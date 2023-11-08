Skip To Content
    30 Things From Aerie To Buy If You Love Being Showered In Compliments 24/7

    You're too kind, I just threw this on.

    Kit Stone
    by Kit Stone

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.

    1. A longline sports bra featuring ~hugger~ fabric that actually feels like a hug.

    a model wearing the sports bra in holiday red color
    Aerie

    Promising review: "I love this tank! I stuck with my normal size for the hugger fabrication (XS) and it fits true to size! Love the adjustable straps and built-in shelf with removable pads! Straps don’t dig into the skin either!" —Meaghan

    Price: $27.96 (originally $39.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and seven colors)

    2. And a pair of matching bootcut leggings that'll hug your bottom just as well as the matching top. The seaming details provide an extra stylish treat.

    a model wearing the leggings in the matching holiday red color
    Aerie

    Promising review: "I am in love with these leggings! The material is amazing and I love the fit. After trying on, I immediately ordered another pair. The material doesn’t really attract lint which is always a plus." —KK99

    Price: $48.71 (originally $64.95; available in short, regular, or long sizes XXS–XXL and six colors)

    3. A ski beanie pretty much perfect for your winter excursion since it's adorned with the message to describe the vibe: offline.

    a model wearing the beanie that reads offline
    Aerie

    Price: $19.95 (available in two colors)

    4. A maxi dress ready for the party with its shiny black material. It's easy to dress up for your Friday night outing, or keep it casual for a chill Saturday.

    a model wearing the dress in black shimmer
    Aerie

    Promising review: "I am absolutely obsessed with this dress! Super comfy with lots of stretch. I am between an XS/S and ordered the small, though with the amount of stretch the XS would’ve fit just fine. I’m 5'3" and it is slightly longer on me. I wish there were more colors, this is really the perfect dress!" —Julie

    Price: $35.97 (originally $59.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and two colors)

    5. A long sleeve bodysuit ideal for a buttery smooth top that gifts a comfy fit. Reviewers say they loved it so much, they bought all the colors.

    a model wearing the bodysuit in a nude tan
    Aerie

    Promising review: "I ordered the red bodysuit in a large. I have broad shoulders, as I am a rock climber with an athletic build. I was happy to get the large; it's super stretchy, and I am sure the medium would have been fine, but I am happy with this size! You can wear it without a bra, the scoop in the back is hot, and it doesn't cut into the hips. Slightly pricey, but a nice piece to have in the closet year-round." —Chalkstones

    Price: $49.95 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and five colors)

    6. A satin maxi skirt featuring an animal print that'll help you make a statement even in the cooler months when neutrals rule your wardrobe.

    a model wearing the skirt in the animal print
    Aerie

    Price: $34.96 (originally $49.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and four colors)

    7. A furry sling bag because your cozy essentials should extend to your accessories, too.

    a model wearing the bag in brown
    Aerie

    Price: $24.46 (originally $34.95; available in two colors)

    8. A chill crew sweatshirt designed to send a message to everyone each time you throw it on.

    a purple sweatshirt that reads going off the rails with an upside down smiley face
    Aerie

    Promising review: "This is the best oversized sweatshirt ever! I have it in four colors!" —Ashcheek

    Price: $38.46 (originally $54.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and 12 plain colors without text) 

    9. A cropped long-sleeve waffle shirt here to slide under your favorite winter vest.

    a model wearing the cropped long sleeve shirt in blue
    Aerie

    Promising review: "This shirt is sooo comfortable, the fabric is so soft and form-fitting. I highly recommend it!" —efef

    Price: $31.46 (originally $44.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and seven colors)

    10. A pair of cable stripe socks for a vintage pairing with your favorite comfy sweat pants.

    Aerie

    Price: $9.95 (available in three colors)

    11. A pair of high-waisted leggings reviewers say stay put without suffocating your midsection. Plus, they have a cute crossover design that'll match your favorite tops.

    a model wearing the leggings in gray
    Aerie

    Promising review: "These are my favorite leggings. I have them in three colors. They stay up but are not tight across my stomach. I’m 5'3" and the regular 7/8th length is perfect." —Hfree

    Price: $33.71 (originally $44.95; available in short, regular, and long sizes XXS–XXL and seven colors)

    12. A mockneck bodysuit for a barely-there-wear that melts over your body. You might forget you're even wearing it.

    a model wearing the bodysuit in brown
    Aerie

    Promising review: "I bought this literally just last week, and I'm in love. I've never liked wearing bodysuits, but it accentuates my body in all the right spots. The fabric is super smooth and comfy. I prefer to wear it without a bra and just pasties because cold temps lately do show EVERYTHING, but it's one of the cutest pieces I have in my closet. Self-confidence has definitely gone up now, thanks to this bodysuit, and I'm definitely going to order more in different colors." —fiannams

    Price: $39.95 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and four colors)

    13. A pair of joggers just begging to be your go-to "just got off work let me slip into something comfy" pants.

    a model wearing the joggers in blue
    Aerie

    Promising review: "So comfy and soft. I am wearing these everyday!!" —AIID

    Price: $44.95 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and eight colors)

    14. A pair of paper clip hoop earrings so you can add a little extra razzle dazzle to even your most laid-back ensembles.

    the gold paperclip earrings
    Aerie

    Promising review: "The earrings are super cute and look so good on. The quality is surprisingly good for the price, and they haven’t affected my sensitive ears!" —Chacha

    Price: $18.95

    15. A fleece cardigan ready to serve as the perfect throw on for walking the dog or getting the mail, in style of course.

