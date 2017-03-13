A Historic Blizzard Is Set To Hit The Northeast Because Things Aren’t Rough Enough Already

☃︎
- The Northeast United States — stretching from Washington, DC to north of Boston — is expected to get slammed by a historic blizzard beginning very late Monday night and lasting straight through Tuesday.
- Because nothing is fair, the unexpected nor’easter comes just two weeks after most of the region saw springlike temperatures in the high 60s to low 70s.
- DC is expecting up to 8 inches of snow, and Boston is expecting up to 18 inches. New York could get up to 20 inches, setting a mid-March record.
- School is already canceled in New York City and Boston and transportation agencies will curtail service. Here’s how the National Weather Service put it for drivers: “If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.”
- More than one thousand flights have already been grounded across the region.
- “Everyone along the east coast be safe and listen to local officials as a major winter storm approaches,” President Trump tweeted.
Look at that white patch in the top right corner.
Updates
Here are some snowfall forecasts for the entire region from the National Weather Service:
Thousands of flights have been canceled and New York City called off school
A late-season snowstorm expected to hit the Northeast overnight on Tuesday has already grounded more than one thousand flights in the region.
Cities including New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Boston are expected to see snowfall totaling 12 to 18 inches.
As of Monday afternoon, more than 725 flights were canceled and another 815 flights were grounded for Tuesday.
Most US airlines, including Delta, Southwest, and United, have waived ticket change and rescheduling fees for airports affected by the storm.
In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio shut down schools on Tuesday, as a blizzard warning is in effect in the area.
“We’re preparing for a significant storm on Tuesday and New Yorkers should also prepare for snow and dangerous road conditions,” de Blasio said Monday.
Boston has also closed schools tomorrow.
—Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
Trump warns people to listen to officials
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said President Trump has been briefed on FEMA regulations regarding the forecast, and directed the agency’s administrator to be prepared to help states that may require federal assistance.
“We urge everyone to listen to state and local leaders and public safety officials, to follow their warning and closure notice,” Spicer said at Monday’s press briefing. “They are the best source of information during that storm.”
In a tweet from the @POTUS account, Trump urged everyone to stay safe and listen to local officials.
The president’s Tuesday meeting with the chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel has also been rescheduled to Friday March 17 due to the weather.
—Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
