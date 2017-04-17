What's Going On In The News Today?

A cluster of opioid addicts in Massachusetts suddenly lost their memories, and no one knows why. Turkey's president has declared victory on a vote that vastly expands his power. And at the end of its run, HBO's Girls is frank about the limitations of friendship in your twenties.

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared victory in a referendum to expand his powers. Proponents of a raft of deep constitutional changes that would transform Turkey from a parliamentary to a presidential system of governance claimed victory late Sunday night, with just over 51% of the vote amid record-high turnout, according to unofficial numbers released by local media. The country’s high electoral board confirmed victory for Erdogan’s “Yes” camp. "Turkey made a historical decision," Erdogan told the nation in a televised address in which he presented his "Yes" camp as the underdog despite its considerable advantages. "It was difficult to defend the changes, but we succeeded." The opposition, however, is contesting the results, which are still unofficial.

Police in Cleveland, Ohio, are searching for a man who killed someone and uploaded the video to Facebook. The suspect, 37-year-old Steve Stephens, claimed he had killed multiple people while driving around Cleveland, though police said they could verify one victim. "I killed 13, so I'm working on 14 as we speak," Stephens appears to say in the video. "I just snapped.” Police later identified the victim as Robert Godwin Sr., 74. The shooting appeared to be entirely random, police said. A Facebook spokesperson said late Sunday that the video was recorded and uploaded, not streamed via Facebook Live as police initially reported. Warning: This post includes violent images.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS? A cluster of opioid addicts in Massachusetts suddenly lost their memories, and no one knows why. Max Meehan, 27, was the first case in a cluster of opioid addicts to show up in an eastern Massachusetts ER with sudden, unexplained amnesia. Massachusetts public health officials said they’ll soon announce that the ​amnesia ​syndrome is a “reportable disease” — like Ebola or Zika — that doctors should alert the state about. As doctors scramble to figure out what is causing these amnesia cases, some argue that the more important issue is keeping addicts like Max alive. BuzzFeed News’ Azeen Ghorayshi reports.

