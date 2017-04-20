French Police Urge Public To Avoid Champs Elysées After Reports Of A Shooting

Share On more Share On more

French police urged the public to avoid the area around the famous Champs-Élysées avenue in Paris on Thursday evening following reports of a shooting.

"Authorities are telling people to avoid the area after a shooting," the department said in a tweet.

The newspaper Le Monde reported a second police officer was injured in the incident.

French voters are due to go to the polls on Sunday in the first round of the country's presidential election.

