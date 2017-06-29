What You Need To Know To Start Your Day

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES

Australia’s highest-ranking Catholic official is facing “historic sexual offences” charges.

Cardinal George Pell, the third-most senior at the Vatican, was charged on summons over multiple charges, police confirmed. The 76-year-old is responsible for the Vatican's finances. He was a priest in Ballarat before becoming archbishop of Melbourne in 1996 and was appointed as a cardinal in 2003.

Pell addressed the media on Thursday afternoon to deny the allegations. "I'm innocent of these charges. They are false," he said. Pell said he’d return to Australia to face the charges and was "looking forward" to his day in court, which is set for July 18.