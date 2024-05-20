BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    All The Best Deals At Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale

    You want it and now you can have it for a fraction of the cost.

    Kit Stone
    by Kit Stone

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Get in! We're going to Wayfair but we don't have to travel far. Just mosey over to your computer, because they're having a Memorial Day Clearance Sale where you can save up to 70% off on all those home must-haves you've been secretly adding to your wishlist.

    Paramount

    Hurry, though! The sale is going on from now until May 28 — so now's the time to stock up on your favorite bedding, kitchen appliances, and more!

    Entryway organizer? Yea, they got that. A complete cookware set so you can throw out the old and embrace the new? Yup, they got that, too. If you have imagined it in your home, chances are they've not only got it, but it's also on sale! *Deep breath* Here are a few key items to note to get you started:

    1. 30% off an oak lift-top coffee table that's practical, stylish, *and* ready to become your living room's secret weapon. It can be used as a coffee table, lift up to become a desk, or eating tray complete with room to store remotes, books, and games.

    Lift-top wooden coffee table with hidden storage and decorative items, in a modern living room with a green sofa, plant wallpaper, and a laptop on the table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Adore this coffee table! I was worried the lift table would be flimsy and wouldn’t hold up well but even after a year, it’s rock solid. Love it!" —Jessica

    Price: $86.99 (originally $123.99; available in two other colors)

    2. 51% off a large circle mirror to instantly elevate your space with a focal contemporary statement piece.

    Bathroom scene with a round mirror framed by golden beads, a white pedestal sink, towel ring with white towel, soap dispenser, tissue box, and wall art
    Aditi / Wayfair

    Promising review: "As an interior designer, I chose this gorgeous mirror for a client's powder room. It not only looked extremely stunning but also brought a lot of character to the whole space. I would buy it again for another client when I am doing a GLAM-themed decor. This is a MUST BUY!" —Aditi

    Price: $106.70 (originally $219.99; available in two sizes and four colors)

    3. Or, 37% off full-length mirror that'll create an illusion of a larger space, which makes it a great choice for small spaces. This mirror can lean against a wall, be hung, or stand free.

    the standing mirror leaning against a wall
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "High quality, no distortion, and very stable stand. Matched perfectly with the arched mirrors I ordered from the same brand through Wayfair." —Samantha

    Price: $70.99 (originally $111.99+; available in four sizes and two finishes)

    4. Up to 52% off a memory foam mattress with more than 40,000 5-star 🌟 reviews of people raving about the sweet dreams they've been having since sleeping on this cloud-like room essential. Hey sheep, you can leave now. We won't need to count you tonight.

    A minimalist bedroom features a neatly made bed with a light brown headboard, white mattress, and decorative pillows, set in a bright room with large windows, a plant, and modern decor
    Wayfair

    Promising reviews: "I have never had a more comfortable mattress! It is truly a dream come true, like sleeping on a cloud. I literally do not know how I lived without it!" —Marilyn

    "This mattress is like sleeping on clouds, so comfortable, shapes your body, and it takes away body aches and pains. I love it!" —Anonymous

    Price: $129.99+ (originally $269.99+; available in five sizes)

    5. 32% off a large abstract painting filled with colors to kickstart your gallery wall or be a statement piece to establish the energy in your room.

    the large abstract painting with a multicolored design
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I purchased this framed print to go on the wall of my newly remodeled bathroom and can’t say how much I love it! The colors go with another print I purchased. I love my new bathroom, especially the pictures I chose! It arrived safely and in perfect condition! The gold frame is beautiful! I hung it sideways, and it looks ideal for the space!" —Rhonda

    Price: $49.99+ (originally $72.99+; available in three sizes and three finishes)

    6. Up to 61% off a locker-inspired cabinet for an industrial yet fun piece of storage furniture.

    the yellow cabinet
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Everything I could ever want! I was struggling to find a dresser, but then this popped up, and it’s the perfect fit! I know I’ll be able to use it in the future too!" —Kennedy

    Price: $155.99+ (originally $399.99+; available in six colors)

    7. 53% off an oriental area rug featuring a large medallion and rich burgundy hue that's only matched by its durability and strength.

    Ornate rug with intricate patterns under a cozy beige blanket on a couch, perfect for adding elegance to your living room decor
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I find this rug makes me smile! The colors are amazing and easy to vacuum. I have two in our guest room. We get a great deal of feedback from our family and guests.’" —Rose M

    Price: $93.99+ (originally $199.99+; available in 19 sizes)

    8. Up to 71% off a home bar cabinet is ideal for homes that could use extra storage or counter space. This bar can be anything — a wine bar, a coffee station, or a china cabinet.

    Wayfair, Daryn / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Decent piece of furniture, matches perfectly with other pieces of this gray wash color. Perfect for a coffee bar, wine bar, or extra storage around the house." —Brooke

    Price: $111.99+ (originally $379.99; available in three colors)

    9. Up to 33% off a shaggy comforter set reviewers say is the softest and warmest bedding they've experienced in a long time. You may never want to leave your bed.

    the ombre comforter
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is the softest, fluffiest, most wonderful thing ever. It’s very heavy and warm. I’d give it more than five stars if there were more." —Lisa

    Price: $49.99+ (originally $74.99; available in 10 colors)

    10. 31% off a shoe storage cabinet for the *no shoes in the house* that'll keep those sneakers out of sight instead of scattered along the floor where someone might trip.

