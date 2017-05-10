Live Updates: Comey Reportedly Asked For Money For The FBI's Russia Probe Before He Was Fired

What We Know So Far:
- Days before President Trump fired him as FBI Director, James Comey asked the Justice Department for more money to investigate the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, according to the New York Times. But the Justice Department is saying this isn't true.
- Comey's sudden dismissal on Tuesday evening sent shockwaves through Washington, where few people were given a heads-up before the president's decision became public.
- Some Republicans have now joined Democrats in calling for independent investigations into the Trump campaign's alleged Russia ties.
- After meeting with Russian diplomats on Wednesday, Trump said he sacked Comey because he was "doing a bad job." During a Twitter rant, he also blasted Democrats for what he said was hypocrisy.
Comey invited to testify before the Senate in closed-door briefing
The Senate Intelligence Committee has invited Comey to speak before the panel on Tuesday in a closed, members-only briefing, meaning it will not be televised, an aide to the committee told BuzzFeed News.
The invitation comes as members of Congress, particularly Democrats, have asked for more information on his firing, both from Comey and the Department of Justice.
Comey had been scheduled to brief the committee this Thursday on "worldwide threats" before he was abruptly fired.
—Sarah Mimms
Russia foreign minister refuses to answer questions on Comey firing
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday dismissed a question from a reporter on whether he was happy with the firing of FBI Director James Comey, who had been overseeing an investigation into Moscow's meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.
"I thought we were all adults here," Lavrov responded at the press conference in Washington, DC. "I never thought I'd have to answer questions like this here, especially in the United States of America with your deeply developed democratic system."
Lavrov, who is making his first visit to US capital since 2013, deferred to President Trump's previous statements on Russia's involvement in the election.
"President Trump has publicly said on multiple occasions about what he thinks regarding claims that we're meddling with your internal politics," Lavrov said. "His public statements are enough for me. There's no need here to somehow secretly, whispering in the ear, talk about this.
"We know the position of President Trump and we know the position of those who want to prove the opposite. The problem is that there isn't a single bit of proof provided to anyone," he said.
Lavrov's press conference came after he and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak met with Trump in the Oval Office.
During the media briefing, Lavrov also berated the reporter for not seeking the facts on the Russian meddling story. "If you're informing a national and international audience, ask where these facts are. You're a journalist," he said.
Responding to the reporter's second question, which asked whether Lavrov was happy with Comey's firing, Lavrov wondered what he has to do with it.
"This is not a question for me," he said. "I can give you lots of examples when someone in the Russian Federation, France, or Britain hires or fires someone else. It's your internal business."
When asked about the Russian interference again by a different reporter, Lavrov again leaned on Trump's public statements. "Put one fact on the table," he said. "Guys, this isn't serious."
—Jane Lytvynenko
Putin — decked out in hockey gear — reacted to Comey's firing saying, "This has nothing to do with us."
The Russian president commented on Trump's abrupt firing of the FBI director right before he skated off to score some goals at the Night Hockey League match in Sochi on Wednesday.
— Tasneem Nashrulla
Reports: James Comey asked for more money for the FBI's Russia probe before he was fired.
Days before his sudden firing as head of the FBI, James Comey asked the Justice Department for additional funding and personnel for the bureau's probe into Russian interference in the election and Moscow's alleged ties to the Trump campaign, according to reports.
According to the New York Times, which first reported the news, the request was made to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who then wrote a letter to President Trump recommending Comey be fired. The stated reason was for Comey's handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails.
The Wall Street Journal later also reported the news.
A Justice Department spokesperson told BuzzFeed News the reports were not true.
After Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation, Rosenstein became the most senior official overseeing the probe.
Democrats have accused the White House of attempting to orchestrate a cover-up, but the Trump administration said Comey was fired because he lost the public's confidence over his handling of the Clinton email investigation last year.
—David Mack
Trump meets with Russian diplomats at the White House and says he fired Comey for not doing "a good job"
The morning after he fired the man overseeing the FBI's investigation into his campaign's alleged ties to Russia, President Donald Trump met Wednesday in the Oval Office with two top Russian diplomats.
Trump received Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak as part of a pre-arranged meeting.
US media were not permitted in the room for the meeting, but Russian photographers were — and quickly published pictures of the three men. Images of the meeting were also shared on Twitter by the Russian foreign ministry.
American media were briefly allowed to photograph a subsequent meeting between the president and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, where Trump told reporters he fired Comey because he "wasn't doing a good job."
—David Mack
Russia's foreign minister tours Washington in the most awkwardly timed visit ever
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is famous for injecting a touch of humor into high-profile diplomatic summits or press conferences — and Wednesday was no different as he walked in front of cameras ahead of his meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the State Department.
Reporters shouted questions about the long shadow cast over the talks by the stunning firing of FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday night. But as Tillerson hastily retreated from the spotlight, Lavrov turned to the press and played dumb.
"Was he fired?" Lavrov asked jokingly. "You're kidding. You're kidding."
Despite Lavrov's best efforts, no comedic intervention could lighten the mood surrounding one of the most awkwardly timed Russian diplomatic trips to Washington in recent memory.
—John Hudson
Trump goes on a wild Twitter rant the morning after he fired the FBI director
President Donald Trump went on a wild Twitter rant the morning after he fired FBI director James Comey, yelling at the morning cable news coverage.
Early in his Wednesday morning rant Trump said that Washington will thank him once things calm down.
The president began sounding off on Twitter by vowing to replace Comey with "someone who will do a far better job" and who will bring "back the spirit and prestige of the FBI."
He also called out the Democrats for crying foul, claiming that they had "said some of the worst things about James Comey."
—Jessica Simeone