BuzzFeed Doubles Down On Content-Driven Commerce With Exclusive Product Launch At Target

NEW YORK, September 29, 2023 – BuzzFeed, Inc. (Nasdaq: BZFD), a premier digital media company for the most diverse, most online, and most socially engaged generations the world has ever seen, today announced the launch of its newest product line the Goodful Clean Ceramic Cookware.
The commerce initiative by BuzzFeed’s Goodful unveiled premium kitchen essentials available exclusively at Target – both online and in select stores across the US. This strategic partnership with Target marks Goodful's latest retail collaboration, following successful product lines with Macy's and Amazon.
"We're excited to offer our community a premium, clean cookware line at Target that seamlessly blends our online wellness content and commerce expertise with Target's customer-centric approach,” said Jessica Probus, SVP of BuzzFeed Editorial. “This collaboration allows Goodful to bring wellness off the screen and into the audiences’ homes.”
The Goodful Clean Ceramic Cookware line encapsulates the brand's dedication to health, quality, and environment. Shoppers will find a variety of cookware essentials ranging from Pots, Fry Pans, Woks, Griddles, Deep Cookers, Dutch Ovens, Stock Pots, and an inclusive 10-piece set, all available in two appealing colorways. Starting September 25, cooking enthusiasts can purchase the Goodful Clean Ceramic Cookware from Target.com and in select Target stores nationwide.
Every piece in this line reflects Goodful’s commitment to accessible wellness. The cast aluminum construction promises anti-warp durability, while the premium Clean Ceramic coating ensures food slides right off the pan – all without the use of PFAS and PFOA. For convenient handling, each cookware piece is fitted with sturdy comfort grip handles. Additionally, customers will appreciate the felt pan protectors for easy stacking and storage without the fear of scratching. Both the Goodful Clean Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set and its accompanying lids are dishwasher safe. Prices for the line range from a wallet-friendly $31.99 to a premium $129.99 for the larger 10-piece set.
Launched by BuzzFeed in 2016, Goodful has rapidly grown to become a leading figure in the wellness space with a dedicated following of over 25 million across various digital platforms. Goodful is driven by its mission: "Goodful helps people learn simple, intentional steps to live well. Our goal is to help our audience and consumers take care of themselves, their environment and their people, all without judgment. Our products, content, and experiences are deeply rooted in making our world a healthier, kinder, safer, and more beautiful place."
About BuzzFeed, Inc.
BuzzFeed, Inc. is home to the best of the Internet. Across pop culture, entertainment, shopping, food and news, our brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring our audience to live better lives.
Goodful is BuzzFeed's creator-led wellness brand dedicated to promoting a healthier, kinder, safer, and more beautiful world. With its enriching content and premium products, Goodful inspires individuals to embrace simple and intentional steps towards holistic well-being.