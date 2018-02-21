Watch Live: Florida School Shooting Survivors March To The State Capitol

Share On more Share On more

Survivors of the Florida school shooting and others are marching to the Florida State Capitol today to rally for new gun regulations.

A week after a gunman killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School arrived in Tallahassee Tuesday night to push for a change in gun laws with the message 'Never Again.'

By Wednesday morning dozens of people — including high school students, college students, and others in support of gun law restrictions — marched in the streets of Florida's state capitol.



The day's march began with a passionate speech from Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum, who told the crowd, "I believe that we will win."

"You’re speaking for those 17 lives that were unnecessarily and avoidably snuffed out," he said at the start of the march. "You’re speaking for the kids and the generation of tomorrow so that they don’t have to take the very same march that you’re taking today."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.