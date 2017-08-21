Millions Of People Will Watch Today's Total Solar Eclipse In Just A Few Hours

* Tens of millions of Americans from across the country will stop to watch an extremely rare sight — a total solar eclipse that will run from Oregon to South Carolina. The last coast-to-coast eclipse was in 1918.

* Here is a handy guide to everything you need to know about the eclipse.

* The moon will block out the face of the sun during normal daylight hours, causing darkness and doing things like changing weather patterns, startling some animals, and just being very cool and creepy to us humans.

* An 70-mile wide swath of land from coast-to-coast will be in the "path of totality" — that is, they will see the moon fully block out the sun, called the umbra. The rest of the country will see the moon partially block it, called the prenumbra.

* Towns and cities in the path of totality have been bracing for millions of visitors who want to witness the full event — some of these localities declared states of emergency to deal with the sudden influx of people.

* And remember: Don't look directly at the eclipse! Only do so with the correct protective eyewear! If you don't follow these rules this could happen.

* Follow this post throughout the day for a live stream of the eclipse from NASA and commentary from BuzzFeed News's Science team.