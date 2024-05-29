    11 Creators You Should Be Following On Facebook

    From cleaning tips to comedy sketches, they really have the range.

    While you are very likely already following your favorite Creators on Instagram or TikTok, a new crop of content Creators is popping up on Facebook, using a slew of new Creator-friendly features. From food, to gardening, to travel, comedy or home decor, check out the generation of Creators getting virality and monetization where you might least expect it…

    1. Sarah Bahn is an amazing Gen-Z food creator taking the internet by storm.

    A woman with long hair and bangs holds up a forkful of noodles while smiling at the camera. The video has 3.8 million views
    Sarah Bahn

    She’s well known for her rice cooker meal series and showcasing her journey on making a variety of Asian Cuisine. Her content is fun, easy to watch and very educational.

    Watch her 5-minute Peanut Noodle video here, and follow her here

    2. Marcus Bridgewater doubles as equal parts plant lover and amazing advocate for mental health awareness.

    Greenhouse with various hanging and potted plants, including an orchid in bloom. Watering system in action. Video view count displays 1.3M
    Marcus Bridgewater

    By following Marcus, you will learn how to take care of your plants and how to better take care of yourself. 

    Watch his greenhouse video here, and follow him here

    3. Nathaly Khoury’s life is full of adventure and beautiful visuals in nature, which she decided to start sharing to the world via social media.

    A cozy cottage surrounded by tall trees in the state of Washington with a person in a red shirt standing on the porch. The video has 3.3M views
    Nathaly Khory

    She’s a proud Venezuelan traveling around the world discovering amazing places to highlight to her community. Her content is all about beauty in nature, how to travel and how to care for the spaces you visit. 

    Watch her Forks, Washington video here, and follow her here

    4. Gia Savocchi is a dog-behavior specialist and she loves sharing her knowledge with her community.

    Person speaking directly to the camera with text on the image reading &quot;escalates quickly to biting.&quot; Video has 1.4 million views
    Gia Savocchi

    Dogs are creatures that can be simple as well as complex, with Gia as a guide she helps to educate her followers on dog paterns, dives into conversations on other dog owner videos and keeps everybody posted about her adventures with her won cute dog. 

    Watch her puppy training video here, and follow her here

    5. Everything Envy is a Mother-Daughter Duo and organizers-extraordinaire, Margaret (mom) and Stetson (daughter).

    A bra with a ventilated design is laid flat on a washing machine&#x27;s open door. A woven basket is in the background. The video has 7.7M views
    Everything Envy

    If you want your home to be more up to date and modern, Everything Envy is the page for you. They are the best at recommending the best home, travel and day to day gadgets that make your everyday life much easier. 

    Watch their bra-washing gadget review here, and follow them here



    6. Tucker Reynolds is the KING of comedy and sketches. If you're following BuzzFeed, you've probably seen him on one of our channels.

    A man with short, tousled hair sits in a car holding a small glass of yellow liquid, with a lemon juice bottle beside him. The video has 11 million views
    Tucker Reynolds

    From day-to-day events to stories he creates, his followers are filled with laughter and joy every time they watch one of his videos. Tucker’s page will turn your frown upside down, trust us.

    Watch this lemon juice video here, and follow him here

    7. Tucker is the king, and Becca Bastos is the QUEEN of sketches.

    A woman is holding two drinks in a bar&#x27;s women&#x27;s restroom. Text reads, &quot;POV you&#x27;re in the women&#x27;s bathroom at a bar.&quot; The video has 6.9M views
    Becca Bastos

    She shares her real live event experiences as well she creates her own. Becca’s audience is primarily women and she uses that as her advantage to connect more with her community. If you need a good laugh, Becca’s page is where you need to go. 

    Watch this bathroom sketch here, and follow her here

    8. Chris Glover is an amazing advocate for mental health and autism.

    Person wearing glasses, a graphic t-shirt, and brown pants, sitting on a couch with animated expression. Text reads: &quot;Are Autistic People Offensive.&quot; Video has 1.9 million views
    Chris Glover

    He uses his platform to help spread education about every day situations with people on the spectrum through his comedy sketches. 

    Watch this video here, and follow him here




    9. Michelle Disla is an amazing food creator of Dominican descent.

    Shrimp pasta dish topped with parsley and grated cheese in a pan with a fork lifting some pasta. Text overlay reads &quot;Shrimp Pasta.&quot; Video has 10 million views
    Michelle Disla

    She has a variety of food videos and she loves to explore her Dominican heritage through cuisine. Her content feels like a big warm hug from a family member, especially when she calls everyone “cousins.” 

    Watch her Shrimp Pasta video here, and follow her here

    10. Josh Rincon is your go-to finance guy for any tips and tricks in the money world.

    Person labeled as &quot;Homeowner&quot; in an office setting saying, &quot;Hi bank here&#x27;s my mortgage payment.&quot; The video has 9.4 million views
    Josh Rincon

    A proud Latino who uses his platform to further educate his community on how to spend and invest properly, he will keep you safe from scams and teach you how to plan for your own financial success.

    Watch his homeowner video here, and follow him here

    11. Ileana Cabrera loves a clean space, but she also wanted more than that, so she turned her everyday job as a cleaner into a bustling content creation journey.

    Hand cleaning the lint trap of a dryer as part of spring cleaning. Text reads: &quot;Day 9 of Spring Cleaning, Cleaning for clarity, Dryer.&quot; The video has 3.7M views
    Ileana Cabrera

    Through her page, she helps her community on how to clean more effectively and how to keep your everyday life spick & span. 


    Watch her spring cleaning series here, and follow her here