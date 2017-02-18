Live Updates: Huge Crowds And Protests Expected At First Trump Rally Since He Took Office
Here’s What You Need To Know:
- After just one rocky month in office, President Trump is doing what he does best – heading back to the campaign trail and holding a raucous rally packed with his adoring supporters.
- The rally kicks off around 5 p.m. at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport’s AeroMod, though people are expected to line up hours early.
- A Resist Together protest of Anti-Trumpers has been planned outside of the event from 4 pm to 6 pm. As of Saturday morning, there were more than 850 people who marked themselves as going and another 2,000 interested.
- The rally comes just two days after Trump held a combative press conference where he attacked the media for running “fake news.”
- Trump’s month-long tenure at the White House has been rocked by, among other things, the resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn, the failed nomination of Andrew Puzder for labor secretary, and reports of his campaign and administration’s ties to Russia.
Trump says the media is the “enemy of the American people” in Friday night tweet
President Trump’s war against the news media escalated to new heights Friday, posting on Twitter that news organizations are “the enemy of the American people.”
In the tweet, Trump said the New York Times, CNN, NBC News “and many more” are not his enemy — but rather that of the general public.
“SICK!” the tweet concluded.
He doubled down on Saturday morning, urging the public to not believe the “fake news” media
–Jim Dalrymple II
