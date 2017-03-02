Here Are The Members Of Congress Calling For Sessions To Recuse Himself Or Resign

Get Our News App
Sessions said during testimony he had no contact with the Russians during the presidential campaign — but he did.

1. President Trump’s Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, said during his confirmation hearings that he “did not have communications with the Russians” during the presidential campaign — but it was revealed Wednesday night he did, twice.

President Trump's Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, said during his confirmation hearings that he "did not have communications with the Russians" during the presidential campaign — but it was revealed Wednesday night he did, twice.

View this image ›

Zach Gibson / Getty Images

Now, members of Congress on both side of the aisle are calling for Sessions to either recuse himself from the federal investigation into Russian interference with the presidential election that may also look at communications Trump aides had with Russians.

Some are calling for him to resign. Here’s a list.

2. Recuse:

3. Sen. Al Franken, Democrat

View this image ›

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

“The American people deserve to know the truth about what happened between Russia and the Trump team, and I believe we need thorough and impartial investigations to get to the bottom of it,” Franken said in a statement. “It’s clearer than ever now that the attorney general cannot, in good faith, oversee an investigation at the Department of Justice and the FBI of the Trump-Russia connection, and he must recuse himself immediately.”

4. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, Republican

5. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Republican

Rep. McCarthy later backtracked, saying that his statement was misconstrued: “I’m not calling on him to recuse himself. I was asked on Morning Joe, if he needs to recuse himself as going forward. As you just heard, Attorney General Sessions said he would rescue himself going forward - appropriate, and that’s all my answer was. It’s amazing how people spin things so quickly.”

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

6. Sen. Ron Wyden, Democrat

He is demanding a special counsel to investigate the Trump administration for ties to Russia, “given AG Sessions’ false statements about contacts with Russia.”

7. Sen. Brian Schatz , Democrat

Only way to staunch bleeding today is for Mr. Sessions to remove himself, have independent inquiry. Anything else will make it worse.

— Brian Schatz (@brianschatz)

8. Sen. Patrick Leahy, Democrat

View this image ›

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

“My message to the Attorney General is this: No more excuses, recuse yourself and appoint a Special Counsel immediately, and come clean about any contacts you had with the Russians.

“I am deeply concerned that Attorney General Sessions, under oath, misled the Senate Judiciary Committee in response to direct questions from myself and Senator Franken about his contacts with Russian officials. It is an egregious breach of public trust that Attorney General Sessions has not already recused himself. Now we must ask whether he has perjured himself.

“We all know Russia tried to meddle in our elections and its role has to be fully investigated. The Attorney General has shown he cannot be allowed to conduct the investigation.”

9. Rep. Linda Sanchez, Democrat

This is why we need an independent investigation. We have no idea how far #Russia’s influence reaches into the… https://t.co/zMIUYlqJAK

— Linda T. Sánchez (@RepLindaSanchez)

10. Rep. Raul Labrador, Republican

Top Republican @Raul_Labrador tells @mkraju "It's time for Jeff Sessions to recuse himself" https://t.co/yIrRpSVkGA

— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom)

11. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Democrat

View this image ›

12. Sen. Rob Portman, Republican

Sen. Rob Portman statement on Sessions: "I think it would be best for him and for the country to recuse himself from the DOJ Russia probe.”

— Sarah Mimms (@SarahMMimms)

13. Rep. Darrell Issa, Republican

Rep. Darrell Issa says Sessions news reaffirms where he was at last week. "I called for his recusal last Friday... I was already there."

— Lissandra Villa (@LissandraVilla)

14. Rep. Barbara Comstock, Republican

Statement on Attorney General Sessions #VA10

— Barbara Comstock (@RepComstock)

15. Sen. Bill Nelson, Democrat

Sen. Bill Nelson: "Sessions should recuse himself. And there should be an independent commission and special prosecutor appointed."

— Sarah Mimms (@SarahMMimms)

16. Resign:

17. Rep. Elijah Cummings, Democrat

View this image ›

Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

“His statement was demonstrably false, yet he let it stand for weeks — and he continued to let it stand even as he watched the President tell the entire nation he didn’t know anything about anyone advising his campaign talking to the Russians,” Cummings said in a statement. “Attorney General Sessions should resign immediately, and there is no longer any question that we need a truly independent commission to investigate this issue.”

18. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Democrat

View this image ›

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

“Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country and must resign,” she said in a statement. “There must be an independent, bipartisan, outside commission to investigate the Trump political, personal and financial connections to Russia.”

19. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Democrat

And we need Attorney General Jeff Sessions – who should have never been confirmed in the first place – to resign. We need it now.

— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren)

20. Rep. Eric Salwell, Democrat

“He’s got to step aside on anything to do with this. It’s an inherent conflict now,” Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat from California who has been pushing for an independent commission to investigate foreign interference in the 2016 election, told BuzzFeed News. “He should welcome the opportunity to recuse himself.”

21. Sen. Claire McCaskill, Democrat

Sen. Claire McCaskill: Attorney General Jeff Sessions should resign

— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy)

22. Sen. Kamala Harris, Democrat

“Attorney General Sessions deceived Congress and the American people, irreparably damaging his integrity, and is therefore ineligible to serve as the top law enforcement official of our country. He must resign immediately. In sworn testimony, Sessions said he had not communicated with Russian officials at a time when Russia was actively interfering with our election and he was serving as an official advisor to the Trump campaign. It is now clear that was a lie,” Harris said in a statement Thursday morning.

“The faith Americans have in both a fair election and their elected officials has been fundamentally damaged and cannot be restored until there’s a full accounting of the facts. This is critical to combating future Russian intrusion in our government and electoral process. Attorney General Sessions is a roadblock to that goal. It is essential to doing the work of justice that the American people believe that the top prosecutor is honest and unbiased. In the best interest of the nation, Attorney General Sessions must vacate his position immediately.”

23. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, Democrat

Under oath, Jeff #Sessions said: "I did not have communications with the Russians." He did. That's perjury. He must resign.

— Jan Schakowsky (@janschakowsky)

24. Sen. Ed Markey, Democrat

AG #Sessions should resign. This is exactly why we need an independent special counsel to investigate #TrumpRussia https://t.co/9oLhAONPQX

— Ed Markey (@SenMarkey)

25. Sen. Charles Schumer, Democrat

Sen. Chuck Schumer calls for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign

— JessicaSimeone (@JessicaSimeone)

26. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Democrat

Recusal is no longer an option. AG Sessions betrayed the trust of the American people and must step down immediately #SessionsLied

— Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18)

27. Rep. José Serrano, Democrat

Someone that lied under oath about his connections with Russia should not be our nation's top law enforcer. #Sessions should resign now.

— Jose E. Serrano (@RepJoseSerrano)

https://twitter.com/RepJoseSerrano/status/837323740023308289

28. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, Democrat

View this image ›

29. Rep. Ted Lieu, Democrat

As Member of Judiciary Committee w/ oversight over Justice Dept, I call on Sessions to resign for lying under oath. https://t.co/M85V3i6Hi4

— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu)

30. Fire:

31. Rep. John Yarmuth, Democrat

“Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath and has to go. It shouldn’t even be his decision to resign—President Trump must fire him immediately. Nearly every single day, new information emerges that only proves the need for an independent investigation into President Trump’s personal, political, and financial ties to the Russians. The American people deserve answers.”

