 go to content
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down

Millions Of People Will Watch Today's Total Solar Eclipse In Just A Few Hours

It begins in Oregon at 10:20 am Pacific Time.

Posted on
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
Penny Farster-Narlesky of Denver Colorado tests her solar eclipse glasses
George Frey / Getty Images

Penny Farster-Narlesky of Denver Colorado tests her solar eclipse glasses

* Tens of millions of Americans from across the country will stop to watch an extremely rare sight — a total solar eclipse that will run from Oregon to South Carolina. The last coast-to-coast eclipse was in 1918.

* Here is a handy guide to everything you need to know about the eclipse.

* The moon will block out the face of the sun during normal daylight hours, causing darkness and doing things like changing weather patterns, startling some animals, and just being very cool and creepy to us humans.

* An 70-mile wide swath of land from coast-to-coast will be in the "path of totality" — that is, they will see the moon fully block out the sun, called the umbra. The rest of the country will see the moon partially block it, called the prenumbra.

* Towns and cities in the path of totality have been bracing for millions of visitors who want to witness the full event — some of these localities declared states of emergency to deal with the sudden influx of people.

* And remember: Don't look directly at the eclipse! Only do so with the correct protective eyewear! If you don't follow these rules this could happen.

* Follow this post throughout the day for a live stream of the eclipse from NASA and commentary from BuzzFeed News's Science team.

What time is this all happening?

NASA/BuzzFeed News

And what, exactly, is happening?

To get an eclipse, you need the moon to pass directly between the sun and the Earth, and that doesn’t occur very often.That’s because the path of the moon’s orbit around the Earth and the path of the Earth’s orbit around the sun are not perfectly aligned. If they were, we’d get a solar eclipse every new moon, or once a month. But we don’t!Instead, the moon’s orbit is tilted with respect to the Earth’s at just over a 5-degree angle — which means that often the moon is passing too high over the sun, or too low under it, to get an eclipse.But sometimes — a couple of times a year — the moon’s orbit and the Earth’s orbit intersect, creating the possible conditions for a solar eclipse. Only when you have the sun, the moon, and the Earth all in one line, and at just the right point in the moon’s orbit — so that the moon appears the same size as the sun in the sky — have you got a chance at observing totality.Read more here.—Azeen Ghorayshi Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BuzzFeed News

To get an eclipse, you need the moon to pass directly between the sun and the Earth, and that doesn’t occur very often.

That’s because the path of the moon’s orbit around the Earth and the path of the Earth’s orbit around the sun are not perfectly aligned. If they were, we’d get a solar eclipse every new moon, or once a month. But we don’t!

Instead, the moon’s orbit is tilted with respect to the Earth’s at just over a 5-degree angle — which means that often the moon is passing too high over the sun, or too low under it, to get an eclipse.

But sometimes — a couple of times a year — the moon’s orbit and the Earth’s orbit intersect, creating the possible conditions for a solar eclipse. Only when you have the sun, the moon, and the Earth all in one line, and at just the right point in the moon’s orbit — so that the moon appears the same size as the sun in the sky — have you got a chance at observing totality.

Read more here.

—Azeen Ghorayshi

Some animals freak out during eclipses

People aren’t the only ones buzzing about the coming eclipse — some of our animal friends have a long-documented habit of reacting strangely to celestial high jinks. As far back as the 1500s, solar eclipse observers noticed that some birds stopped singing, or even fell from the sky, during them. In the last century, scientists have recorded a wide variety of creatures reacting to eclipses. Here are some of the weirdest examples.—Dan Vergano
Smithsonian's National Zoo

People aren’t the only ones buzzing about the coming eclipse — some of our animal friends have a long-documented habit of reacting strangely to celestial high jinks. As far back as the 1500s, solar eclipse observers noticed that some birds stopped singing, or even fell from the sky, during them. In the last century, scientists have recorded a wide variety of creatures reacting to eclipses.

Here are some of the weirdest examples.

—Dan Vergano

Very important: How to photograph the eclipse on your phone

To prevent injuring your camera’s sensor, you can use what’s called a solar filter. “A simple solar filter that covers the front of the lens is all you need,” according to Todd Vorenkamp, a photographer and B&H Photo writer, who has been taking night and lunar shots for nearly 30 years. “There’s also a class called the intermediate filter, for advanced study of the sun, but those are usually very expensive and are used by scientists.”Get the full rundown here.—Nicole Nguyen
Bay Ismoyo / AFP / Getty Images

To prevent injuring your camera’s sensor, you can use what’s called a solar filter. “A simple solar filter that covers the front of the lens is all you need,” according to Todd Vorenkamp, a photographer and B&H Photo writer, who has been taking night and lunar shots for nearly 30 years. “There’s also a class called the intermediate filter, for advanced study of the sun, but those are usually very expensive and are used by scientists.”

Get the full rundown here.

—Nicole Nguyen

Here's the full BuzzFeed News guide to the eclipse, with posts about history, where to watch, and safety precautions.

https://www.buzzfeed.com/eclipse

Contact BuzzFeed News at maggie.schultz+news@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews