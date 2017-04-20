Sections

World

French Police Urge Public To Avoid Champs Elysées After Reports Of A Shooting

French media reports said one police officer has been killed.

Posted on
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News

French police urged the public to avoid the area around the famous Champs-Élysées avenue in Paris on Thursday evening following reports of a shooting.

Christian Hartmann / Reuters

"A police operation is underway in the area of the #ChampsÉlysées," Paris police wrote on Twitter. "Avoid the area and follow the directions of the police forces."

Coming back from a run, Champs Elysées is a mess.. #paris
Ralph @vanderpauw

Coming back from a run, Champs Elysées is a mess.. #paris

Reply Retweet Favorite

The US State Department also told people to avoid the area and monitor local news.

"Authorities are telling people to avoid the area after a shooting," the department said in a tweet.

According to initial French media reports, a shooting in the area has left one police officer and an alleged gunman dead.

#ChampsElysees closed. Riot police on ground in #paris
Melissa Bell @MelissaBellCNN

#ChampsElysees closed. Riot police on ground in #paris

Reply Retweet Favorite

The newspaper Le Monde reported a second police officer was injured in the incident.

French voters are due to go to the polls on Sunday in the first round of the country's presidential election.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

