30 Things From Aerie To Buy If You Love Being Showered In Compliments 24/7

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.
2. And a pair of matching bootcut leggings that'll hug your bottom just as well as the matching top. The seaming details provide an extra stylish treat.
3. A ski beanie pretty much perfect for your winter excursion since it's adorned with the message to describe the vibe: offline.
4. A maxi dress ready for the party with its shiny black material. It's easy to dress up for your Friday night outing, or keep it casual for a chill Saturday.
5. A long sleeve bodysuit ideal for a buttery smooth top that gifts a comfy fit. Reviewers say they loved it so much, they bought all the colors.
6. A satin maxi skirt featuring an animal print that'll help you make a statement even in the cooler months when neutrals rule your wardrobe.
11. A pair of high-waisted leggings reviewers say stay put without suffocating your midsection. Plus, they have a cute crossover design that'll match your favorite tops.
12. A mockneck bodysuit for a barely-there-wear that melts over your body. You might forget you're even wearing it.
13. A pair of joggers just begging to be your go-to "just got off work let me slip into something comfy" pants.
14. A pair of paper clip hoop earrings so you can add a little extra razzle dazzle to even your most laid-back ensembles.
15. A fleece cardigan ready to serve as the perfect throw on for walking the dog or getting the mail, in style of course.
16. A faux-leather jumpsuit made with a corset seaming detail, adjustable straps, and a built-in shelf with removable padding.
18. A quarter-zip sweater ready to take you from day to night with the slide of a shoulder. The quarter-zip acts like a dial ready to be dialed up or down depending on the events you're planning on getting into.
19. A pair of chenille crew socks because you can never have enough socks. Seriously, it's like a rule. Plus these aren't just adorable, they're also super soft thanks to their fabric.
20. A vibrant sweater because winter months don't mean you have to drown in earth tones. Pop out your own sunshine with a sweater that radiates color.
21. A pair of shine high waist leggings for ultimate support for your *bongos* that won't leave you with a camel toe.
22. A fleece shirt that's collard with buttons and the perfect top for cozy days. Reviewers say is so comfortable that they couldn't resist purchasing them in several colors.
24. A pair of bootcut leggings for a squat-proof pant with personality. Your workouts never looked so good.
26. A pair of zipper pocket leggings featuring a warm-up fabric that warms you up on the inside yet feels like a cloud.
28. A turtleneck sweater reviewers say is the perfect oversized fit, balancing between comfy and roomy and too large.
29. A polo sweater you can pop on for a comfy yet put-together look. Its polo-like aesthetic makes it a versatile option for lounging at home or roaming about.
30. And, the matching high-waisted skater pants to complete the outfit and give your closet one super comfy lounge set.
Some reviews have been edited for length/clarity.