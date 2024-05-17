BuzzFeed Studios And Lil Rel Howery Partner On Timely New Docuseries, “Saving The Neighborhood”

Los Angeles, CA – May 17, 2024 – BuzzFeed Studios and actor and comedian Lil Rel Howery (Get Out, Vacation Friends) are partnering on a new series, Saving The Neighborhood, which explores existential threats playing out in neighborhoods across the country. As director and interactive host, Rel will relate to his own experiences, drop jaws, and disarm with his unique brand of entertainment.

Season One of Saving The Neighborhood shines a light on the impact of environmental racism on Black and Brown communities across the U.S. – from Lil Rel’s hometown of Chicago to the water crises in Jackson and Flint to toxic dumps and incinerators in New York and California. Rel will meet communities around the country fighting for environmental justice, with their livelihoods on the line. In the process, he’ll learn how these communities tie into a much larger story that has unfolded over time — with twists and turns that audiences will find hard to believe.

With Saving The Neighborhood, BuzzFeed Studios is building on its slate of unscripted initiatives, ranging from pop culture true crime (The Rise and Fall of LulaRoe), to explosive political docuseries (Once Upon A Time in Londongrad), to reality and game show formats (Snoop & Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween). Coming off the success of recent BuzzFeed Studios feature films like EXmas and Puppy Love, BuzzFeed Studios continues to grow its premium entertainment business in various phases of development, production and distribution, with more to be announced soon.

Lil Rel Howery serves as Director and Executive Producer of Saving The Neighborhood. The series was created by Sean Flax of Endless Roots, who serves as an Executive Producer on the project. Jordan Savage and Manny Alves of The Network Studios, and Norman Aladjem and Madeleine Buisseret (Mainstay Entertainment) are also Executive Producers. Paul Ricci and Richard Alan Reid serve as Executive Producers for BuzzFeed Studios.

“From my hometown of Chicago to other cities impacted by environmental racism across the country, this is an issue that’s close to my heart, and one that I believe needs more attention,” said Lil Rel Howery. “We’re giving a platform to the activists on the ground who are making change happen, and standing up for what’s right.”

“BuzzFeed Studios is thrilled to announce our latest unscripted project, Saving The Neighborhood, which draws viewers to the intersection of environmentalism, community action, education, and injustice” said Paul Ricci, Head of Unscripted at BuzzFeed Studios. “Building off the success of our slate of unscripted projects, Saving The Neighborhood will engage BuzzFeed’s massive global audience and entertain and educate viewers from all walks of life.”

