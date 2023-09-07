CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET Named Artistic Director Of ComplexCon 2023

CACTUS PLANT FLEA MARKET is a brand and creative outlet founded in 2015 by the multi-disciplinary fine artist CACTUS PLANT. Through limited releases and extensive collaborations with high profile brands and artists such as Nike, McDonald’s, COMME des GARÇONS, Supreme, Marc Jacobs, KAWS, Disney, The Rolling Stones, Kids See Ghosts and more, the globally renowned artist and their namesake brand has become one of the most notable influences in culture, art, fashion and lifestyle today.

As the ComplexCon 2023 Artistic Director, CACTUS will design the event’s brand identity and lend their oversight to the overall aesthetic experience of ComplexCon, including designing exclusive merchandise only available at the festival, as well as curating the soon to be announced musical acts performing on Saturday and Sunday. CACTUS will also handpick emerging brands to receive a coveted exhibit space on the ComplexCon show floor, inviting a new class of innovators into the global hub of convergence culture. CACTUS is the next to serve as ComplexCon’s Artistic Director, following in the lineage of her prolific predecessor, the legendary Takashi Murakami.

“CACTUS is unlike any artist in our industry right now. Seeing their growth over the last few years while constantly breaking the mold of what is expected through an extensive list of collaborations, consistently evolving artwork and a loyal fan base that is at the core of our culture made it a no brainer when thinking of the ideal Artistic Director for this year’s ComplexCon,” said Matt Senna, SVP of Experiential at BuzzFeed, Inc.

ComplexCon will once again host its iconic ComplexCon(versations) speaker series featuring distinguished voices from across mediums that define what’s now and next in culture, including the much anticipated Sneaker Of The Year panel lead by Joe La Puma. As part of the epic festival experience, the First We Feast Lagoon will return in full force with the hottest, most delicious, “can’t-get-them-anywhere-else” dishes, hosts, and events from Hot Ones and First We Feast.

“The Complex legacy is built on the convergence of culture and community for our global fans and tastemakers, and for the last seven years ComplexCon has brought that ethos to life, with a dynamic atmosphere that connects artists, brands, and consumers,” said Donnie Kwak, General Manager of Complex Networks. “Now, more than ever, we’re excited to bring the Complex ecosystem to life with CACTUS in the heart of Long Beach this coming November.”

ComplexCon is a groundbreaking festival and exhibition that brings together pop culture, music, art, food, sports, innovation, activism, and education. Guests in attendance will be able to shop hundreds of exclusive releases from the most sought-after brands, watch inspiring talks from the most influential minds in our culture, and experience the future through the most immersive and ambitious pop culture experience yet.



