Donald Trump Is About To Answer A Lot Of Questions

What We Know So Far
- Donald Trump is expected to answer questions today about a dossier, compiled by a person who has claimed to be a former British intelligence official, alleging Russia has compromising information on the President-elect.
- The reports, which President Obama and the President-elect have been briefed on, allege that the Russian government has been “cultivating, supporting and assisting” Trump for at least five years, and has sought to exploit “personal obsessions and sexual perversion.”
- This would be Trump’s first news conference since July. It was originally scheduled for December, but was pushed back, and is ostensibly about how Trump will handle his many business interests to avoid conflicts of interest as president.
- In a statement on Wednesday morning responding to the publication of the dossier, the Kremlin dismissed the contents as “fake” and aimed at damaging US-Russia relations.
Updates
Trump has tweeted in support of Russia’s dismissal of the claims contained in the document, saying it is “paid for by political opponents,” a “total fabrication,” and “very unfair.”
Moscow has rejected unverified claims about President-elect Donald Trump’s ties to the Kremlin that are made in a dossier circulating among US law enforcement agencies and senior politicians, stating that the allegations are intended to damage US and Russian relations.
In a strongly worded statement on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the document was “an obvious attempt to harm our bilateral relations.”
“The Kremlin has no compromising dossier on Trump, these allegations are untrue and are totally made up,” Russian news agency TASS reported Peskov as saying Wednesday. “This is called pulp fiction and [such publication] is an obvious attempt to harm our bilateral relations”.
— Rose Troup Buchanan
A dossier making explosive — but unverified — allegations that the Russian government has been “cultivating, supporting and assisting” President-elect Donald Trump for years and gained compromising information about him has been circulating among elected officials, intelligence agents, and journalists for weeks.
The dossier, which is a collection of memos written over a period of months, includes specific, unverified, and potentially unverifiable allegations of contact between Trump aides and Russian operatives, and graphic claims of sexual acts documented by the Russians. BuzzFeed News reporters in the US and Europe have been investigating various alleged facts in the dossier but have not verified or falsified them. CNN reported Tuesday that a two-page synopsis of the report was given to President Obama and Trump.
Now BuzzFeed News is publishing the full document so that Americans can make up their own minds about allegations about the president-elect that have circulated at the highest levels of the US government.
— Ken Bensinger, Miriam Elder, Mark Schoofs
Top inauguration planner Tom Barrack told pool reporters on Tuesday that the event planners are focused on avoiding “a circus-like celebration” when the new president is sworn in next week.
Pool: Talking about actors… How concerned are you that you have enough performers, people to do readings, songs, all of that? Are you satisfied that you have what you need to fill the day, as it were? A typical inauguration day?
Barrack: Overwhelmed. We’re fortunate in that we have the greatest celebrity in the world, which is the president-elect; side by side is the current president. … So what we’ve done instead of trying to surround him with what people consider A-listers is we are going to surround him with the soft sensuality of the place. It’s a much more poetic cadence than having a circus-like celebration that’s a coronation. That’s the way this president-elect wanted it. I think it will be contributive. It will be beautiful. The cadence of it is going to be “let me get back to work.”
Pool: Tell us what he has told you he wants? What are some specific [things] he wants to be part of the day?
Barrack: He really wanted it to be about the people, not about him. So his instructions to me — by the way, which is the worst job in America; he gave the best job in America to all the bright people, he gave the party to me —was to figure out how to relate 200 years of history … and couple hundred billion dollars in investments in a moment where we have to build bridges. He knows what his constituency is and he knows you need to reach out to constituencies who have questions, who have doubts. His instruction to me was the campaign is over, I am now president for all the people. I want you to build a bridge and tie them back in. I want to heal the wounds and I want to get back to work on Saturday morning.
Pool: Any new traditions?
Barrack: It’s a delicate balance between abiding by tradition and the president-elect … having his own fingerprint on a fresh canvas. Mostly he’s abiding by tradition especially in the swearing-in ceremony. In the moment, when you look up that west Capitol entrance and that shift of power, in a moment goes from a very strong powerful man of one party to another very strong powerful man of another — that cadence and tradition of America allowing the power to change like that, it’s sacred. So he’s kept that pretty much the way it is.
— Katherine Miller
Approximately 60 Hispanic leaders met with Trump transition officials Tuesday as Sen. Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing kicked off just four blocks away.
In the room at Hillsdale College’s Kirby Center, where they were offered coffee and Coca-Cola, groups like National Council of La Raza (NCLR), the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC), the National Association of Latino Elected Officials (NALEO), and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) — some of whom endorsed Hillary Clinton during the campaign — joined members of Trump’s Hispanic advisory council, for a wide-ranging conversation on how the incoming administration can better serve the Hispanic community, according to five meeting participants.
— Adrian Carrasquillo
- Donald Trump is scheduled to hold his first news conference since July and he's going to face questions about his alleged close ties to Russia.
- "Show up. Dive in. Persevere," President Obama said in his farewell speech, telling Americans to reject fear and divisiveness.
- A jury has sentenced white supremacist Dylann Roof to death for murdering nine black Charleston church members in 2015.
- Kanye West has a "Kimoji" air freshener hanging from the rearview mirror of his car, and many are describing the gesture as "true love."