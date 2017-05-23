Live Updates: 22 Killed In Suicide Bombing At Ariana Grande Concert In Manchester

What We Know So Far:
At least 22 people were killed in a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. More than 50 people were injured.
Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said Tuesday morning that the attack was carried out by a man with an improvised explosive device. He added that officers were now focussed on discovering whether the bomber "was acting alone or as part of a network."
Police have urged people "not to speculate on his detail or share names online." Fake news about the attack has already begun to circulate online.
According to British Transport Police, officers responded to reports of an explosion in the foyer of the Manchester Arena at 10.30pm just as Grande was finishing her set.
In a statement, Prime Minister Theresa May said that "we are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack."
An emergency number — 0161 856 9400 — is available for those who are concerned about loved ones or anyone who may have been in the area.
Updates
Witnesses describe seeing "bodies on the ground" following blast
Andy Holey, who was at the arena picking up his wife and daughter at the concert when the explosion happened, told BBC News: "An explosion went off and it threw me about 30ft from one set of doors to the other set of doors.
"When I got up I saw bodies lying on the ground. My first thought was to go into the arena to try to find my family.
"I managed to find them eventually and they're OK. It was definitely an explosion and it was some force. It happened near the box office at the entrance to the arena."
A 17-year-old girl caught in the blast spoke to the Manchester Evening News as she was leaving hospital.
"I was at the concert with my cousin" she said. "We were walking out and then it happened right in front of me. Me and my cousin fell back.
"I can't remember it properly, I remember seeing orange. "Everyone started crying and running away. I could see people near me and I saw a torso. I'm alright. I've just got cuts on my hand."
—Hannah Al-Othman
Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham calls attack "evil act"
Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has called the bombing at Manchester Arena an "evil act" but says "Manchester will prevail".
"It is hard to believe what has happened here in the last few hours and to put into words the shock, anger, and hurt that we feel today," Burnham said in a press conference.
"These were children, young people, and their families that those responsible chose to terrorise and kill. This was an evil act. Our first thoughts are with families of those killed and injured and we will do whatever we can to support them.
"We are grieving today but we are strong. Today it will be business as usual as far as possible in our great city ... It will be the spirit of Manchester that will prevail and hold us together."
—Alicia Melville-Smith
Death toll rises to 22, police confirm blast was suicide bombing
Police have confirmed a suicide bomber was behind the attack that killed 22 people at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.
In a press conference on Tuesday morning, chief constable Ian Hopkins said the blast was the work of one man who died at the scene. He said the man was believed to have had an improvised explosive device.
Hopkins said officers were now focussed on discovering whether the man "was acting alone or as part of a network".
"This is the most horrific incident we have ever faced in Greater Manchester and one we all hoped we would never see," Hopkins said.
Hopkins added that he could not yet provide details about the victims but did confirm children were among those killed.
—Alicia Melville-Smith
Fake news has already begun to circulate about the incident
Fake claims have already began to circulate about the Manchester incident, these include fake reports of a gunman at Oldham Hospital in the city and reports Ariana Grande was injured.
And on Twitter, many people are sharing pictures of people claiming they are missing following the concert. Many of these are fake and the images have been taken from the social media accounts of random people.
Our reporters are rounding up all the news you shouldn't believe about the incident here.
—Jim Waterson
All national campaigning for general election cancelled
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said early Tuesday he had spoken to prime minister Theresa May and they had agreed to suspend all national campaigning in the general election "until further notice".
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron also cancelled a planned visit to Gibraltar.
The SNP said it was postponing Tuesday's manifesto launch.
—Rich James
Many, many concertgoers were young children and teenagers
At least 60 ambulances were sent to the Manchester Arena following the blast in the foyer of the venue at about 10.30pm.
Ariana Grande had just finished performing and people were attempted to exit the venue when a loud bang was heard.
It was initially described it as a "serious incident," but officials later said it was "being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise."
During a news conference early Tuesday, Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said "this is clearly a very concerning time for everyone."`
Video from the scene appeared to chaotic scenes as people tried to escape the venue.
Following the incident, a representative for Grande told Billboard that she was "okay." Grande's representative did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News request for comment, but she later tweeted that she was "broken."
—Alicia Melville-Smith
At least 19 killed in Manchester attack, more than 50 injured
At least 19 people were killed and dozens more were injured in what's being treated as a "terrorist incident" at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.
According to British Transport Police, officers responded to reports of an explosion in the foyer of the Manchester arena at 10:30 p.m.
In a statement, Prime Minister Theresa May said that "we are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack."
Additional details about the incident were not immediately available, though multiple people reported hearing loud explosions or bangs in the area.
An emergency number — 0161 856 9400 — is available for those who are concerned about loved ones or anyone who may have been in the area.
—Alicia Melville-Smith