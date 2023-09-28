Filmrise Acquires Worldwide Digital Distribution Rights To BuzzFeed Studios Library

New York, NY - September 28, 2023– FilmRise, the New York City-based film, television studio and streaming network, has acquired worldwide digital media rights to a library of content from BuzzFeed Studios portfolio of brands.

The library spans over 1200 hours of content, which includes “Hot Ones” the Emmy Award nominated and Streamy Award-winning series featuring host Sean Evans interviewing A-list celebrities over a plate of increasingly spicy wings. “Hot Ones” originally launched in 2015 on YouTube and immediately became a viral sensation.

Other titles in the library include “BuzzFeed Unsolved: True Crime” and “BuzzFeed Unsolved: Supernatural”, “Worth It”, “Sneaker Shopping”, “Full Size Run” and more.

The announcement was made jointly today by Jonitha Keymoore, VP of Global Content Acquisitions at FilmRise and Nick Wang, SVP of Business Development and Partnerships at BuzzFeed Studio .

Jonitha Keymoore of FilmRise states, “BuzzFeed and Complex carry a library of content that taps into the zeitgeist of today’s culture by taking an innovative perspective to traditional formats, whether that be the unique way “Hot Ones” approaches the classic talk show format or “BuzzFeed Unsolved” takes on the true crime genre. These titles already have a strong audience following and now, we are thrilled to bring them to everyone, worldwide.”

Nick Wang from BuzzFeed Studios comments, “This deal with FilmRise marks a milestone for our series and our studio. We’re excited to expand the footprint of our series to audiences across digital platforms around the globe.”

The deal was negotiated by Jonitha Keymoore, VP of Global Content Acquisitions and Nick Wang, SVP of Business Development and Partnerships at BuzzFeed Studios.

About BuzzFeed Inc.

BuzzFeed, Inc., parent company to Complex and HuffPost is home to the best of the Internet. Across food, news, pop culture and commerce, our brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed, Inc. is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring our audience to live better lives.

About FilmRise

FilmRise is a New York City-based film and television studio and operator of the FilmRise Streaming Network, the world’s largest independently owned portfolio of ad-supported streaming apps and FAST channels. FilmRise distributes content worldwide, invests in original content, and works with digital creators to help them monetize their libraries in the greater streaming space. Founded in 2012 by veteran producers and financiers Danny Fisher, Jack Fisher and Alan Klingenstein, FilmRise is a recognized market leader and innovator at the forefront of analytics-led curation and distribution.

The company offers over 50,000 licensed and originally produced scripted and unscripted television episodes across all genres, and award-winning, critically acclaimed feature films and documentaries. Television series include Gordon Ramsay’s HELL'S KITCHEN and KITCHEN NIGHTMARES; infidelity hit CHEATERS; iconic Classic TV series THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW; Canadian-drama mainstay HEARTLAND; true crime and mystery favorites FORENSIC FILES and UNSOLVED MYSTERIES, and more. Films and documentaries feature the two-time Spirit Award-nominated drama DRIVEWAYS, featuring Academy Award-nominee Hong Chau (The Whale) and Brian Dennehy; SURGE, the Sundance World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award winner with screen icon Ben Whishaw; the Tribeca Festival Best Documentary winner and three-time Emmy nominee REWIND as well as genre specific features such as holiday comedy A CHRISTMAS KAREN and western SANCTIFIED among others. FilmRise Original productions include true crime series BLOODLINE DETECTIVES HOSTED BY NANCY GRACE; MEET, MARRY, MURDER HOSTED BY MICHELLE TRACHTENBERG; and THE INTERROGATION ROOM HOSTED BY VIVICA A. FOX. In addition, FilmRise produced the PBS documentary series ICON: MUSIC THROUGH THE LENS and recently announced the new cooking competition series NOT LIKE MAMA. For more information, go to: filmrise.com

