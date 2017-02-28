Live Updates: Trump To Address The Nation Tonight

Here’s what’s happening:
- President Trump will deliver a nationally-televised speech to a joint session of Congress — in any other year, it’d be the State of the Union speech — at 9 p.m. ET tonight. BuzzFeed News will update you on it live with streams of protests and the address right here.
- Trump is making this speech after a chaotic month in office. People are still furious after his immigration order caused worldwide confusion and protests; he’s declared war on the media; the FBI is investigating his campaign’s communications with Russian officials.
- There are reports that Trump is mulling adding an endorsement about a compromise immigration bill into his speech, and he’s expected to discuss the racially motivated attack in Kansas and the anti-Semitic incidents nationwide — after being criticized for not addressing them head-on.
- Aides have said Trump’s speech will be “an optimistic vision for all Americans” — but many are skeptical given the content of his past speeches.
- Some of Trump’s guests are the family members of people who were killed by undocumented immigrants. One Democrat invited chef Jose Andres, who pulled out of a a restaurant deal in a Trump hotel because of the president’s controversial comments about immigrants, and another is bringing a former military translator who is Iraqi-American.
Updates
Trump says “sometimes it’s the reverse,” when asked about anti-Semitic threats and attacks
WASHINGTON — Asked about the recent wave of anti-Semitic attacks and threats across the nation, President Trump on Tuesday told a group of state attorneys general that “sometimes it’s the reverse,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said of Trump’s comments in his and other officials’ meeting with the president.
“He just said, ‘Sometimes it’s the reverse, to make people — or to make others — look bad,’ and he used the word ‘reverse’ I would say two to three times in his comments,” Shapiro said. “He did correctly say at the top that it was reprehensible.”
Asked for further information about the purpose of the president’s comments, Shapiro only said, “I really don’t know what he means, or why he said that,” adding that Trump said he would be speaking about the issue in his remarks on Tuesday night.
Saying that he hoped to see clarification from the president in those remarks, Shapiro added, “It didn’t make a whole lot of sense to me.”
White House spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Sen. Chuck Schumer, the senate minority leader, said, “That is an absurd and obscene statement.”
—Chris Geidner
Democrats have invited people impacted by the travel ban and undocumented immigrants to the speech
Democrats are using their guest invitations to send Donald Trump a message as he gives his joint address to Congress tonight.
From students affected by the travel ban to undocumented immigrants, the galleries are poised to be filled by people who have felt targeted by the new administration.
“Donald Trump needs to see the diversity, needs to see the policies that directly impact our communities,” said Oscar Juarez-Luna, Rep. Jared Polis’s guest. Juarez-Luna said he is “undocumented and unafraid.”
When asked about potential disruptions during the joint address, Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer told reporters Tuesday that members were only urged to be respectful.
An emotional press conference on Tuesday organized by Rhode Island Rep. Jim Langevin featured some of the House Democrats’ guests and a message of inclusivity. Langevin said the guests “will serve as a respectful reminder” that diversity is good.
“If you’re in Trump’s ever expansive definition of what is an enemy, you will be treated like a criminal,” said Rep. Judy Chu. Her guest, Sara Yarjani, is a graduate student who was affected by Trump’s travel ban. “I want President Trump to see with his own eyes the people he has hurt.”
Rep. Chellie Pingree made the point that it would be beneficial for the public as well as Trump to see people attached to public debate.
Other forms of protest include female members of the Democratic caucus wearing white to remind Trump of the suffrage movement.
This approach is a break from previous ways Democrats have protested Trump, like those who skipped his inauguration altogether in January.
—Lissandra Villa
- President Trump raised eyebrows when addressing the recent wave of anti-Semitic incidents, saying "sometimes it's the reverse, to make people...look bad."
- In what would be a major departure from his campaign rhetoric, Trump said it was time for bipartisan compromise on immigration.
- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos compared historically black colleges and universities to charter schools, spurring criticism of "whitewashing history."
- Donald Trump accused Barack Obama of organizing recent protests against him and leaking information from the White House to the press.