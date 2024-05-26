31 Cleaning Products Reviewers Call “Powerful”

Promising review: "So in my infinite laziness, I sought out something to clean showers since I HATE cleaning them so much. This looked like it would work well, so I gave it a try. It actually worked! Hook it up to a decent drill and this thing is pretty powerful. I used it for the tub and all the tile and grout, and it saved me a ton of time. I bought the yellow firmness level pad, and I probably could have used an even harder one for the actual tub. Pleased with the purchase, I figured I would use it once and throw it away, but it held together, and I can use it again. Would recommend for the lazy person in all of us." —Chaotic

Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in soft, medium, stiff, and ultra-stiff bristles).