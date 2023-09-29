ComplexCon 2023: A Sneak Peek At What's In Store!

ComplexCon 2023 is around the corner, and it's gearing up to be an unforgettable weekend of style, sneakers, art, food, music, and culture. The festival, known for its expert curation, has announced CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET as the event’s artistic director, as well as returning sponsors -- eBay, Espolòn Tequila, and Toyota -- promising a slew of exciting experiences for attendees. Let's dive in on what we know and can expect (plus we hear more announcements are coming soon 👀)!.

The Ultimate Shopping Experience: eBay

eBay is baaaaaack as the Official ComplexCon Marketplace Sponsor, and we hear they're bringing an interactive experience that celebrates culture, authenticity, and confidence in (you guessed it) shopping. ComplexCon attendees will get to explore eBay's unmatched selection of fashion and collectibles including handbags, watches, sneakers, streetwear, and trading cards—all backed by eBay Authenticity Guarantee. It's a can’t miss for casual fans and avid collectors alike, connecting people and the products they love in a rare way.

A Taste of Mexican Culture: Espolòn Tequila

Espolòn Tequila returns as the Official ComplexCon Tequila Sponsor, and we’re happy to report they’re taking it to a whole new level. This year, Espolòn is hosting a full Día de los Muertos experience on the show floor itself (!!) for fans to snag limited-edition apparel, discover new artist partnerships, and get in on exclusive apparel customization opportunities (in real time). But wait, there’s more: don't miss the Espolòn Cantina—an immersive experience located at the festival Lagoon celebrating the vibrant culture and modern innovation of Mexico.

Sean Yelle, Senior Category Marketing Director of Campari USA notes, "We're celebrating modern Mexico through unique partnerships with like-minded Hispanic innovators and creators. This year, we’re excited to bring some major surprises to ComplexCon, including an exclusive streetwear collaboration that captures the essence of Espolòn Tequila."

Community-Driven Purpose: Toyota

Toyota is back as the Official ComplexCon Auto Sponsor, and the team is on a mission to support and uplift Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) through their 'Nudge' campaign this year. For the second year in a row, Toyota will sponsor Community Week on the ground in the LBC by championing the local youth creative community. This two-day event at Long Beach Polytechnic High School will feature workshops, mentorship and inspiration. The best part? These workshops will also be available to every ComplexCon attendee on the show floor all weekend long. And finally, Toyota will host the official "ComplexCon After Party," courtesy of Toyota, promises to be lit.🔥

More to Come

ComplexCon has a lot more in store for attendees, including the iconic ComplexCon(versations) speaker series, featuring influential voices that shape today's culture. Sneakerheads will be thrilled to know that the much-anticipated "Sneaker Of The Year" panel, led by Joe La Puma, is on the agenda. And of course, the First We Feast Lagoon will make a return, offering mouthwatering dishes and exclusive events from Hot Ones and First We Feast brands.

VIP and general admission tickets are available now on ComplexCon.com, so be sure to secure your spot at this year's festival of the future. For all the latest updates, follow @complexcon on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram.

As ComplexCon 2023 draws near, the excitement is palpable. With eBay, Espolòn Tequila, Toyota, and a host of other partners and sponsors, this year's festival promises to be an immersive and unforgettable experience. Don't miss out on the chance to be part of the cultural phenomenon that is ComplexCon!