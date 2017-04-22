People Are Marching Around The World To Stand Up For Science
The March for Science is being held Saturday in Washington, DC, and more than 600 locations around the world. BuzzFeed News’ Azeen Ghorayshi, Nidhi Subbaraman, and Dan Vergano are in DC; Virginia Hughes is in New York City; Peter Aldhous is in San Francisco; and Kelly Oakes is in London.
Here’s What’s Happening
- The March for Science is taking place in Washington, DC, on Earth Day on Saturday amid a perceived hostility of the Trump administration to science.
- Satellite marches are also taking place in cities across the US and around the world.
- The scientific community is divided over just how political the protests should be. Some believe the march should scientists strive to be non-partisan, partly due to federal funding concerns, but others believe scientists have a moral duty to speak out.
Updates
Marches beginning in cities and towns across Europe
March for Science events are beginning to start in earnest in European cities.
Thousands of people are expected to turn out for events in the UK, Germany, Spain, and many other countries in Europe.
These are some of the cities who have taken part already:
Munich, Germany
Geneva, Switzerland
Madrid, Spain
Bristol, England
Cardiff, Wales
When Story Sylwester set up a Facebook group five days after Donald Trump’s inauguration as US president, she didn’t intend to organise a march on parliament, she just knew she had to do something.
But today thanks to the efforts of Sylwester and dozens of other volunteers around the UK, thousands of people are expected to march in London, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Manchester, and Bristol in support of science. They join thousands more scientists at over 400 satellite marches around the world, as well as at the main event in Washington, DC.
Sylwester is originally from the US and moved to the UK to do an MSc in paleopathology (looking at bones for evidence of disease) at Durham University. Seeing events in the US unfold from across the pond – a short-lived order preventing US Department of Agriculture employees communicating science to the public, for example, or Trump appointing a new head of the US Environmental Protection Agency who’s expressed doubts that humans are causing global warming – she needed to feel like she was taking action, she says.
“I was very excited that a movement for science was happening. It occurred to me that if I wanted to go to a march, then it might be good to just start a group myself,” she tells BuzzFeed News. “I wasn’t intending, originally, to take a role in the planning of our London march.
“I’ve never done anything like this before.”
As well as standing in solidarity with fellow scientists in the US and celebrating the positives of science at a time when experts are feeling increasingly ignored, UK scientists say they are marching to highlighting local issues – including how Brexit is affecting their labs and how important science is for the UK economy.
—Kelly Oakes
March for Science protest already takes place in Australia
Thousands of people have already participated in the March for Science in several cities and towns in Australia.
Crowds gathered in Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Perth, Brisbane, and Townsville as part of the inaugural march, the ABC reported.
Speaking at the Sydney march, Professor Stuart Khan, one of the organizers, said: “The gaps that we see between what science tells us and what we actually see being translated into policy is very large, particularly when you look at things like climate change and the Great Barrier Reef.
“We’re calling on politicians to make laws that are based on evidence that are appropriate for our future … Australians want to understand how science and how evidence is being incorporated into policy.
“Disease, famine, communicable disease, pollution of the ocean, climate change, all of these challenges are addressable by science.”
Scientists preparing to March on Washington, DC, on Earth Day
Scientists and their supporters were preparing to march in Washington, DC, and cities around the world on Saturday to stand up for reason and facts amid what they say is a hostile attitude and actions from the new Trump administration.
First dreamed up on the day President Donald Trump was sworn into office, the March for Science, which coincides with Earth Day, is expected to be the largest ever public gathering of scientists. More than 600 satellite demonstrations are scheduled to take place globally, according to the March for Science website.
“People are denying the facts of science in the world’s most influential economy,” scientist and television host Bill Nye, who is one of the march’s leaders, told BuzzFeed News. “We’re marching to remind everybody of how much science serves you, a person, as a citizen in our society.”
Since his inauguration, Trump has taken a number of steps that scientists have found alarming. The president, who has repeatedly called climate change a hoax, appointed climate change-denier Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency and has given mixed signals about whether he will withdraw the US from the Paris Climate Deal. Trump has also signed an executive order that starts a review that halts the EPA’s plan to limit power plants burning coal. He has also proposed a budget that would slash funding for biomedical research and public health agencies.
The March for Science, which hopes to replicate the success of the Women’s March on Washington, now has nearly 2 million supporters across social media platforms, more than 100 scientific groups signed on as partners, and 100,000 pledged volunteers.
“The March for Science is a global movement,” said March for Science satellite organizer Kishore Hari in a statement. “The number of marches is remarkable and a reflection of how important this effort is.”
As well as standing in solidarity with fellow scientists in the US and celebrating the role of science in daily life at a time when experts are feeling increasingly ignored, British scientists told BuzzFeed News they would march on Saturday in order to highlight local issues – including how Brexit is affecting their labs and how important science is for the UK economy.
However, the demonstrations have also divided the scientific community. Some argue that organizers aren’t doing enough to politicize the march, while others contend it is potentially fatal to science to politicize it at all, especially when the federal government funds so much scientific research.
“People who value science have remained silent for far too long in the face of policies that ignore scientific evidence and endanger both human life and the future of our world,” the March for Science group wrote on their website. “New policies threaten to further restrict scientists’ ability to research and communicate their findings.”
There has also been criticism that march organizers haven’t done enough to represent the diversity in the scientific community.
The march has addressed this in part by adding prominent speakers who are scientists and advocates for marginalized groups, including Mona Hanna-Attisha, the pediatrician who first exposed dangerous lead poisoning among the mostly poor black kids in Flint, Michigan, and Lydia Villa-Komaroff, a biologist and advocate for Latinos in science. They’ve also joined with several other partners, such as the National Center for Trans Equality and the National Society of Black Physicists. But some members of the scientific community who have felt excluded since the march’s inception have decided, in the end, to sit it out.
The Washington march will begin with a series of speeches from prominent scientists, including climate scientist Michael Mann and astronaut Leland Melvin.
—David Mack and Azeen Ghorayshi
