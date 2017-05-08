Sections

Hey, Did You Know BuzzFeed Has A Literary Magazine?

This will be the best thing in your inbox every month.

Posted on
BuzzFeed Promotions
BuzzFeed Promotions
BuzzFeed Contributor

BuzzFeed Reader has a monthly newsletter that's really cool. Here's what you get:

Gorgeous covers

Saffa Khan, Liam O'Donnell, Chioma Ebinama

Every month, talented illustrators design custom covers for the newsletter. It's like getting a magazine in your inbox every month!

Exclusive columns from Saeed Jones, Karolina Waclawiak and Rachel Sanders

Read wonderful columns from Reader editors:

Dear Ferocity Executive Culture Editor Saeed Jones offers up life advice for anyone who needs it, from how to deal with writer's block to why everyone should consider therapy ("it's a long-term investment that pays in dividends.") You can email your questions to dearferocity@buzzfeed.com.

Karolina's Korner Deputy Culture Editor Karolina Waclawiak reads the stars in this bimonthly column. Did you know Steve Bannon was a Sagittarius?

Rachel Recommends Senior editor Rachel Sanders tells us what she's into every month, from great torte recipes to the wonders of a good walk.

Exclusive interviews with famous authors

Madeline Whitehead, Brandon Eggleston​, Derek Shapton

Every month, we ask a talented writer — from Colson Whitehead to Mary Gaitskill — what they’ve been reading lately. Their answers, from barbecue how-tos to students’ unread manuscripts, never disappoint.

And roundups of all the great poetry, essays, and fiction we've published lately

From heart-wrenching personal essays to cultural criticism — we've got it all.

