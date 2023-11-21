Skip To Content
    All The Best Deals At Wayfair’s Black Friday Sale

    Savings up to 80% off site. wide.

    Kit Stone
    by Kit Stone

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Brace yourselves now, Wayfair's Black Friday sale is here with deals up to 80% off on furniture, appliances, decor, and more.

    Starz

    No need to push or shove; there are plenty of discounted items and in a matter of clicks, you can change the entire vibe of your space. Here are a some of the best deals to get you started:

    1. 71% off a modern TV stand that'll accommodate up to a 65"inch flat screen with room below to hold your game console, DVDs and more.

    reviewer photo of the modern tv stand
    Beth / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I really love this piece so much! The wood is beautiful and the whole thing makes my living room so pretty. I also have a small living room and it fits right in without taking up too much space." —Nicole

    Price: $189.99 (originally $659; available in two colors)

    2. 33% off a creamy coffee table in case you're looking for that stand out unique piece that all your guests will rave about when coming over.

    the cream colored abstract shaped coffee table
    Wayfair

    Price: $409.99 (originally $609.99)

    3. 63% off a velvet convertible sofa because multifunctional furniture is the buzz word. This sofa converts into a bed so small spaces can still host overnight guests.

    reviewer photo of the velvet green couch
    Alanna / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Extremely happy with this purchase!!! Beautiful color and is the look I was looking for! Also nice and firm like I like! Again, Wayfair for the win!!!❤️" —Jennifer

    Price: $329.99 (originally $879.99; available in 10 colors)

    4. 56% off a hall tree ready to catch all the things you like to keep near the door or take off the second you get home. It has hooks for coats, hats, and umbrellas. You can even hang your dog's walking equipment too. It doubles as a bench so you can sit while putting on your shoes before heading out.

    reviewer photo of the hall tree with pillows and decor on it
    Debra / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love it! A little patience was needed to assemble, but the finished product was perfect for our back entry Great storage and a place to hand a jacket. The price was excellent compared to other furniture in stores" —Regina

    Price: $269.99 (originally $619; available in four colors)

    5. 30% off a stone dinnerware set just begging to make your dining table look like a scene out of Game of Thrones.

    the stoneware set in black
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love love love this color! I bought these to replace some thirty-year-old chipped mauve plates, and I am very happy. As long as this color exists, I’ll be a shopper here." —Zenia

    Price: $84 (originally $119.99; available in four colors)

    6. 45% off a memory foam pillow for a comfortable rest on a pillow that adapts to your unique shape.

    the pillow
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect, no more neck pain for me. This pillow is so supportive" —Christa

    Price: $34.99 (originally $63.99)

    7. 69% off a console table that'll take care of that empty wall space. It's slim so it won't take up too much room, and still boasts enough top storage for beautiful decor.

    a console table
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "A really lovely console table, good quality and looks lovely in the chosen location. Easy to assemble and the most straightforward instructions of any self-assembly furniture I’ve made." —Catherine

    Price: $126.99 (originally $415; available in five colors)

    8. 48% off a vegan leather wingback chair for a statement chair to place in your office or your designated reading corner.

    the wingback chair in a camel brown
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These wingback chairs look awesome. They were easy to put together. The material is soft and the color is vibrant." —Maria Elena

    Price: $193.99 (originally $374.89; available in three colors)

    9. 42% off a dimmable vanity light to add illumination around your go-to bathroom mirror. Or, you can use them to light your row of bestsellers on your bookcase.

    a reviewer photo of the lights on each side of a mirror
    Tricia / Wayfair

    Promising review: "These sconces are amazing! They are great quality, and they look really expensive. A great addition to our newly remodeled master bathroom." —Becca

    Price: $102.99 (originally $178.63; available in 10 styles)

    10. 35% off a column floor lamp to add a subtle and modern flair to your living space. You can place them on each side of your seating or on the sides of your entertainment center to illuminate your next movie night.

    the column floor lamp in gold
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I’m in love with my column floor lamps! Assembly was a breeze. They add extra warmth to my space." —Mia

    Price: $84.99 (originally $129.99; available in three colors)

    11. 49% off a 10-piece cookware set, out with the old and in with the new. Replace your entire inventory in one move with these ceramic nonstick cookware set.

    the cookware set
    Wayfair

    The set includes four lids, two stock pots, one saucepan, two frying pans, and one saute pan. 

