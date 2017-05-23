Live Updates: 22 Killed In Suicide Bombing At Ariana Grande Concert In Manchester

What We Know So Far:

At least 22 people were killed in a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. More than 50 people were injured.

Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said Tuesday morning that the attack was carried out by a man with an improvised explosive device. He added that officers were now focussed on discovering whether the bomber "was acting alone or as part of a network."

Police have urged people "not to speculate on his detail or share names online." Fake news about the attack has already begun to circulate online.

According to British Transport Police, officers responded to reports of an explosion in the foyer of the Manchester Arena at 10.30pm just as Grande was finishing her set.

In a statement, Prime Minister Theresa May said that "we are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack."