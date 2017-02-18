Get Our News App
Developing...

Live Updates: Huge Crowds And Protests Expected At First Trump Rally Since He Took Office

BuzzFeed News’ Lissandra Villa Huerta is there and BuzzFeed News will also be streaming the event on Facebook Live.

BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News

View this image ›

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Here’s What You Need To Know:

  • After just one rocky month in office, President Trump is doing what he does best – heading back to the campaign trail and holding a raucous rally packed with his adoring supporters.
  • The rally kicks off around 5 p.m. at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport’s AeroMod, though people are expected to line up hours early.
  • A Resist Together protest of Anti-Trumpers has been planned outside of the event from 4 pm to 6 pm. As of Saturday morning, there were more than 850 people who marked themselves as going and another 2,000 interested.
  • The rally comes just two days after Trump held a combative press conference where he attacked the media for running “fake news.”
  • Trump’s month-long tenure at the White House has been rocked by, among other things, the resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn, the failed nomination of Andrew Puzder for labor secretary, and reports of his campaign and administration’s ties to Russia.

Updates

BuzzFeed News’ Lissandra Villa Huerta is live in Melbourne, FL today, follow her tweets for updates on the action

View this image ›

Twitter

–Lissandra Villa Huerta

Trump says the media is the “enemy of the American people” in Friday night tweet

The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

President Trump’s war against the news media escalated to new heights Friday, posting on Twitter that news organizations are “the enemy of the American people.”

In the tweet, Trump said the New York Times, CNN, NBC News “and many more” are not his enemy — but rather that of the general public.

“SICK!” the tweet concluded.

Read the full story here.

He doubled down on Saturday morning, urging the public to not believe the “fake news” media

Don't believe the main stream (fake news) media.The White House is running VERY WELL. I inherited a MESS and am in the process of fixing it.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

–Jim Dalrymple II

Trump has a busy day planned at “The Southern White House” before heading to his rally in Melbourne tonight

Will be having many meetings this weekend at The Southern White House. Big 5:00 P.M. speech in Melbourne, Florida. A lot to talk about!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

–Jessica Simeone

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
This Is How The Secret Service Reacted To Threats Against Hillary Clinton

by Jason Leopold

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing