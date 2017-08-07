Live Updates: Taylor Swift Prepares To Battle DJ In Court Over Groping Allegations

What We Know So Far
- The case involved dueling lawsuits — Taylor Swift alleges radio DJ David "Jackson" Mueller grabbed her butt from under her skirt at a backstage photo op in 2013. Mueller claims the allegations are false and got him fired.
- Mueller filed his lawsuit first, in 2015. Swift filed her in response as an example to other women "who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts." Both are expected to testify.
- Unlike criminal trials, juries in federal civil cases only have to be convinced by a "preponderance of the evidence" in order for one side to prevail.
Updates
Jury selection in Taylor Swift trial kicks off
Jury selection began Monday in the federal trial over whether a radio DJ reached under Taylor Swift’s skirt and grabbed her butt during a backstage photo shoot in 2013.
The civil trial involves competing lawsuits, the first one filed in 2015 by David "Jackson" Mueller, who cohosted a show called Ryno and Jackson on station KYGO. He denies groping the singer, and says in his lawsuit that he was wrongfully fired after Swift brought the allegation to station executives.
Taylor countersued, alleging sexual assault.
Mueller, who was 51 at the time, was backstage at Swift’s concert at the Pepsi Center in Denver with his girlfriend when they met the superstar and posed for a photo. After leaving, Swift’s security team confronted Mueller with the groping allegation, kicked him out, and contacted his managers at the radio station.
Swift’s attorney has argued in court documents that the singer never went to police with the allegation because she wanted to keep it quiet and confidential. But she was upset with Mueller’s charge that she make the incident up.
Swift has said in court documents that she is going through with the litigation to "serve as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts."
Mueller, who claims someone else must have been responsible for the groping, is seeking up to $3 million in damages.
Swift attended a court hearing regarding the jury selection process, even though she wasn't required to, as a pool of about 60 prospective jurors were quizzed about their knowledge of the case and if they were fans of the music star.
The court released a 15-page questionnaire for jurors on Monday.
Opening statements in the trial are expected to start Tuesday afternoon, with courthouse officials expecting a heavy media and fan turnout.
—Jason Wells