    Promising review: "These are hands down the best cookware I have ever used. There is practically no cleanup required as nothing sticks! GreenPan, you’re amazing." —Kerry

    Price: $203.96 (originally $400; available in six colors)

    12. 73% off a platform bed with lift-up storage that'll allow people with smaller bedrooms to upgrade the size of their bed without sacrificing space for their belongings.

    Corey / Wayfair, Nadia / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am absolutely obsessed with this bed frame!! It was so easy to put together and is super sturdy!! Adds so much storage for big and bulky items." —Amanda

    Price: $239.99+ (originally $899.99+; available in sizes full–king and five colors)

    13. 71% off a 20-piece knife set complete with a self-sharpening block because those plastic knives you keep from the restaurant are not conducive for cutting well, anything.

    the knife set
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Awesome knives! I ordered these despite my husband insisting we didn’t need them, but he raves about them every time he uses one! A must-buy. You won’t regret it!" —Katherine

    Price: $278.99 (originally $946)

    14. 31% off a 32-piece dinnerware set featuring a sleek artisan design and a light color to brighten your dinner table. With eight of each dish, this set is great for larger families.

    the dinnerware in light blue
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Awesome dinnerware set! I chose the cream one and it gives me really calm and stylish vibes. Top quality. Recommended!" —Stavriani

    Price: $67.82 (originally $99; available in four colors)

    15. 64% off a six-drawer dresser with a modern design and enough drawers to contain most if not all of your T-shirt collection.

    the dresser
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Super happy with this piece. Yes, it did take quite a long time to build, helpful to have two people or one really handy person. There are a lot of pieces! But now that it’s made, it’s really good quality and looks very sleek. I love it!" —Liana

    Price: $249.99 (originally $689; available in five colors)

    16. 67% off an accent cabinet just begging to nestle into that one bare corner in your apartment.

    the corner cabinet
    Daylene / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love this cabinet! I am 71 and put it together myself. I was very impressed with the directions, and they gave spare hardware parts! As others have said, the teal is more like a Pine Green. But it's lovely" —Peggy

    Price: $199.99 (originally $609; available in two colors) 

    17. 38% off a wavy floor mirror for a minimalistic aesthetic that's still BIG in personality.

    the wavy mirror standing in a reviewer&#x27;s living room
    William / Wayfair

    Price: $149.99+ (originally $239.99; available in two colors)

    18. 59% off bed canopy to add an elegant draping to your bed, making it even more of a sanctuary.

    the canopy above a reviewer&#x27;s bed
    Brooke / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I put above my bed. It is quite large compared to canopies. If you're questioning, go get it!" —Leslie

    Price: $55.99 (originally $136.99)

    19. 25% off a three-drawer dresser featuring a lovely woven rattan and plenty of storage so you can access your essentials with a simple reach from the bed or couch.

    the dresser
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "We love these. My son bought these and did not put the legs on. He wanted low dressers for his room. They look great." —Beth

    Price: $119.99 (orignally $159.99; available in three colors)

    20. 30% off a full-length mirror that'll create an illusion of a larger space, which makes it a great choice for small spaces. This mirror can lean against a wall, be hung, or stand free.

    the standing mirror leaning against a wall
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "High quality, no distortion, and very stable stand. Matched perfectly with the arched mirrors I ordered from the same brand through Wayfair." —Samantha

    Price: $119.99 (originally $147.99+; available in three sizes and two finishes)

    A throw pillow there, a new rug here, and voila, new space! Don't forget to check out all of the deals happening right now at Wayfair's Black Friday sale.

    NBC

    ^^ You when your new Wayfair furniture arrives. 

    Some reviews have been edited for length/clarity. 