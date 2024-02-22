Skip To Content
    These 20 Beauty Products From Target Will Become The Crown Jewels Of Your Vanity

    Wishes do come true. ✨

    Kit Stone
    by Kit Stone

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A hair masque locked and loaded with a buttery blend of superfoods Mango, Shea, and Avocado that will melt into your hair and revitalize every single strand.

    Target

    And cruelty-free!

    Promising review: "Loved the smell and it was super hydrating for my dry curls. Made my hair so much shinier and soft. This will definitely be a staple in my haircare routine." —Thriftytravelerk

    Price: $9.99

    2. An AHA seaweed facial gel, a plant-based formula designed to unclog your pores and smooth out your skin's texture. Ingredients like seaweed and pumpkin seed gift your skin with nourishment that'll leave you looking refreshed and well-rested.

    model pumping product onto hand
    Target

    Plus, it's cruelty-free and woman-owned!

    Promising review: "I am in love with this AHA seaweed gel! I love how it gently exfoliates and unclogs my pores so I don't have to use harsh cleansers on my face. After applying this seaweed gel, my skin looks instantly brighter and smoother. It's the perfect primer!" —Lainey

    Price: $12.99

    3. A Milani mascara ready to blast your lashes to the moon, kinda. This mascara provides extreme volume and lift so your lashes will look like something out of this world. Made with castor oil, you'll get an easy 24-hour wear without clumping or smudging. Yeah, this is definitely from another planet.

    bottles and applicators of product in a line
    Target

    Cruelty-free and vegan too.

    Promising review: "One-hundred percent my favorite mascara. Doesn’t leave under eye smudges the way other mascaras did for me since this one is not oil- based. Love her so much. <3" —etc

    Price: $10.99 (available in two colors)

    4. Ouai body lotion in case you're looking to treat your body to a quick-absorbing whipped body cream. You can even massage it into your skin when it's still damp after a shower.

    Target

    Price: $38

    5. A retinol serum perfect for sensitive skin to lock in hydration. This lightweight formula softens, rejuvenates, and brightens your complexion. No more running away from selfies. Give 'em face!

    bottle with various fruits
    Target

    Price: $20.49

    6. An E.l.f. satin lipstick for those looking for a long-lasting lip color that won't fade as the hours go by. The colors are deeply pigmented and enriched with ingredients to keep your lips hydrated.

    Target

    And it’s Leaping Bunny Certified!

    Promising review: "For the price, you cannot go wrong with E.l.f.!! Seriously, this lipstick formula is divine. Goes on smoothly and is pretty pigmented. No funky smells either. Lol." —devoram

    Price: $9 (available in 17 colors)

    7. A Tree Hut whipped body butter infused with snow mushroom, magnesium, and amethyst. If your body is holding any tension, then you'll want to grab a tub of this. We could all use a little more zen, amirite? Or, as they said in Anger Management, "Goosfraba."

    model scooping lotion
    Target

    Bonus points for being AAPI-owned.

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this body butter! I have all their different scents but this one is one of my favorites by far. It shimmers and because of the magnesium in it, it takes away pain! After a long day of running errands and cleaning, I rubbed this on my arms and feet/ankles and pain immediately gone and got a good nights’ rest and woke up pain-free. HIGHLY recommend this one!" —Ash

    Price: $12.19

    8. A Mielle coil sculpting custard made with pomegranate, honey, citrus extracts, and coconut oil to enhance, define, and hydrate those coils — the thicker the hair the better. Type 4 crew, it's our time to shine.

    container on display
    Target

    Promising review: "This product is very lightweight. It doesn’t weigh your hair down like some of the other products I’ve tried in the past. Also leaves hair moisturized when it dries. Makes me feel more comfortable with my natural hair." —MrsKent

    Price: $10.29

    9. A Too Faced mini eyeshadow palette, a small but mighty palette featuring highly-pigmented metallic, shimmery, and matte shadows that can make everyday or high drama looks.

    Target

    Promising review: "I took this palette on a girls trip and I loved that a) it’s the perfect size for travel and b) very pigmented and great color payoff." —anjmen

    Price: $32

    10. An aromatherapy bath bomb set because it's totally possible to turn your bathroom into your own personal spa. Bath time = best time, especially when you toss one of these bombs into it. Thanks to ingredients like Epsom salt, detoxifying clays, and luxurious butters and oils, you'll emerge renewed and relaxed.

    bath bomb and packaging box
    Target

    Price: $35.99

    11. A moisturizing night cream to help reduce visible signs of skin damage, uneven tone and texture, dry skin, and lost elasticity. It's a lightweight formula that's deeply nourishing and provides your skin with 72 hours of moisture.

