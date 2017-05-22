What's Going On In The News Today?

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES

Donald Trump has embarked on his first foreign trip as president.

The president urged Middle Eastern nations to “drive terrorists out” of their communities and countries without waiting for the US’s help during a speech on Islam in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. “Drive them out of your places of worship, drive them out of your community, drive them out of your holy land, and drive them out of this Earth,” Trump said.

He also announced the signing of multiple agreements with Saudi Arabia and other nations to counter terrorism. The speech was met with disappointment from human-rights advocates who criticized him for not mentioning human rights, democracy, or freedom.

And American Muslims noticed a glaring omission from Trump’s speech on Islam: themselves. There was no acknowledgment of the contributions of the athletes, doctors, actors, and tech entrepreneurs who are among more than 3.3 million Muslims living in the United States.

A list with the personal information of thousands of anti-Trump activists is being built and shared online. The president made a “rude” thumbs-up sign in Saudia Arabia, but really everyone needs to calm down for a minute. And Trump put his hands on a glowing orb in Saudi Arabia and people made a lot of jokes.