange is a small biz that was founded in 2014. They provide pet-related household cleaning supplies like stain removers, mops, and more.
Promising reviews: "Has earned its spot as the best solution for tackling strong pet odors. With its citrus deodorizing power, this product effectively neutralizes odors caused by dogs, cats, and other pets, leaving your space smelling fresh and clean. Pet odors can be a persistent challenge, but the ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator takes on the task with remarkable success. Its ability to eliminate odors rather than just masking them is a testament to its effectiveness. For pet owners seeking a reliable and powerful solution to keep their homes odor-free, this product offers a game-changing answer." —bratton423
Get it from Amazon for $17.96 (available in two sizes).
12. A pumice cleaning stone that'll turn your stain-filled toilet into an actual glistening porcelain throne worthy of your royal hiney. 👑🍑
13. A stain and odor remover that is used mostly to remove messes from pets, but reviewers say also works wonders on vomit — both from pets and tiny humans.
Promising review: "This product has been exactly what I needed — a powerful odor and stain eliminator. The enzyme-activated formula works wonders on pet messes, and I love that it's safe for my pets and children. The absence of hazardous propellants is another massive plus. It not only eliminates stains but also the odors associated with them. What's more, they offer a money-back guarantee, but I'll never need it. Wouldn't use a different product, I'm hooked on this one!" —Jamie M.
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
14. An ink and crayon stain remover because if you had to buy new clothes every time your little one decided to create a Bob Ross masterpiece on their T-shirt, you'd have to start pulling from their college fund.
15. A cleaner and deodorizer so you can revive your old carpet. Just give this nontoxic, cruelty-free formula a chance and make your carpet look ~like new~ again.
Sunny & Honey is a small family-run business.
FYI: This cleaner is only for use in carpet-cleaning machines, so you like, have to get one of those too. Here's one you might like.
Promising review: "The solution smells amazing, and it's even more powerful than the 'big brand' stuff. Absolutely love it. The instructions for dilution are very clear, and they even made sure to send me an email with a copy of the instructions. I couldn't be more pleased!!!" —Helen
"I never leave reviews, but with this I had to! I have 10-year-old carpet that I’m trying to make last as long as I can, because kids. Who wants to spend the money to replace flooring when they will just mess it up? I cleaned my son's carpet with this for the first time today, and it looks and smells SOOOOO much better than it was! Other carpet cleaning products I’ve used have made the carpet smell like wet dog while cleaning, and this didn’t! Smelled great the whole time! I’m hooked!!" —Megan Davis
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two sizes).