What's Going On In The News Today?

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared victory in a referendum to expand his powers.
Proponents of a raft of deep constitutional changes that would transform Turkey from a parliamentary to a presidential system of governance claimed victory late Sunday night, with just over 51% of the vote amid record-high turnout, according to unofficial numbers released by local media. The country’s high electoral board confirmed victory for Erdogan’s “Yes” camp.
"Turkey made a historical decision," Erdogan told the nation in a televised address in which he presented his "Yes" camp as the underdog despite its considerable advantages. "It was difficult to defend the changes, but we succeeded."
The opposition, however, is contesting the results, which are still unofficial.
PSA: Salt Bae fulfilled his civic duty and wow it was exactly what you’d expect.
WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON
Police in Cleveland, Ohio, are searching for a man who killed someone and uploaded the video to Facebook.
The suspect, 37-year-old Steve Stephens, claimed he had killed multiple people while driving around Cleveland, though police said they could verify one victim. "I killed 13, so I'm working on 14 as we speak," Stephens appears to say in the video. "I just snapped.”
Police later identified the victim as Robert Godwin Sr., 74. The shooting appeared to be entirely random, police said.
A Facebook spokesperson said late Sunday that the video was recorded and uploaded, not streamed via Facebook Live as police initially reported. Warning: This post includes violent images.
DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?
A cluster of opioid addicts in Massachusetts suddenly lost their memories, and no one knows why.
Max Meehan, 27, was the first case in a cluster of opioid addicts to show up in an eastern Massachusetts ER with sudden, unexplained amnesia.
Massachusetts public health officials said they’ll soon announce that the amnesia syndrome is a “reportable disease” — like Ebola or Zika — that doctors should alert the state about.
As doctors scramble to figure out what is causing these amnesia cases, some argue that the more important issue is keeping addicts like Max alive. BuzzFeed News’ Azeen Ghorayshi reports.
QUICK THINGS TO KNOW
World: North Korea tried to launch a missile but failed. US Vice President Mike Pence is now in South Korea amid escalating tensions.
US news: Arkansas scheduled eight executions over the next two weeks — but all are on hold for now. The White House is preparing to make a move on the Washington DC federal trial court. And meet the New York City Democrat flacking for Ivanka Trump.
United Airlines is no longer removing passengers after they've boarded in order to make room for crew members. And this couple says United kicked them off a flight on the way to their wedding.
BuzzFeed News investigates: One of 51 people who accused a Chicago cop of framing them for murder has been freed from prison after 23 years. And Oklahoma’s Republican governor and senior senator have called for authorities to investigate a troubled psychiatric facility in Tulsa following a BuzzFeed News investigation.
In tech: Scammers have hacked the profiles of Airbnb guests with good reviews and high ratings to get inside host homes. No, Mark Zuckerberg isn't running for president. But he is taking an "Obama-esque approach" to win your likes.
LGBT: A 23-year-old Russian violinist came out as gay on YouTube with the hope that it might at least help one child.
Entertainment: The Rock — now star of the biggest box office debut of all time — is the hero we all need right now. And now at an end, HBO’s Girls is frank about the limitations of friendship in your twenties.
-