    Modern wooden shoe cabinet with two units; each unit has one open tilt-out drawer displaying neatly organized shoes. Decorative items are on top of the cabinet
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this piece. I have it in my entryway and it ties the room together perfectly! Super easy to assemble." —Anonymous

    Price: $116.99 (originally $169.99; available in two colors)

    11. Up to 71% off a sleek Novogratz convertible sofa to upgrade your Craigslist futon with a sofa that curves in all the right places. The best part is how it converts into an extra bed which is ideal for homie hangouts that go a little long because the fun times keep on rolling.

    Wayfair, Sherri / Wayfair

    Promising review: "We love this couch for its versatility and look. Good buy for the price." —Anjanita

    Price: $239.91+ (originally $789+; available in eight colors)

    12. Up to 41% off a soft, double knit throw blanket, more than just a swaddle to nestle into before diving into a good book. It's also an ideal accessory to drape on your couch or oversized chair.

    Assorted knit blankets stacked on a chair for home decoration
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is a super soft throw! It is instant warmth when you get under it and it is heavier than a cheaper-made throw. My kids and I love it!" —Kerry

    Price: $67.99+ (originally $114.99; available in nine colors)

    13. 46% off an entryway organizer here to perform it's daily duty as your catchall with room for hats, coats, shoes, and other decor to jazz up your entryway. (It'll also look super cute in your bedroom, too.)

    A modern wooden hall tree with hooks for hanging items, a storage bench with cushions, and baskets below, placed next to a plant
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "It’s a great piece to add to our home. We needed a piece of furniture where we could place our shoes, bags, jackets, etc. It wasn’t the easiest thing to assemble, but it was well worth it at the end. It makes that space come together and it contributes towards neatness. We’re really happy with our purchase." —Joel

    Price: $189.99+ (originally $349.99; available in four colors)

    14. Up to 80% off a pair of modern table lamps boasting a unique shape and bright color that'll imbue your space with a lot of personality and, of course, light!

    Two blue ceramic table lamps with white shades on a wooden console, next to a decorative gold bowl and books
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I adore them!!!! They are like a piece of art in the bedroom. They are tall and sturdy, without taking up too much space on the nightstand or overwhelming the bedroom. The lamp shade took some fidgeting with to make it straight because the metal holder under was a little uneven but it wasn't hard to adjust." —Coco

    Price: $135.99 (originally $679; also available in yellow)

    15. 76% off a plush velvet curtain that'll not only add a little instant fancy, but will help to regulate temperatures too, thanks to their thermal insulation. Quick tip: Hanging them high and wide will make your windows look larger.

    the curtains in a deep green
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Gorgeous color and nice weight to the material. This is a nice natural forest green and more neutral/warm than jewel tones. Exactly what I was looking for!" —Allyson

    Price: $28.99+ per panel (originally $121.99+; available in 36 colors and eight sizes)

    16. 73% off a four-piece Staub ceramics baker set, a stoneware set perfect for the baker in your life. This set retains heat but doesn't absorb moisture which enhances the taste of the dishes.

    Stacked red ceramic cookware on a counter with apples and a rolling pin nearby
    Wayfair

    This set comes with two rectangular baking dishes and two universal bowls.

    Promising review: "Such a solid, high quality, heavy, and durable set. Great for baking, and the bowls are perfect for dips or crackers. Love it!" —Meredith

    Price: $51.15 (originally $187; available in two colors)

    17. 55% off a sophisticated faux leather office chair reviewers say is extremely comfortable and was the perfect addition to their office.

    A stylish, modern brown leather office chair with gold accents is placed in a chic home office setting
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I purchased this leather desk chair in white and it is so nice and comfortable. The design is very unique. I would recommend this chair to anyone who likes comfort and style at the same time. Thank you Wayfair for a good quality product." —Marva L.

    Price: $169.99 (originally $379.90; available in seven colors)

    18. 49% off a 10-piece KitchenAid cookware set with everything you need to start your culinary journey. Reviewers note their nonstick feature, a must for tackling a new recipe that might not come out quite right. Let's just slide that dish out and start again.

    A set of five black kitchen pots and pans with lids and silver handles
    Wayfair

    This set comes with four lids, one stock pot, two saucepans, two frying pan/skillets, and one saute pan.

    Promising review: "Amazing! Food cooked evenly and no sticking at all! Even used one pan in the oven, excellent!" —Angelic

    Price: $169.99 (originally $335)

    19. Up to 72% off a youth Montessori-style house bed parents swear by as a great bed for transitioning your toddlers to a real bed. It's low to the floor giving them peace of mind that their little won't roll out and hurt themselves.

    Child&#x27;s bedroom with a house-shaped bed frame, decorative pillows, and a side table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I purchased this bed set for my 3-year-old daughter, and she is obsessed! So happy I got this for my baby girl and I love that it’s low to the ground so I don’t have to be worried about her falling off and hurting herself. I just did the transformation from crib to toddler bed and she loves going in her room and laying on her bed now! I like the material it’s made with as well, and I don’t have to worry about it cracking or getting damaged because of the strong material it’s made with! Since this is a house bed, I have so many ideas and inspirations on how to decorate it!" —Anonymous

    Price: $134.47+ (originally $359.99+; available in two sizes and four colors)

    20. 40% off a 45-piece flatware set complete with both traditional dinnerware and serving utensils. Wedding season is upon us and this set would make a great gift to the bride and groom.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "So beautiful and elegant! Perfectly shiny and as far as the weight, it's very well-balanced and feels very nice in your hands. Bought these and the Villeroy New Wave to compare but love these much much more!" —Kyong Suk

    Price: $119.95 (originally $200; available in two finishes)

    The Wayfair Memorial Day Sale is happening NOW and will run until May 28. Time is of the essence. Happy shopping!

    Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity. 