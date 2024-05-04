26 Things From Amazon Our Readers Are Loving Right Now

1. A bottle of L’Oreal Wonder Water, an eight-second treatment to transform your hair from blah to tada! It's practically a potion in a bottle.
Promising review: "My hair is fine and frizzy. I have tried everything from Suave to Living Proof. This stuff is AMAZING. Also, I hardly ever review. I let my hair dry 80%, then styled with a Revlon style brush. My hair looked gorgeous, better than ever. I immediately ordered three more bottles. I don't know what the long-term usage will be. Using more than once a week can dry your hair out. It doesn't seem to fade my color, though. I mostly use it now when I want my hair to look especially nice." —Dee
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
2. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub to rid your body of ~chicken skin~ aka keratosis pilaris — the tiny bumps you get on your body. Made with glycolic, lactic acids, and pumice buffing beads, your skin will feel smooth after a good scrub.
3. A microfiber window blind cleaner just begging to ~wow~ the crowd by showing you how disgusting the in-between crevices of your blinds can be. No judgments.
The cleaner also comes with five microfiber duster clothes.
Promising review: "Where has this blind cleaner been for the past 50 years???? I have struggled to keep my blinds clean for so many years and happily found this item. It WORKS!!! And I love that it comes with extra sleeves, and the sleeves are machine-washable. The handle is plastic, but I feel confident it won't break any time soon." —marionvgt
Get the six-piece set from Amazon for $6.99 (also available in green).
4. A pair of exfoliating mittens, an at-home K-beauty treatment that provides a gentle yet efficient way of exfoliating your skin. This mitten will gently lift away your dead skin gifting you with wow-worthy results after just one use.
5. A set of Schick dermaplaning razors that reviewers say is a ~game-changer~ that's easy to use and super effective at removing dead skin and unwanted hair.
6. A mold and mildew remover and caulk whitener for a *no-scrub-needed* cleaner that'll restore your tiles and the caulk around your sinks, kitchens, bathrooms, and more.
7. A pack of Crayola Globbles that aren't just fun for kids but serve as a great fidget toy to get you through a boring meeting.
8. A perfume atomizer so you can take your favorite fragrance with you on vacation without worrying about if your bottle is over the 3-ounce allowance.
Promising review: "^That's me pumping my signature perfume into one of these travel atomizers I've been using for about a year. It's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point." —Elizabeth Lilly
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $6.99.
9. A Dr. Scholl's restoring balm that'll help save your feet from cracking and dryness. I mean, the pictures below speak for themselves.
10. A four-pack of cowboy straw toppers, the most adorable way to protect your straw while you're out and about.
11. A marvelous humidifier tank cleaner because now that you think about it, you can't quite remember the last time you cleaned your humidifier. *Thinks really hard*
12. A long-lasting lightweight makeup primer for a flawless finish that lasts all day without feeling heavy. It also has skin-boosting ingredients like tea tree and vitamins A and E.
14. A stainless-steel tongue scraper ready to get rid of all that nasty gunk on your tongue and freshen up that ripe breath, too. Your friends and co-workers will thank you. And, it'll improve the taste of your favorite foods.
Dr.Tung's is a US-based small biz that specializes in oral care products.
Promising review: "I had a tool similar to this years ago but it was plastic and shaped a little differently and I just didn’t see much results, so I didn’t stick with using it. But this tongue scraper is by far above and beyond anything I have used in the past. The immediate results were disgusting, which in this case is a good thing. I’m very happy with the quality of product and the way in which this handy little tool performs. An added plus is the cute travel bag which comes with your purchase. Solid purchase!" —Lyra18
Get it from Amazon for $7.27 (also available in multipacks).
15. A pack of duster sponges to collect dust, hair, and other miscellaneous items that accumulate on your base boards or corners. Just dampen and wipe. When you're done, rinse it off and you're ready to use it again.
The Scrub Daddy Damp Duster seems to be constantly sold out, and these are similar, for less!
I bought a pack of these recently, and so far, I love dusting with them! All the dust sticks right on, so you don't end up breathing in all the dust you just tried removing. It's great for baseboards, too!
Promising review: "I rarely review products, but this little sponge literally changed my life! It picks up EVERYthing in one swipe! Hard water marks on your bathroom mirror, no problem! Hair clippings on your sink and counter, one swipe and they are gone! Dusty blinds? Swoosh, swoosh, swipe! And ala-presto ka-bam, like magic they are perfect and dust-free! I need one of these for my floors! I love, love, love how the sponge picks up everything, and with a little running water, all the dust, hair, muck, and guck just rinsed away! This will not disappoint! Thank you!" —DayDreamer
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $9.99 (available in six color packs).
16. A drill brush kit for putting the elbow grease into cleaning without making you work twice as hard. These attachments fit onto your drill and adds an extra power behind the scrub brushes to tackle bigger projects in half the time.
Promising review: "If I could give it 10 stars I would. If you have a tile shower that is the bane of your existence like mine...you need these! They clean what no human hands can in half the time. Still hard work to use but way better then the old fashioned way!" —jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in soft, medium, stiff, and ultra stiff bristles).
17. A cutlery organizer tray to help you notice when your cereal bowl collection far outnumbers your clean spoons. Time to run the dishwasher.
Promising review: "I thought this would be handy and help with space management in a small apartment. It turned out to be perfect. It keeps the silverware clean and stores a lot in a small space. I love it. I got two because I inherited my grandmother's silverware, so there are two types of forks and two types of spoons, and I wanted things separate and organized. Two organizers fit side-by-side in a standard apartment drawer. After getting these, I picked up the knife organizer, and it’s just as handy and useful." —Jerimi
Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
18. A pack of vinyl coasters so your cold bevvies won't *record* water stains on your table. Plus, they're just super cute decoration, amirite?
19. A copy of Burn After Writing, a journal designed to jostle your brain with questions and prompts to help you think about things and get inspired. In doing so, reviewers say it's led them to laughing, crying, and helping to relieve some stress.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for, and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self-love, self-care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow are always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things differently. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you, and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
20. A satin pillowcase that'll elevate your slumber status with its chic design while the satin material helps prevent breakouts and hair damage.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer says about it: This is my go-to satin pillowcase. I have two Slip pillowcases, and several of these, and actually the Bedsure ones wash up much nicer and retain an incredibly silky smooth feel after dozens of trips through the laundry. They're the only ones I'll buy going forward, and I recommended them to my mom and now she's in love with them too!
Promising reviews: "I ordered these pillowcases to see if they could compete with Blissy. Well, they can. I have washed them three times, and they have come out great. They seem to protect your hair and skin. So, I’m very happy with them." —EMc
"I bought these cases to match a new sheet set. I previously bought much more expensive brands to match other sheets, but I love Bedsure products and wanted to try them out. Arguably, they’re softer than my more expensive ones! They did arrive very wrinkled, but a quick wash and dry, and they’re shiny and wrinkle-free. I like the envelope closure a lot more than the competing brands' zip closure. Highly recommend!" —Hannah Watkins
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in standard, queen, king, and body pillow sizes and 37 colors).