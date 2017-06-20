You’ve Got Questions About Sex — Get Honest Answers With The BuzzFeed Health & Beauty Newsletter

And we know how important it is to get honest and accurate answers to those questions. That’s why we created the BuzzFeed Health & Beauty newsletter. We want to give you a way to learn more about everything you might want to know, from birth control advice to STD testing tips to things other people wish they’d learned in sex ed. We'll do our best to answer the questions you might not even know you had!

And the newsletter is more than just sex talk! Twice a week, we’ll send you fitness tips from pros; nutrition hacks you can use; life-changing hair and makeup tips; plus amazing style advice.