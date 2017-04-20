French Police Urge Public To Avoid Champs Elysées After Reports Of A Shooting

Share On more Share On more

French police urged the public to avoid the area around the famous Champs-Élysées avenue in Paris on Thursday evening following reports of a shooting.

"Authorities are telling people to avoid the area after a shooting," the department said in a tweet.

The newspaper Le Monde reported a second police officer was injured in the incident.

According to the Reuters news agency, an Interior Ministry spokesperson told French television that the two officers were deliberately targeted.

While speaking at the White House alongside the Italian Prime Minister, President Donald Trump offered condolences to the people of France.

"It looks like another terrorist attack," Trump said. "What can you say? It just never ends. We have to be strong and we have to be vigilant."

French voters are due to go to the polls on Sunday in the first round of the country's presidential election.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.