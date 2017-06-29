Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

What You Need To Know To Start Your Day

Trump is finally getting to implement his travel ban, and it could happen today. The third-highest-ranking Catholic official at the Vatican has been charged with multiple "historic sexual offences." And some people actually think Mars Rover missions are being faked somewhere in Canada.

Posted on
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES

Australia’s highest-ranking Catholic official is facing “historic sexual offences” charges.

Cardinal George Pell, the third-most senior at the Vatican, was charged on summons over multiple charges, police confirmed. The 76-year-old is responsible for the Vatican's finances. He was a priest in Ballarat before becoming archbishop of Melbourne in 1996 and was appointed as a cardinal in 2003.

Pell addressed the media on Thursday afternoon to deny the allegations. "I'm innocent of these charges. They are false," he said. Pell said he’d return to Australia to face the charges and was "looking forward" to his day in court, which is set for July 18.

Australia does not have an extradition treaty with the Vatican, even though it does with Italy.
Vincenzo Pinto / AFP / Getty Images

Australia does not have an extradition treaty with the Vatican, even though it does with Italy.

WE'RE KEEPING AN EYE ON

Trump’s travel ban could be implemented as soon as today.

Following the Supreme Court's Monday decision partially lifting the injunctions against Trump's executive order, there is still no public plan about how the travel ban will be implemented. But news organizations reported Wednesdaynight that a State Department cable had detailed the new policies — which could go into effect as soon as Thursday.

CNN reported that a senior administration official said the ban would go into effect at 8 p.m. Thursday — timing that matched what a nongovernmental source told BuzzFeed News was expected. The federal government also hasn’t publicly specified how agencies will define and enforce "a credible claim of a bona fide relationship."

Click here for more and follow BuzzFeed News’ Chris Geidner for live updates.

The Department of Homeland Security announced new security steps for US-bound flights that may affect over 300,000 people.
Steve Dipaola / Reuters

The Department of Homeland Security announced new security steps for US-bound flights that may affect over 300,000 people.

QUICK THINGS TO KNOW

Via youtube.com

This letter was edited and brought to you by BuzzFeed News. You can always reach us here.

Want to be notified as soon as news breaks? Download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS and Android (available in Canadian, UK, Australian, and US app stores).

Did a friend forward you this email? Sign up to get BuzzFeed News in your inbox!

Contact BuzzFeed News at maggie.schultz+news@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews