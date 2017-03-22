Live Updates: At Least Four Dead And 20 Injured In Suspected Westminster Terror Attack

What We Know So Far:
- At least four people are dead — including one police officer and a person believed to be an assailant — and at least 20 are injured in a Westminster attack that police are investigating as potential terrorism.
- The attack began when a car driving over Westminster Bridge rammed into several pedestrians. The injured included three police officers returning from a commendation ceremony.
- The London Ambulance Service confirmed that it had treated 10 injured people on the bridge and was treating it as a major incident. Graphic photos from the scene show several people injured on the ground.
- The car then crashed into railings at the Palace of Westminster, where a man armed with a knife continued the attack.
- The police officer, who has not been named, was stabbed before the attacker was shot by armed police. A government minister gave the officer CPR but he died at the scene.
- Many politicians inside parliament have been evacuated by armed police, while some other areas remain in lockdown.
- A large area around Westminster remains cordoned off and police say the operation is ongoing.
Updates
Witness on London Eye describe being kept in the air for hours
Tourists on the London Eye, the landmark ferris wheel not far from Parliament on the other side of the Thames have described how they were kept in their capsules for three hours as the attack unfolded.
Jim Hutchinson from Boston, MA, and his family were in the last capsule to be boarded before it came to a halt.
“The first thing we noticed was the flashing lights of medics attending to the injured people on the bridge, and then the helicopters,” he told BuzzFeed News. “There were three separate groups of injured people on the bridge, at each end and in the middle. It took half an hour before anyone was moved.”
He said that no one in the capsule felt worried for their own safety, although one tourist who could not speak English repeatedly pressed the alarm button to find out why they had stopped.
Hutchinson confirmed that police had spoken to everyone on the Eye after they had been allowed off.
Kody and Taylor Davis, from Utah, told BuzzFeed News they were at the top of the London Eye when it came to a stop.
Kody said there was initially no phone service in the capsule and it wasn’t until news alerts came on their phones they realised what was going on.
“We eventually managed to call our families and they told us what had happened.”
Taylor said they first had an idea something was wrong when they saw “a big commotion and lots of stretchers”.
Kody and Taylor are due to fly back to the US on Saturday. They were stuck on the London Eye for three hours in total.
A government minister tried in vain to save the life of a police officer during the Westminster attack
Tobias Ellwood, a government minister, gave CPR to the police officer who was killed in what the Metropolitan police called a “terrorist attack” on parliament on Wednesday.
He was pictured surrounded by medics and police officers giving CPR.
His actions were praised by many on social media, with several calling him a “hero MP”.
—Marie Le Conte
Four people have died, including a police officer, in Westminster attack
Speaking at a press conference, the Met Office’s acting deputy commissioner, Mark Rowley, confirmed four people had died in the attacks.
He said a police officer was among the dead, as well as a man believed to be an attacker. At least 20 people were injured.
“The attack started when a car was driven over Westminster Bridge hitting and injuring a number of members of the public, including three police officers on their way back from a commendation ceremony,” Rowley said.
He added that police “we’re satisfied at this stage that there looks to be only one attacker but it would be foolish to be over-confident so early on.”
Photograph appears to show knives at scene of parliament attack
This photograph taken from inside the Palace of Westminster by PA’s Stefan Rousseau shows an armed officer standing on what appears to be a knife.
Another image appears to show a second knife.
France’s prime minister says French students were among those injured in attack
Bernard Cazeneuve has confirmed that French students were among those injured in the attack. The number of those injured has not been confirmed.
“Solidarity with our British friends, terribly stricken, full support to the injured French students, their families, and their comrades,” he tweeted.
—Sara Spary
Eyewitness describes hearing gunshots and seeing bodies on the ground at Westminster
Matt Haikin was cycling across Westminster Bridge when he saw what he thought was a car crash. “I saw a body, a man I think, lying in the road and a crashed car. I presumed it was an accident and carried on cycling into Parliament Square.
“I didn’t think anything else was going on until I saw lots of people gathered near the iron fences, and I went over. That’s when I heard the gunshots.”
Haikin, 44, from London, who works in international development, said lots of armed police were on the scene immediately, and he and others were pushed back by the cordon.
“It took a while for what had happened to sink in,” he said. “It wasn’t scary while it happened, but now after the event, I’m shaken.”
Met police say counterterrorism investigation is underway
Scotland Yard’s Commander B.J. Harrington said the Metropolitan police are remaining open-minded as to the motive at this stage, but that a full counterterrorism investigation is already underway. He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to the police.
“We received a number of different reports, which included a person in a river, a car in collision with pedestrians, and a man armed with a knife,” he said. “Officers were already in that location as part of routine policing. Immediately additional officers were sent to the scene, as were firearms officers.”
Harrington confirmed that there were a number of casualties, including police officers, but would not confirm how many or the nature of these injuries. “Our response will be ongoing for some time and it is important that we gather all possible information and evidence,” he said.