    model applying product to cheek
    Target

    Promising review: "I washed my face every night and morning, as I usually do but religiously for two weeks. Toner and then No7 Future Renew Night Cream!!!! My skin is softer, looks more radiant! Even my sons noticed!" —Stefania

    Price: $27.99

    12. An E.l.f. brow pencil that’s dual-ended with a brush and micro-slim so your eyebrows will have a natural finish.

    Target

    Promising review: "The only brow pencil that works for me! It fills the brows without looking fake, stays all day, and the tip of the pencil outlines great! Get it and you won’t be disappointed." —misslilpatricia

    Price: $6 (available in four shades)

    13. A CeraVe foaming face cleanser — it transforms into a light and airy sudsy foaming wash as you use it. The hyaluronic acid helps your skin to maintain its moisture and it can be used day and night for normal to oily skin. You can even use it on your body.

    instagram.com, Target

    Promising review: "Suffer from acne? Need a simply face wash that’ll get stubborn makeup off? Then this is the product for you. This has been a staple in my skin care routine for years. It doesn’t take much products to clean your skin. Doesn’t leave your skin feeling like it has been stripped. Plus we love a value size moment!" —Azaria

    Price: $5.99+ (available in four sizes)

    14. A scalp and hair-strengthening oil just begging to bring your strands back to life by putting an end to split ends and dry scalp. That's right, that dandruff is getting an eviction notice.

    bottle on display
    Target

    Another cruelty-free product — yay!

    Promising review: "This product has helped tremendously with my postpartum hair loss as well as keeping my scalp hydrated." —Tays

    Price: $9.99

    15. A Covergirl gloss that comes in an assortment of ~yummy~ scents like berry, coconut, and pineapple. There's nothing worse than applying a lip gloss only for it to taste awful. Not only do these taste good enough to eat, but they're also made with soothing ingredients: hyaluronic acid, acai, goji berries, and black elderberries!

    model holding bottle with gloss on lips
    Target

    Promising review: "I have been hunting for a cruelty-free replacement for the Dior lip oil and this is it. It lasts longer and feels just as luxurious. At $8–$10 compared to Dior's $40, I will be buying this from now on. It is fantastic." —Susie

    Price: $10.99 (available in 11 colors)

    16. Or! A Covergirl tinted lip balm with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid that'll boost your pout with moisture and color. Pucker up, baby.

    model applying balm to lips
    Target

    Promising review: "LOVE this adorable lil' balm. I think this is a slept-on product honestly. This is the perfect thing for the 'bitten lip/Popsicle pout' effect. It also feels so nice." —Hannah Andrzejewski

    Price: $4.99 (available in five colors)

    17. A moisturizing detangler parents swear by for their kids' hair routine. If you have a fussy child who hates hair time, give this detangler a try. It adds moisture and will leave their hair frizz-free, bouncy, and detangled! No more tears for baby or parents.

    bottle next to coconut and flower
    Target

    And it’s Black-owned! 

    Promising review: "I love this conditioning milk. Leave my babies’ hair so soft. A little goes a long way and it lasts long for both my girls with curly hair. We use every day." —LC10

    Price: $12.59

    18. A pack of Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patches because these on-the-go pimple fighters can work on your breakouts while you break through the rest of your busy day (or even better, while you sleep).

    model applying Mighty Patch to a pimple on their cheek
    Target

    Promising review: "I bought these yesterday and put some on my pimples. When I woke up after putting it on at night, it took out all the guck from my pimple and it was FLAT and not red. The other one was more of an ingrown pimple but if you use it for two days it should be gone. I really recommend especially if you have a tendency to scratch and pop your pimples!" —Target reviewer

    Price: $10.99+ (available in three quantities)

    19. An E.l.f. liquid glow filter, a liquid highlighter if you will, here to attract light to those cheekbones and enhance your skin tone. You can wear it alone, under makeup, mixed with foundation, or as a highlighter.

    model applying product to cheek
    Target

    Leaping Bunny Certified (we love)!

    Promising review: "Perfect, barely-there coverage for minimal makeup days! Or can be worn under foundation for more glow. I’m obsessed!!" —Schlies

    Price: $14 (available in 12 shades)

    20. A NYX setting spray ready to lock in your makeup so it doesn't budge while you're out serving face to the town folk. It'll take you through your work day and into your after-hours night. Apply your makeup, spray, and enjoy your dewy satin finish.

    model holding bottle to face
    Target

    Promising review: "I decided to buy this since I was getting tired of my makeup looking awful by the end of the day. Usually after 8 hours, my mascara is smudged below my eyes, my concealer is creased, and there are creases where my laugh lines are. After using this, my makeup looked nearly as good as when I first applied it after 8 hours, no smudges or creases. Wish it came in a larger bottle but other than that, definitely worth the purchase." —Sara

    Price: $9.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.