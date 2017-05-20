Sections

Health

Take BuzzFeed's 4 Weeks To 5K Challenge!

If you've always wanted to run a 5K, now's your chance. We'll guide you every step of the way.

Posted on
BuzzFeed Promotions
BuzzFeed Promotions
BuzzFeed Contributor
Caity Arthur / Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News

Anyone can become a runner — and BuzzFeed's 4 Weeks to 5K Challenge makes running easier than ever!

The 4 Weeks to 5K Challenge is a workout plan designed to turn you into a runner in just 30 days — and by Day 30, you’ll be ready to run an entire 5K! That's right: You’ll be up and running in no time!

We worked with Jason Fitzgerald, a USATF-certified coach and the founder of Strength Running, to put together a workout plan that anyone can do. When you sign up for the 4 Weeks to 5K Challenge, we'll start emailing you three workouts a week, including a warm-up and some ab exercises to get your body in shape to run. You’ll start slow — combining running and walking — as you build up your endurance. By the end of the challenge, you’ll be amazed at how far and how fast you can run!

And we’ll also email you helpful tips to keep you motivated, playlists to really pump up your runs, food tips to help you get the most from your workouts, and more!

Best yet, the 4 Weeks to 5K Challenge is completely free!

Ready to actually become a runner? Enter your email address to sign up for BuzzFeed's 4 Weeks to 5K Challenge today!



(If you can't see that sign-up box, follow this link to sign up!)

