Here Are The Members Of Congress Calling For Sessions To Recuse Himself Or Resign

1. President Trump’s Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, said during his confirmation hearings that he “did not have communications with the Russians” during the presidential campaign — but it was revealed Wednesday night he did, twice.
Now, members of Congress on both side of the aisle are calling for Sessions to either recuse himself from the federal investigation into Russian interference with the presidential election that may also look at communications Trump aides had with Russians.
Some are calling for him to resign. Here’s a list.
2. Recuse:
3. Sen. Al Franken, Democrat
“The American people deserve to know the truth about what happened between Russia and the Trump team, and I believe we need thorough and impartial investigations to get to the bottom of it,” Franken said in a statement. “It’s clearer than ever now that the attorney general cannot, in good faith, oversee an investigation at the Department of Justice and the FBI of the Trump-Russia connection, and he must recuse himself immediately.”
4. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, Republican
5. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Republican
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Republican
Rep. McCarthy later backtracked, saying that his statement was misconstrued: “I’m not calling on him to recuse himself. I was asked on Morning Joe, if he needs to recuse himself as going forward. As you just heard, Attorney General Sessions said he would rescue himself going forward - appropriate, and that’s all my answer was. It’s amazing how people spin things so quickly.”
6. Sen. Ron Wyden, Democrat
He is demanding a special counsel to investigate the Trump administration for ties to Russia, “given AG Sessions’ false statements about contacts with Russia.”
7. Sen. Brian Schatz , Democrat
8. Sen. Patrick Leahy, Democrat
“My message to the Attorney General is this: No more excuses, recuse yourself and appoint a Special Counsel immediately, and come clean about any contacts you had with the Russians.
“I am deeply concerned that Attorney General Sessions, under oath, misled the Senate Judiciary Committee in response to direct questions from myself and Senator Franken about his contacts with Russian officials. It is an egregious breach of public trust that Attorney General Sessions has not already recused himself. Now we must ask whether he has perjured himself.
“We all know Russia tried to meddle in our elections and its role has to be fully investigated. The Attorney General has shown he cannot be allowed to conduct the investigation.”
9. Rep. Linda Sanchez, Democrat
10. Rep. Raul Labrador, Republican
11. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Democrat
12. Sen. Rob Portman, Republican
13. Rep. Darrell Issa, Republican
14. Rep. Barbara Comstock, Republican
15. Sen. Bill Nelson, Democrat
16. Resign:
17. Rep. Elijah Cummings, Democrat
“His statement was demonstrably false, yet he let it stand for weeks — and he continued to let it stand even as he watched the President tell the entire nation he didn’t know anything about anyone advising his campaign talking to the Russians,” Cummings said in a statement. “Attorney General Sessions should resign immediately, and there is no longer any question that we need a truly independent commission to investigate this issue.”
18. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Democrat
“Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country and must resign,” she said in a statement. “There must be an independent, bipartisan, outside commission to investigate the Trump political, personal and financial connections to Russia.”
19. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Democrat
20. Rep. Eric Salwell, Democrat
“He’s got to step aside on anything to do with this. It’s an inherent conflict now,” Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat from California who has been pushing for an independent commission to investigate foreign interference in the 2016 election, told BuzzFeed News. “He should welcome the opportunity to recuse himself.”
21. Sen. Claire McCaskill, Democrat
22. Sen. Kamala Harris, Democrat
“Attorney General Sessions deceived Congress and the American people, irreparably damaging his integrity, and is therefore ineligible to serve as the top law enforcement official of our country. He must resign immediately. In sworn testimony, Sessions said he had not communicated with Russian officials at a time when Russia was actively interfering with our election and he was serving as an official advisor to the Trump campaign. It is now clear that was a lie,” Harris said in a statement Thursday morning.
“The faith Americans have in both a fair election and their elected officials has been fundamentally damaged and cannot be restored until there’s a full accounting of the facts. This is critical to combating future Russian intrusion in our government and electoral process. Attorney General Sessions is a roadblock to that goal. It is essential to doing the work of justice that the American people believe that the top prosecutor is honest and unbiased. In the best interest of the nation, Attorney General Sessions must vacate his position immediately.”
23. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, Democrat
24. Sen. Ed Markey, Democrat
25. Sen. Charles Schumer, Democrat
26. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Democrat
27. Rep. José Serrano, Democrat
Someone that lied under oath about his connections with Russia should not be our nation's top law enforcer. #Sessions should resign now.— Jose E. Serrano (@RepJoseSerrano)
28. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, Democrat
29. Rep. Ted Lieu, Democrat
30. Fire:
31. Rep. John Yarmuth, Democrat
“Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath and has to go. It shouldn’t even be his decision to resign—President Trump must fire him immediately. Nearly every single day, new information emerges that only proves the need for an independent investigation into President Trump’s personal, political, and financial ties to the Russians. The American people deserve answers.”
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions told Congress he had no contact with the Russians during the election. But he did — twice.
- A growing, bipartisan list of lawmakers are calling for Sessions to recuse himself from probes into Trump and Russia, and many Democrats say he should resign.
- Democratic senators are urging President Trump to crack down on attacks against minorities after a rise in hate crimes.