    Aerie

    Price: $61.60 (originally $88; available in sizes XXS–XXL and two colors)

    16. A faux-leather jumpsuit made with a corset seaming detail, adjustable straps, and a built-in shelf with removable padding.

    a model wearing the jumpsuit in black
    Aerie

    Price: $61.60 (originally $88; available in sizes XXS–XXL and two colors)

    17. A flannel headband not only super stylish but also perfect for camouflaging bedhead.

    a model wearing the headband with matching pajamas
    Aerie

    Price: $15.95 (available in five colors)

    18. A quarter-zip sweater ready to take you from day to night with the slide of a shoulder. The quarter-zip acts like a dial ready to be dialed up or down depending on the events you're planning on getting into.

    a model wearing the sweater in a holiday red
    Aerie

    Promising review: "This half-zip is so cute and soft. It's really good quality and fits true to size. I’m usually a small but went with a medium and it fits great! Get this one!!" —Michaela

    Price: $48.96 (originally $69.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and eight colors)

    19. A pair of chenille crew socks because you can never have enough socks. Seriously, it's like a rule. Plus these aren't just adorable, they're also super soft thanks to their fabric.

    a model wearing the socks in purple
    Aerie

    Price: $9.95 (available in four colors)

    20. A vibrant sweater because winter months don't mean you have to drown in earth tones. Pop out your own sunshine with a sweater that radiates color.

    a model wearing the sweater in pink
    Aerie

    Promising review: "Surprisingly soft for a sweater! Not at all itchy. Perfect length — I got it to wear with Aerie faux leather leggings, and it is the perfect fall outfit." —Amndam8

    Price: $41.96 (originally $59.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and 15 colors)

    21. A pair of shine high waist leggings for ultimate support for your *bongos* that won't leave you with a camel toe.

    a model wearing the leggings
    Aerie

    Promising review: "They are so good!! I normally where an XL in bottoms but in Aerie leggings I ALWAYS get a L. This way the leggings are tight and stay put! I will be wearing these all fall and winter!" —Nikki

    Price: $25 (originally $59.95; available in sizes XS–M)

    22. A fleece shirt that's collard with buttons and the perfect top for cozy days. Reviewers say is so comfortable that they couldn't resist purchasing them in several colors.

    the fleece jacket in pink
    Aerie

    Promising review: "I now own this shirt in three colors. I literally couldn’t resist after trying it on and then wearing it once. It’s soft, so well-made, comfortable, and can be styled in so many ways." —ChrisR

    Price: $38.97 (originally $64.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and six colors)

    23. A pair of faux pearl earrings ready to go with any outfit via its elegant and timeless appeal.

    the pearl earrings
    Aerie

    Price: $13.95

    24. A pair of bootcut leggings for a squat-proof pant with personality. Your workouts never looked so good.

    a model wearing the leggings in brown plaid
    Aerie

    Price: $41.96 (originally $59.95; available in short, regular, and long sizes XXS–XXL and seven colors)

    25. A V-neck T-shirt because every wardrobe needs a not-so-basic, basic tee. IYKYK!

    a model wearing the shirt in white
    Aerie

    Promising review: "I love micro tees. This shirt is soft and fits great. I'm generally self-conscious of my tummy, but not in this shirt. If you are debating whether or not to buy it — do it!! You definitely won't regret it. The fabric molds to your body like a glove but isn't stifling at all and is super stretchy." —Chloe

    Price: $23.97 (originally $39.95; available in sizes XS–XXL and three colors)

    26. A pair of zipper pocket leggings featuring a warm-up fabric that warms you up on the inside yet feels like a cloud.

    a pair of the leggings in navy blue
    Aerie

    Promising review: "Very warm, perfect for colder weather. The fit is great as well! Pockets are pretty deep and the leggings are not transparent." —Bella

    Price: $41.96 (originally $59.95; available in short, regular, and long sizes XXS–XXL and four colors)

    27. A corset T-shirt complete with a stretch-like fabric that ~moves when you move~ just like that.

    a model wearing the shirt in blue
    Aerie

    Promising review: "Love this top so much. Definitely one of my favorites and I’ll be wearing this to school. I was afraid the neck would be too low but it’s not and I love it. Totally recommend!" —Eevee

    Price: $26.97 (originally $44.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and four colors)

    28. A turtleneck sweater reviewers say is the perfect oversized fit, balancing between comfy and roomy and too large.

    a model wearing the sweater
    Aerie

    Promising review: "Amazing!! You will not regret buying this. It is so soft and perfectly oversized. I will be purchasing another color." —c310

    Price: $48.96 (originally $69.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and five colors)

    29. A polo sweater you can pop on for a comfy yet put-together look. Its polo-like aesthetic makes it a versatile option for lounging at home or roaming about.

    a model wearing the shirt
    Aerie

    Promising review: "I have the set in brown, grey, white, and pink and I love them so much! I'm sad I couldn't snag any more colors!" —Vivian

    Price: $24.97 (originally $49.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and five colors)

    30. And, the matching high-waisted skater pants to complete the outfit and give your closet one super comfy lounge set.

    a model wearing the pants in pink
    Aerie

    Promising review: "Nice stretchy sweater material. Fit my waist and my height like a glove (which is usually hard for me to find). Also, such a good price for an Aerie product. A must buy!" —Beth

    Price: $23.98 (originally $59.95; available in sizes XS–XXL and two colors)

    Some reviews have been edited for length/clarity. 