First We Feast’s Hot Ones To Join The Paley Center For Media For A Spicy Evening With Sean Evans

New York, NY, May 14, 2024 – The Paley Center for Media announced today its latest PaleyLive program, Hot Ones: A Spicy Evening with Sean Evans and the Hit YouTube Talk Show. This behind-the- scenes look at the global phenomenon will take place at The Paley Museum on Tuesday, June 18 at 6:30pm.

Each week, millions watch Hot Ones to see stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Kevin Hart, Conan O’Brien, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and more, answering hot questions while eating progressively hotter wings. With more than 27 billion minutes viewed over 300-plus episodes since 2015, the series has become a true pop culture phenomenon.

During this exclusive event, The Paley Museum will screen an early look at an upcoming episode, followed by a conversation on how the show became a go-to destination for Hollywood A-listers, and the secret sauce behind its success. Joining the discussion will be Host & Executive Producer, Sean Evans; Senior Producer Domonique Burroughs; Creator & Executive Producer Chris Schonberger , and other participants to be announced.

“Hot Ones is an entertainment phenomenon that also serves as a perfect example of why YouTube continues to be a leading destination for viewers seeking the most buzz-worthy shows,” said Maureen J. Reidy, The Paley Center for Media, President and CEO. “We look forward to what promises to be a sizzling evening at The Paley Museum!”

PaleyLive programs offer the public the rare opportunity to engage with prominent names in media and television. All PaleyLive programs are selected by the Paley Center to not only expand society’s understanding of the cultural, creative, and social significance of media and television, but also for their ability to educate and entertain the public.

Tickets for this program are now on sale to Paley President’s Circle, Patron Circle, and Partner Members; to Paley Individual, Family, and Supporting Members on Thursday, May 16 at noon ET; and to the general public on Friday, May 17 at noon ET. For more information and to learn more about the benefits of Paley Membership including ticket presale and discounts please visit paleycenter.org/membership.



Media Contacts:

Teresa Brady, Director of Communications, The Paley Center for Media tbrady@paleycenter.org – 212 621-6757

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

paleycenter@ssmandl.com

###

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for almost 50 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center’s acclaimed programming, please visit paleycenter.org