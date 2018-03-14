Today Is The National School Walkout To Honor The Parkland Shooting Victims. Here’s What You Need To Know.

What You Need Know
- Students and teachers across the country are planning to walk out of schools and universities on Wednesday at 10 am ET as part of the #Enough National School Walkout to protest Congress’ inaction in response to gun violence in schools.
- The walkout — scheduled to last at least 17 minutes in many regions — is in honor of the 17 victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida which took place exactly one month ago.
- The initiative is organized by teen activists of the Women’s March Youth Empower group who are demanding Congress pass stronger gun control laws. More than 2,800 school walkouts are scheduled to take place, according to Empower.
- While many schools have sanctioned the walkout, some school districts have threatened disciplinary action, including suspensions, against students who participate.
Updates
Students and teachers across the country are planning to walk out of schools for 17 minutes today. Here’s what to expect.
Hundreds of students, teachers, and administrators are expected to walk out of schools and colleges today starting 10 am ET to protest Congress’ inaction in response to gun violence in schools and to demand stronger gun control laws.
The #Enough National School Walkout takes place on the one-month anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in which a 19-year-old man killed 17 people using a legally bought firearm.
The 17-minute walkout is in honor of the 17 victims of the school shooting. More than 2,800 walkouts are planned across the country, according to the Women’s March Youth Empower group, which organized the protest.
“We are walking out for ALL people who have experienced gun violence, including systemic forms of gun violence that disproportionately impact teens in Black and Brown communities,” the organizers said on their website.
The teenage activists of Empower are demanding Congress to declare gun violence a public health crisis and to pass stronger gun control laws including banning assault weapons and expanding background checks.
Some students plan to circle their school holding hands, and others plan to congregate in hallways to hold hands, sing songs, or stand in silence, the event’s website said. Some will speak the names of the people killed by gun violence. The organizers have suggested that the walkouts be limited to the school’s students and staff. Others are encouraged to show solidarity with the walkouts by wearing orange or walking out of their workplaces to stand with others for 17 minutes.
While many schools have allowed their students to participate in the walkouts, some others have threatened disciplinary action, including suspensions, for those who walk out. According to the ACLU, schools can discipline students for missing a class, but cannot discipline them more harshly than they normally would specifically for expressing a political view or supporting the views behind a protest.
Another national school walkout is slated for April 20 to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting. And on March 24, the #March4OurLives demonstration, organized by the Parkland school shooting survivors, will take place in Washington DC.