“Public safety is our top priority and we are reviewing our policing stance across London, and throughout the course of this afternoon there will be additional police and officers deployed across the capital.”
The Met police have asked members of the public to avoid the following areas to allow emergency services to deal with the investigation: Parliament Square, Whitehall, Westminster Bridge, Lambeth Bridge, Victoria Street up to the junction with Broadway, and the Victoria Embankment up to Embankment tube.
—Fiona Rutherford
Theresa May calls emergency meeting of senior ministers and intelligence services
The prime minister will chair a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee later today, a spokeswoman in Downing Street said.
Government ministers, senior staff, emergency services, and intelligence services will convene to discuss the attacks.
Woman pulled from River Thames with serious injuries
A woman was pulled alive but seriously injured from the River Thames near Westminster Bridge in the wake of the incident.
She is now being dealt with by the emergency services.
The Port of London Authority confirmed to BuzzFeed News that just one person was pulled from the water and that the river has now been closed between Vauxhall and Embankment.
Earlier, an eyewitness speaking to Sky News said they saw someone fall into the water.
He said: “I was walking across Westminster Bridge and a bus stopped right in front of me and everybody started screaming. And I saw a trainer [shoe] in the road, and I thought somebody must have been hit by a car, and then I saw a body on the other side of the road, and then there was another body further up, and then when I looked over the side of the bridge there was another body in the river.
“I didn’t see anything. The first I was aware of it was when people started to scream and people got off the bus looking very shocked. Then there was a lot of confusion and people started dealing with the casualties. I was just trying to wave people back who were coming onto the bridge.
“They were lying face down in the water.”
—Patrick Smith
10 patients from Westminster Bridge attack treated by emergency services
The London Ambulance Service Deputy Director of Operations Pauline Cranmer confirmed 10 people were treated by emergency services.
“We can confirm we have treated at least 10 patients on Westminster Bridge and have put a number of hospitals on alert as we continue to respond to this incident,” he said in a statement.
“We were called at 2.40pm today, with the first ambulance crew arriving within six minutes.
“We have sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, London’s Air Ambulance and our Hazardous Area Response Team.
“We are working closely with other members of the emergency services at the scene, with our priority being to ensure patients receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.
“We have declared a major incident and our priority is to assess patients and ensure that they are treated and taken to hospital as soon as possible.
“As we are very busy dealing with this incident, we would ask the public to only call us in a genuine emergency.”
—James Ball
At least one dead and multiple casualties reported
One woman has died, according to an anonymous medical source being quoted by multiple media outlets.
There are also unconfirmed reports that several people have “catastrophic injuries”.
There have been separate and unconfirmed reports of up to three “bodies” on the bridge, including one “face down in the water” that have not been confirmed by police.
Eyewitnesses, as well as social media accounts, appear to indicate a number of people were seriously hurt on Westminster Bridge.
Earlier, a Reuters photographer, Toby Melville, published pictures of four individuals with injuries on the bridge.
—Rose Buchanan and Sara Spary
London mayor confirms incidents are being treated as terrorism
The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said that the incident is being treated as a terrorist attack until the police know otherwise.
“I have spoken to the Acting Commissioner. The Metropolitan Police Service is dealing with the incident and an urgent investigation is underway. My thoughts are with those affected and their families,” he said
“I would like to express my thanks to the police and emergency services who work so hard to keep us safe and show tremendous bravery in exceptionally difficult circumstances,” he added.
Scottish parliament debate on IndyRef cancelled in light of Westminster incident
This afternoon’s Scottish parliament debate has been suspended in light of the incident in Westminster, but the Holyrood parliament has been strongly criticised for how long it took to make the decision.
Holyrood’s MSPs were debating a second referendum on independence for over an hour after initial reports of the incident, and first minister Nicola Sturgeon left the chamber just before 3pm.
Inside the chamber, outrage grew that the debate was continuing, with Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser requesting that business was suspended but the deputy presiding officer replying that it would be “business as usual”.
Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson and Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale urged the presiding officer to suspend business for the day, and half a dozen MSPs left the chamber in protest.
However, just before 4pm, presiding officer Ken Macintosh decided to suspend the sitting out of respect for “our sister parliament” and added there will be time to resume the debate in future.
Davidson tweeted: “Very pleased that sense has won the day & Holyrood has been suspended until we have a better understanding of what is going on in WM.”
Sturgeon added: “My thoughts are with everyone in and around Westminster caught up in this dreadful incident – and with the brave emergency services.”
—Jamie Ross
Some MPs and peers have been evacuated from parliament
Many politicians inside parliament have been evacuated by armed police, while some other areas remain in lockdown.
MP Anna Soubry tweeted that her colleagues were being “taken out of the library at gun point” by counterterrorist police.
—Alicia Melville-Smith