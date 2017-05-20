Take BuzzFeed's 4 Weeks To 5K Challenge!

Anyone can become a runner — and BuzzFeed's 4 Weeks to 5K Challenge makes running easier than ever!

The 4 Weeks to 5K Challenge is a workout plan designed to turn you into a runner in just 30 days — and by Day 30, you’ll be ready to run an entire 5K! That's right: You’ll be up and running in no time!

We worked with Jason Fitzgerald, a USATF-certified coach and the founder of Strength Running, to put together a workout plan that anyone can do. When you sign up for the 4 Weeks to 5K Challenge, we'll start emailing you three workouts a week, including a warm-up and some ab exercises to get your body in shape to run. You’ll start slow — combining running and walking — as you build up your endurance. By the end of the challenge, you’ll be amazed at how far and how fast you can run!

And we’ll also email you helpful tips to keep you motivated, playlists to really pump up your runs, food tips to help you get the most from your workouts, and more!

Best yet, the 4 Weeks to 5K Challenge is completely free!